EDITORIAL - Balancing act

With fuel prices soaring to dizzying heights and the prices of basic commodities expected to follow, there is a growing clamor to raise the minimum wage. Between 2018 and 2020, the minimum wage has ranged from P500 to P537 in Metro Manila and from P282 to P420 in other regions.

The Department of Labor and Employment has ordered the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Boards to review wages amid calls for a legislated across-the-board wage hike of P750. DOLE officials have acknowledged the difficulties faced by ordinary workers amid surging fuel prices.

Workers, however, are not the only ones affected by the continuing fuel price surge driven largely by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Nearly all sectors are suffering. This comes on the heels of the shutdown of many businesses or at least drastic downsizing in many enterprises across the country due to the COVID pandemic.

Micro, small and medium enterprises account for approximately 90 percent of Philippine businesses. Most MSMEs were battered by the pandemic; some may no longer reopen. Many businesses were just starting to resume operations when Omicron struck in January, forcing a return to lockdowns.

Before businesses could catch their breath, fuel prices began soaring out of control. Food enterprises are suffering from the surge in the prices of liquefied petroleum gas as well as flour, sugar and other basic commodities. The pandemic-battered tourism industry, which is just starting to recover, is also suffering anew as people put off travel due to high fuel prices.

Certain big enterprises may be able to afford an increase in workers’ pay. Happy workers, after all, normally improve productivity. But the Employers Conferederation of the Philippines warns that among the MSMEs, 65 percent are micro enterprises that may be unable to afford a pay hike at this time. Many could not even give 13th month pay last year. Businesses that were planning to rehire employees laid off during the pandemic may no longer do so if a wage hike is mandated, ECOP pointed out.

The government has offered loans to help MSMEs amid the pandemic, but ECOP said many enteprises have not availed themselves of the facility for fear that they might not be able to repay the loan. Higher wages may also be passed on to consumers.

The worst thing that can happen is to entrust wage fixing to politicians, especially in this election season. The regional tripartite boards can determine the capacity for a wage increase in specific areas. Employers themselves understand that unhappy workers affect productivity, but workers will be unhappier if the jobs disappear.