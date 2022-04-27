^

Opinion

Agri-smuggling likely a cover for shabu

GOTCHA - Jarius Bondoc - The Philippine Star
April 27, 2022 | 12:00am

Narcotics authorities can put two and two together. A mere P1 million worth of smuggled agricultural produce carries life sentence for economic sabotage, with no bail while on trial. Yet smugglers sell the contraband at only a fraction of domestic rates. It’s like they just want to unload the illegal goods even at no profit. Why take such inordinate risk?

Example: wholesale price of smuggled red onion, P3 per kilo; retail price of Mindoro-grown, P100 per kilo. Carrots: wholesale smuggled, P40 per kilo; retail of Benguet-grown, P140. Same with broccoli, cauliflower, white onion, celery, leeks, garlic, strawberry. It’s the market vendors and sari-sari store owners who make a bonanza. What gives?

Most of the smuggled produce comes from China. Also from China come such over-imported items that are not in short domestic production to begin with: fish like galunggong, bonito, tulingan, mackerel, sardine; chicken and pork; corn and feeds.

Could the agricultural contraband be mere cover for more profitable trafficking – say, narcotics?

The bulk of shabu (meth) originates from China too. Since the 1990s, Gen. Jose Almonte has warned of a Chinese Communist Party plot to soften the Philippine state. Foremost is by drug addiction; another is by influencing then indoctrinating Filipino officials, academics and businessmen.

Almonte was then Economic Intelligence and Investigation Bureau chief, and later national security adviser and National Intelligence Coordinating Agency head. People’s Liberation Army generals led the shabu smuggling to the Philippines and neighbors, he said. Beijing was beginning to grab 25 shoals and reefs in the South China Sea, including seven from the Philippines: Kagitingan (Fiery Cross), Zamora (Subi), McKennan (Hughes), Calderon (Cuarteron), Mabini (Johnson South), Burgos (Gaven) and Panganiban (Mischief). At first, the shabu was cooked in mainland China, later relegated to erstwhile opium makers in the Golden Triangle of Thailand, Laos and Myanmar.

Shabu trafficking thrives to this day, notwithstanding troll hossanas to President Rodrigo Duterte’s bloody war on drugs. The market remains big: three million hardcore addicts. In November 2019, then-PNP Drug Enforcement Group head Gen. Romeo Caramat said each snorted one gram of shabu a week. That’s a staggering three million grams – 3,000 kilos or three tons. Value: P25 billion a week, Caramat said.

Only a fraction has been interdicted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency. From July 1, 2016 to June 30, 2019, its #RealNumbersPH reported 4,409 kilos of shabu seized. That’s only a week-and-a-half’s consumption confiscated in 156 weeks, with 7,000 killed, including lawmen.

During that same period, PDEA dismantled 14 clandestine shabu labs; hardly any remain today because they are easily detectable by foul odor fumes. Easier to sneak in shabu by various means: inside printing machine cylinders, magnetic lifters, mannequins, tea bags. In the early 2000s, shabu was interspersed with CFL bulbs, which was why those retailed at giveaway P11 apiece. Narco-traffickers recently tried tapioca starch as decoy.

So why not also smuggled and over-imported agricultural products as fronts?

Sneaking in just one kilo of shabu, the size of a kilo-bag of sugar, can fetch a street value of P8 million. What more if by the ton, P8 billion. Same risks – life term, no bail – but infinitely bigger profit. No wonder.

Additional figures derive from Senate and House inquiries. The Senate hearing was by the Committee of the Whole because of multi-departmental concerns: agriculture, health, trade, finance, Customs, BIR, justice and national security. Senate President Tito Sotto elicited that Customs confiscated 542 shipments worth P1.99 billion since 2016.

That’s only one-twentieth of the annual P40-billion smuggling of produce. “Alay lang ’yan,” party-list Rep. Jericho Nograles (Puwersa ng Bayaning Atleta) told Sapol-dwIZ Saturday. “Smugglers sacrificed the nearly P2-billion shipments, for crooked officials to have something to show for it, but quietly sneaked in the higher volume.” He cited figures from Federation of Free Farmers chairman Leonardo Montemayor. Since 2013, the smugglers’ shipment declarations to Customs were invariably much lower than records from Chinese and ASEAN ports of origin. Most were even misdeclared, like white onion passed off as green for animal feed but sold to consumers. Or well-milled, long-grain rice disguised as 100-percent broken, also for feeds.

This can go on if China’s candidates for president and VP win. Leading in preferential surveys, they vow to continue present programs. Meaning retain crooked officials, bribing racketeers and kinsmen-protectors. China’s drugging of Filipinos will worsen.

AGRICULTURE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Sigh of relief

SENTINEL - By Ramon T. Tulfo | 1 day ago
The United States has reaffirmed that its commitment to the mutual defense treaty with the Philippines is “ironclad,” and it has made most Filipinos heave a sigh of relief.
Opinion
fbtw

Next president as role model for kids

POSTSCRIPT - By Federico D. Pascual Jr. | 1 day ago
The top advice I have read or heard encapsulating in one guideline the criteria we use in choosing whom to vote for as our next president is: “Let’s go for one who would be the best role model for our...
Opinion
fbtw

Leni Robredo’s atypical political machinery

BREAKTHROUGH - By Elfren S. Cruz | 3 days ago
There are many historical moments in Philippine history when change happened, bringing about significant consequences to the country.
Opinion
fbtw

Filipino food

TOWARDS JUSTICE - By Emmeline Aglipay-Villar | 1 day ago
They say that “familiarity breeds contempt”, and in many cases that is indeed true. As far as human experience though, the saying doesn’t seem to apply when it comes to food.
Opinion
fbtw

Have you met a hero?

POINT OF VIEW - By Ariel Nepomuceno | 1 day ago
The order to stand down was given. For strict compliance.
Opinion
fbtw
Latest
EDITORIAL - A long life for all

EDITORIAL - A long life for all

56 minutes ago
Although there have been cases of children ages five and younger catching COVID, this age group generally has shown strong resistance to the coronavirus.
Opinion
fbtw

The homestretch

SKETCHES - By Ana Marie Pamintuan | 56 minutes ago
With less than two weeks before election day, can voter preferences still change?
Opinion
fbtw

Non-debates at all

COMMONSENSE - By Marichu A. Villanueva | 56 minutes ago
This is a friendly warning to fellow motorists, especially those who are driving a “luxury,” or high-end brands of vehicles like BMW, Audi, Mercedes Benz, Range Rover, or the like.
Opinion
fbtw

Elevate the magba-baboy

CTALK - By Cito Beltran | 56 minutes ago
Come Saturday April 30, I hope to be in Rosales, Pangasinan where I’ll be giving a lecture on my experiences as a backyard hog raiser as well as current information I’ve gathered relevant to hog rai...
Opinion
fbtw

Why most dynasties oppose a Robredo presidency

THE CORNER ORACLE - By Andrew J. Masigan | 56 minutes ago
Dynasties monopolize political and economic power in both the local and national spheres. Is it unfair?
Opinion
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with