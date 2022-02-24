Pariah

It has happened. Russian troops crossed the border into Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin fooled no one about his final intentions.

First he said that Russian troops were massed close to Ukraine’s borders for “military exercises.” With thousands of satellites orbiting the earth, it is impossible in this day and age to conceal an invasion force.

Then he said the troops were pulling out and returning to their home bases. Satellite photos showed them to be pressing closer to the border.

After that, he moved troops into Belarus, again on the pretext of conducting joint military exercises. The US responded by sending combat units to Poland and Romania.

Earlier this week, Putin delivered a bizarre speech where he lamented Vladimir Lenin’s 1917 decision to set the component republics of the Russian empire free. In that speech, he invalidated Ukraine’s nationhood and argued the country was intrinsically part of Russia. It was a speech from another universe.

After that, he officially recognized as independent republics the two Ukrainian provinces (oblasts) occupied by pro-Russian separatists armed and encouraged by Moscow. The separatists occupy territory won by fighting in the Ukrainian army in 2014 – the same year Moscow moved to occupy Crimea.

Putin described the Russian troops as some sort of peacekeeping force to secure the Russian speaking populations in the two oblasts. But for weeks, the population in those two oblasts was being moved to Russia.

Reports show that since late last year, Russia was importing foreign currency in large amounts. The intention obviously is to help Russia weather western financial sanctions that could be imposed in the event she invades Ukraine.

Now Putin is trying to convince the world that Russian troops crossing the border into areas held by pro-Russian separatists is not an invasion. The world is unconvinced.

Since last Tuesday, the US and NATO countries have set into motion escalating sanctions against Russia. Russia’s banking system has been effectively cut off from the global financial system. Germany suspended construction of Nordstream 2, the massive pipeline project that would double deliveries of Russian gas to Western Europe.

Military analysts are split on whether Russia will follow through with a full-scale armed occupation of Ukraine. Some say the 190,000 Russian troops massed on three sides of Ukraine fall short of the numbers needed to occupy all of the country.

Whether or not Russian troops move beyond the Russian-speaking oblasts matters less by the day. The sanctions will just pile in. The Russian economy will be penalized by this act of folly. The Russian people will suffer the consequences of actions taken by an unaccountable autocracy.

Cut off from the global financial system and with its gas and oil exports likely curtailed in the coming days, Russia will become a pariah in this new world. Her only reliable allies are the undemocratic regimes ruling China, North Korea and Syria. None of them seem ready to offer anything more than acquiescence to Moscow’s audacity.

Unlike China, Russia is not a driver of the global economy. She does not lead in technology. She is not the source of new business ideas. The oligarchs who control Russia’s economy have not invested as much in the rest of the world, fearing the sort of financial sanctions we now see being imposed.

But Russia has the second largest nuclear arms stockpile, complementing a massive standing army. She exhausted her wealth building this stockpile and maintaining the army. But this very large country, stretching across 11 time zones, has enormous oil and gas deposits under the permafrost.

With those deposits, the country could afford to maintain an autocracy that draws on romanticizing a long-gone imperial past. There is nothing that justifies the Putin regime other than the idea of restoring past imperial glory, whether this be in the guise of the Soviet Union or the previous Tsarist monarchy.

Nothing upsets Putin more than the sight of former Eastern European vassal countries democratizing and then joining NATO. That threatens him and his oligarchs on two counts: the fact that they democratized and the fact they have spun out of Moscow’s orbit.

When Georgia joined the drift towards westernization, Moscow invaded the small republic and annexed a separatist region. When Ukraine joined the same drift, after overthrowing a corrupt but reliably pro-Moscow tyranny, Putin stepped in by supplying arms to Russian-speaking separatists and directly annexing Crimea.

Just weeks ago, Kazakhstan experienced public unrest. Moscow quickly stepped in by dispatching military forces to suppress the disorder.

Among the European ex-Warsaw Pact countries, only Belarus, with its Moscow-sponsored autocrat, remains reliably under Russian tutelage. Today, that country could be Russia’s only ally in any broader invasion of Ukraine.

It will not be enough for Putin to merely annex the two Russian-speaking Ukrainian oblasts. The tyrant knows this will only push the rest of Ukraine westwards. He has to install a pro-Moscow puppet regime in Kiev.

But the more Putin pushes to revive a long-dead imperial past, the more his country becomes a pariah in a more interconnected 21st century world. As the rest of the world pushes forward, Putin is pushing his country towards the past.

He is playing a dangerous game that could quickly escalate beyond his control. Remember World War I was sparked by the assassination of a duke in the city of Sarajevo.

Even this early, is it clear Putin will lose whatever he decides to do next. By bullying Ukraine, he opened the door to isolationism. There could be pushback from his own people.