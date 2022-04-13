^

Opinion

EDITORIAL - The other deadly virus

The Philippine Star
April 13, 2022 | 12:00am
Before COVID-19, there was dengue. And while dengue, whose virus is mosquito-borne and thrives in warm climate, has not turned into a pandemic, it has also killed thousands in many countries. In 2019 when a national dengue epidemic was declared in the Philippines, the disease killed 1,612 across the country and cases surged to 430,282.

The battle against dengue has been derailed by the controversy over the application of the first vaccine against the disease for ages 6 to 45, Dengvaxia. Top global vaccine maker Sanofi Pasteur, in the course of continuing testing of its product, announced that Dengvaxia should not be given to those who have not had dengue, after at least one dose of the vaccine had already been administered to over 830,000 children in the Philippines.

The hysteria generated by the announcement led to a vaccine scare that affected inoculation campaigns even for already widely tested vaccines for childhood diseases including measles, polio and whooping cough. The scare has also had a residual adverse impact on the vaccination drive against COVID-19.

With dengue vaccination in limbo, the country must continue to deal with periodic dengue outbreaks the traditional way: with cleanliness and fumigation drives, plus prayers that infections will be mild and no one will die and the outbreak will be quickly contained. Mosquito nets treated with insect repellent are also distributed to low-income communities.

These measures will have to be undertaken following reports of a dengue outbreak in Zamboanga City, with case spikes also reported in Davao Region, Western Visayas and Cagayan Valley. Health officials report that from January to April 2, dengue cases in Zamboanga City have approached 900, with 11 deaths.

Heavy rainfall, flooding and mudslides in areas hit by storm Agaton in Mindanao and the Visayas are providing breeding grounds for mosquitoes, which could trigger a spike in dengue cases. Authorities must be ready with appropriate interventions. The country has seen enough deaths and hospitalization from COVID; dengue should not bloat the toll.

