^

Opinion

EDITORIAL - Balancing act

The Philippine Star
March 14, 2022 | 12:00am
EDITORIAL - Balancing act

With fuel prices soaring to dizzying heights and the prices of basic commodities expected to follow, there is a growing clamor to raise the minimum wage. Between 2018 and 2020, the minimum wage has ranged from P500 to P537 in Metro Manila and from P282 to P420 in other regions.

The Department of Labor and Employment has ordered the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Boards to review wages amid calls for a legislated across-the-board wage hike of P750. DOLE officials have acknowledged the difficulties faced by ordinary workers amid surging fuel prices.

Workers, however, are not the only ones affected by the continuing fuel price surge driven largely by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Nearly all sectors are suffering. This comes on the heels of the shutdown of many businesses or at least drastic downsizing in many enterprises across the country due to the COVID pandemic.

Micro, small and medium enterprises account for approximately 90 percent of Philippine businesses. Most MSMEs were battered by the pandemic; some may no longer reopen. Many businesses were just starting to resume operations when Omicron struck in January, forcing a return to lockdowns.

Before businesses could catch their breath, fuel prices began soaring out of control. Food enterprises are suffering from the surge in the prices of liquefied petroleum gas as well as flour, sugar and other basic commodities. The pandemic-battered tourism industry, which is just starting to recover, is also suffering anew as people put off travel due to high fuel prices.

Certain big enterprises may be able to afford an increase in workers’ pay. Happy workers, after all, normally improve productivity. But the Employers Conferederation of the Philippines warns that among the MSMEs, 65 percent are micro enterprises that may be unable to afford a pay hike at this time. Many could not even give 13th month pay last year. Businesses that were planning to rehire employees laid off during the pandemic may no longer do so if a wage hike is mandated, ECOP pointed out.

The government has offered loans to help MSMEs amid the pandemic, but ECOP said many enteprises have not availed themselves of the facility for fear that they might not be able to repay the loan. Higher wages may also be passed on to consumers.

The worst thing that can happen is to entrust wage fixing to politicians, especially in this election season. The regional tripartite boards can determine the capacity for a wage increase in specific areas. Employers themselves understand that unhappy workers affect productivity, but workers will be unhappier if the jobs disappear.

DOLE

WAGE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Irregular deal?

SENTINEL - By Ramon T. Tulfo | 2 days ago
The deal between the Commission on Elections and news website Rappler is off – for now.
Opinion
fbtw

Horrific Ukraine images can bring one to tears

BABEâ€™S EYE VIEW FROM WASHINGTON D.C. - By Ambassador B. Romualdez | 1 day ago
Undoubtedly, the situation in Ukraine is rapidly deteriorating, with civilians now being targeted by Russian forces.
Opinion
fbtw

US-Asean summit waiting for Duterte

POSTSCRIPT - By Federico D. Pascual Jr. | 1 day ago
President Duterte should seriously consider attending the special summit meeting between US President Biden and the leaders of the Association of Southeast Nations set March 28-29 in Washington, DC.
Opinion
fbtw

Win-win, not lose-lose

SINGKIT - By Doreen G. Yu | 2 days ago
The loudest clamor hereabouts these days is for the suspension of excise taxes on fuel products as global oil prices go crazy high.
Opinion
fbtw

A COVID-19 Charter for a world in crisis

BREAKTHROUGH - By Elfren S. Cruz | 1 day ago
History reminds us that in August 1941, US President Franklin Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill were discussing the ongoing war then in Europe and Asia aboard the USS Augusta in the waters off...
Opinion
fbtw
Latest

Anarchy

SKETCHES - By Ana Marie Pamintuan | 50 minutes ago
With just eight weeks left in the campaign, candidates are intensifying their sorties, posting of campaign paraphernalia, and media presence on multiple platforms.
Opinion
fbtw

Token amounts

COMMONSENSE - By Marichu A. Villanueva | 50 minutes ago
From the data of the Department of Energy, the 10 consecutive weeks of increases in pump prices have cumulatively pushed up fuel costs here in our country by P9.65 per liter for gasoline, P11.65 for diesel and P10.30...
Opinion
fbtw

Energy price shock

AS A MATTER OF FACT - By Sara Soliven De Guzman | 50 minutes ago
As we try to forcefully recover from the economic wounds of COVID-19, here we are faced with another economic battle in the hike of petroleum prices.
Opinion
fbtw

Requirement or ‘excuse?’

CTALK - By Cito Beltran | 50 minutes ago
A young factory worker named Jona recently reached out to me to ask for help. She was due for a biopsy to determine if the lump in her breast was a benign growth or a cancerous tumor.
Opinion
fbtw

Only the stupid

HINDSIGHT - By JOSE DALISAY | 50 minutes ago
My belated foray into Facebook and the whole FB notion of “friends” led me to ask myself if in these contentious times it would be wise to apply a political filter to the many “friend requests”...
Opinion
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with