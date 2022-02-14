


















































 
























^


 













 








Opinion
 
The dropout factor
 


HINDSIGHT - JOSE DALISAY - The Philippine Star
February 14, 2022 | 12:00am





 


How much of a factor is Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s being a college dropout in making people decide whether he’s worthy of being voted president or not? The anti-Marcos forces seem to think it’s a viable issue, on two counts: first, that Junior failed to complete his studies at Oxford and subsequently at Wharton, despite the extravagant resources put at his disposal; and second, that Junior and his people have repeatedly asserted that he graduated from both institutions, despite clear evidence to the contrary.


One would think that, in a country where higher education is widely seen to be the only ticket out of poverty, Junior’s profligate ways should have turned off if not outraged large swaths of the CDE electorate that everyone now acknowledges will effectively choose our next leader.


The picture of him posing as a top-hatted dandy in front of a Rolls Royce when he should have been sticking his nose into a book in the library should be sickeningly ridiculous to anyone who has had to take three sweaty and dusty jeepney rides to school. That he or his cohorts would insist that he has a BA and an MBA from the world’s top universities without proof of an actual diploma should offend anyone who failed to finish college, despite a bright mind and high grades, for lack of money – like my father did.


But sadly I suspect that for many of Junior’s supporters, the dropout factor is a non-issue, for a number of reasons. To begin with, going by the statistics, ours is a nation of dropouts. Even well before the pandemic, according to one study, the graduation rate from college was only 61 percent, which means that two out of every five students fell off the rails. So Junior should be in good company.


I myself dropped out of UP in my freshman year because I was becoming increasingly more involved with student activism, and I was also itching to get a job and earn some money. Like many dropouts who managed well enough on their own, I wore my undergraduate status for many years like a badge of honor. But there came a point when I simply longed to learn in a more structured way, so I went back to school, and graduated with my AB at age 30.


To Junior’s defenders, dropping out of Oxford is understandable. “Oxford is even harder to get into than UP!” said one online. And besides, said another, he did get a special diploma, which “is already equivalent to having a degree. UK educ system is different from PH system. Between him showing certification vs emailing Oxford, I would believe him.”


As I noted in last week’s column on “Denial and Dissonance,” the politically captive mind will fashion creative explanations for everything from the “fake” landing on the moon to Donald Trump’s “stolen victory” over Joe Biden.


A Reddit thread on the topic overwhelmingly agreed that being a dropout wasn’t the problem; rather, lying about it was. “At least Erap admitted to being a dropout, and he still became president,” said one poster.


Publicly exposed, Junior back-pedaled. His official Senate resume in 2014 – digitally preserved for all time on archive.org – clearly showed him claiming a master’s degree in Business Administration from Wharton and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford. This has since been amended to “graduate coursework” for Wharton and a “special diploma” for Oxford.


But there’s another side to this college-dropout issue that’s worth thinking about: what’s a diploma really worth, anyway, and what exactly have we done with ours?


We have many thousands of college graduates working well beneath their professional capabilities as domestic helpers overseas, or in jobs that require more use of their hands than their brains. So a diploma has never guaranteed success (and as Junior’s example shows, you can get very far in life without one).


But also, since when was a college degree a measure of intellectual ability and, even more importantly, of moral probity? What has our incumbent Palace dweller done with his law degree, beyond assuring the tokhang brigade of his full protection and threatening to defy the Supreme Court? At least Ferdinand Sr. used his to cloak his every ploy with a veneer of legality.


In terms of intellectual caliber, Marcos had probably the most illustrious Cabinet members in our history, with PhDs from the world’s foremost universities, but even they could not rein in his regime’s excesses, and some even abetted them. The good ones left early; a few tried to draw a line; others became willing accomplices to dictatorship and plunder. As idealistic and upright as they may have been or started out, Marcos suborned many of these technocrats and forever compromised the edukado in Philippine society, turning that respected figure into a minister at the foot of a despot, his wife and their whimsy.


Our incumbent burnished anti-intellectualism into a virtue to curry favor with the crowds, and got flunkies with LLB’s to explain away his bad behavior like auditioning comedians. You listen to their tortured spiels and you ask, was this what they went to college for?


Wealth and power hold far more charm for many of us than schooling, because we see education as but a means to those ends. To be rich is to be smart and praiseworthy enough. If the rich behave imperially, impudently, irresponsibly – well, they earned it, didn’t they? We can forgive and excuse them no end; we still think like tenants thrilled to be invited into the big house for a cup of chocolate.


We seem surprised and suspicious when a well-educated person with an honest heart claims to love and understand us, and promises to improve our lives, because we no longer recognize real goodness and ability when we see them. So we go with the devil we know, and who cares how he fared in History or Philosophy? As Ping Lacson puts it, logic was never our strong suit: “Ayaw mong manakawan, tapos, boboto ka ng magnanakaw?” I have a PhD, and I can’t figure that one out.


*      *      *


Email me at [email protected] and visit my blog at www.penmanila.ph.


 










 









CDE

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending









Is a Leni-Sara mix possible on May 9?



POSTSCRIPT -
By Federico D. Pascual Jr.
| 1 day ago 




A Leni Robredo-Sara Duterte combination winning in the May elections may be unthinkable to rabid partisans and most poll analysts, but with politics being the art of the impossible, such an unlikely pair could just...








Opinion
fbtw















Overwhelming mandate should continue economic reform gains



BABE’S EYE VIEW FROM WASHINGTON D.C.  -
By Ambassador B. Romualdez
| 1 day ago 




I totally agree with PhilSTAR columnist and former NEDA chief Gerry Sicat that “the next president will inherit excellent significant economic reforms” started by President Duterte.








Opinion
fbtw












 


Real friends



SENTINEL -
By Ramon T. Tulfo
| 2 days ago 




Who was it who said, “He who exalts himself will be humbled, and he who humbles himself will be exalted?”








Opinion
fbtw















Warfare: never justified as a means to an end



BREAKTHROUGH -
By Elfren S. Cruz
| 1 day ago 




The spirit of militarism was supposed to have ended with the fall of the Berlin Wall and the opening of China to the world.








Opinion
fbtw















Were you ordered removed/deported?



IMMIGRATION CORNER -
By Michael J. Gurfinkel
| 1 day ago 




Were you ever ordered deported/removed in absentia (meaning “in your absence”) because you did not attend an immigration court hearing, either because you did not show up, or were unaware of the hearing...








Opinion
fbtw









 
Latest









EDITORIAL - Murders in the BOC







EDITORIAL - Murders in the BOC



1 hour ago 


Between Dec. 23 last year and Friday last week, six officials and personnel of the Bureau of Customs have suffered violent attacks, with two resulting in deaths.








Opinion
fbtw















The taxman cometh not



SKETCHES -
By Ana Marie Pamintuan
| 1 hour ago 




On Valentine’s Day morning in 1929, seven men affiliated with Chicago mobster George “Bugs” Moran were lined up along a wall inside a garage in the city by four men, two of them in police uniform,...








Opinion
fbtw















IATF’s Valentine’s gift



COMMONSENSE -
By Marichu A. Villanueva
| 1 hour ago 




However, this Philippine hospitality is not extended to foreign nationals who have not taken any anti-COVID jabs yet.








Opinion
fbtw















The Führer



AS A MATTER OF FACT -
By Sara Soliven De Guzman
| 1 hour ago 




What do Ferdinand Marcos and Rodrigo Duterte have in common?








Opinion
fbtw















BBM avoidance: PTSD?



CTALK -
By Cito Beltran
| 1 hour ago 




As a journalist and mentor on Communications and Strategic Planning, I have been trying to figure out why Bongbong Marcos and his camp have avoided all media and corporate events where all presidential candidates...








Opinion
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with