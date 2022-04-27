^

Opinion

EDITORIAL - A long life for all

The Philippine Star
April 27, 2022 | 12:00am
Although there have been cases of children ages five and younger catching COVID, this age group generally has shown strong resistance to the coronavirus. But they are not immune to contagious and potentially deadly diseases that usually strike during childhood, such as measles.

As the country observes World Immunization Week, health experts have expressed concern about a possible outbreak of non-COVID diseases in the coming months, especially as children return to in-person classes.

In the past two years, as parents kept their children away from possible COVID infection, childhood immunization plunged from around 70 percent in 2019 to 48.5 percent last year, according to Department of Health data. This led to a spike in childhood deaths from measles in the country as well as a return of polio for the first time in two decades.

Even before the pandemic, the childhood immunization program for vaccine-preventable diseases had already suffered from the hysteria arising from the controversy over the anti-dengue vaccine Dengvaxia.

This time, the government aims to immunize at least 80 percent of an estimated 1.1 million infants who missed their shots in the past two years against tuberculosis, measles-mumps-rubella, Hepatitis B, meningitis, diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis and polio.

At the same time, the government must ramp up the COVID vaccination and booster program as coronavirus trackers note rising cases nationwide and experts warn of a potential resurgence of infections by next month. Booster uptake has slowed down, raising concern about critical infections and possible deaths among vulnerable sectors. The current program for second boosters targets about 690,000 immune compromised people.

The final week of April is dedicated to highlighting the importance of effective immunization programs against vaccine-preventable diseases. This mission has been complicated by the pandemic, with 23 million children worldwide missing out on basic vaccines in 2020 alone, according to data from the World Health Organization and United Nations Children’s Fund. The WHO recorded the biggest drops in basic vaccination in Southeast Asia and the Eastern Mediterranean.

The WHO has stressed that vaccines have been saving countless lives since 1796. This year, as the pandemic continues to rage, World Immunization Week is focusing on the theme of providing a long and well-lived life for all. This objective should resonate as the Philippines moves to ramp up vaccination for all ages against a wide range of diseases.

