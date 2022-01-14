


















































 
























^


 













 








Opinion
 
Stay in, sit tight as COVID sweeps the country
 


Juan Antonio A. Perez III, MD, MPH - The Philippine Star
January 14, 2022 | 12:00am





 


Dr. Alfredo RA “Alran” Bengzon, who was then-president Corazon Aquino’s health secretary, knew he had inherited a corrupted and underfunded health system from the older Ferdinand Marcos in 1986.


Alran would have to start by literally cleaning out the Aegean stables that was the Department of Health (DOH) as he found it. Regional directors were most affected, as he fired seven, retained three and promoted one before he even started to pay attention to the people’s health.


The former secretary recognized health as a human right, but he had his priorities. He viewed the Filipino population as being divided among the “well;” “worried, but well” and the “unwell.” His policies and programs were focused on keeping people well (preventive health programs on immunization, for one) and taking care of the unwell (the Generics Law was meant to make medicines more affordable, since it constitutes 60 percent to 80 percent of the cost of health care).


As one of the first doctors with a Master of Business Administration degree, Alran set his priorities for the meager budget of the DOH by setting up a management structure that reduced his supervisory load from 40 to seven. His pragmatic position on the decentralization of health services under the Local Government Code would be his undoing when he ran for a Senate seat in 1992.


Today, with the coronavirus disease sweeping the country, it is important to get our priorities right and dig in with the basics of health-resource management as Sec. Alran did.


Taking care of the unwell


At near 50 percent positivity with COVID-19, health managers at all levels can presume that everyone with flu-like symptoms has been infected with COVID-19 (most likely) or with influenza (less likely). Nine out of 10 patients do not need hospital care and need symptomatic relief.


It would also be senseless to have them all tested, since the National Capital Region-Plus (or NCR-Plus, with the provinces of Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite and Laguna) is now a COVID-19-transmission hotspot (areas with high effective transmission), so why overload laboratories with tests that are costly, while the money could go to symptomatic treatment? Is it so we can know the numbers, which can only lead to the “worried well” being more worried?


Most regions in the country may well be in NCR-Plus’ current hotspot situation within the next month. The DOH no longer has direct supervision over local health systems, but it can set a treatment policy that any health provider can follow with any COVID patient that all health professionals and workers, including the barangay health workers (BHWs), need to pay attention to:


One Influenza-like Illness Station in every barangay – led by a midwife or nurse to assess everyone with symptoms, triage to the health center the moderate and severely ill and isolate all “symptomatics” at home or isolation facilities for 10 to 14 days, dependent on their vaccine status (longer if “unvaccinated;” or, lock in all those who are unwell). Those over 55 years of age can be prioritized for testing, as well as those with comorbidities.


BHWs conducting daily health visits – to check on symptoms of those in isolation, and report adverse events


LGU health centers as COVID triage facilities and overall health-care providers – health centers led by health officers to set up areas accepting referred patients from barangays to higher-level facilities for appropriate care, and a regular area for other types of health care.


Caring for the unwell


Triaging patients through the health system for necessary care means sending patients to hospitals only when they need it. The One Hospital System needs to decentralize to the provinces and cities with hospitals. Private hospitals should also respond to referrals from the decentralized system (as was intended under the Universal Health Care Law).


Mayors and governors need to support their local health systems so that hospitals do not get overwhelmed.


COVID-19 patients with the now-dominant Omicron variant who are critical do not all need the higher-end care that was seen with the Delta variant, so the lower-level hospitals can take on more of the load, leaving the most severe cases for the higher-end hospitals.


Assure and vaccinate all


The message on minimum-health protocols needs to be continuously promoted by all agencies and organizations, public and private. As people go about on their necessary tasks, the proper role for enforcers is to provide assistance – not enforce compliance.


The vaccination program needs to be stepped up and continued, eventually as part of the regular service of health facilities. It cannot be sustained as a national program.


Going after the unvaccinated is a complete waste of health resources, and cannot be imposed on a health system that is already overburdened. The messages need to be:


“Stay in if you are unwell.”


“Sit tight with protocols in place if you are among the ‘worried well.’”


*      *      *


Juan Antonio “Doc Jeepy” Perez III is the executive director of the Commission on Population and Development, or POPCOM.


Email: [email protected]


 










 









COVID-19
DOH

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending






 


‘Under protest?’



SENTINEL -
By Ramon T. Tulfo
| January 13, 2022 - 12:00am 




The accusation of rape against Raul Lambino, administrator and chief executive officer of the Cagayan Economic Zone Authority and presidential adviser for Northern Luzon, is so serious and disturbing that he should...








Opinion
fbtw















An open letter to Kyle, our waiter



THE CORNER ORACLE -
By Andrew J. Masigan
| January 5, 2022 - 12:00am 




You will remember me as one of your customers at Terry’s Bistro. I was with a Canadian friend and we were talking politics all night.








Opinion
fbtw















Plateau



FIRST PERSON -
By Alex Magno
| January 13, 2022 - 12:00am 




The BBM-Sara campaign is using the best election science there is.








Opinion
fbtw















Championing gender



DIPLOMATIC POUCH -
By Saskia De Lang
| January 13, 2022 - 12:00am 




The pandemic pushed back gender parity by a generation, according to the World Economic Forum. It has had a more negative impact on women than men across ASEAN-5, with women losing jobs at higher rates, notes the...








Opinion
fbtw















Develop at-home regimen vs COVID



POSTSCRIPT -
By Federico D. Pascual Jr.
| January 13, 2022 - 12:00am 




In his last weekly report to the nation, President Duterte dwelled on the demanding requirements of combatting the COVID-19 pandemic, its unpredictable surges and the inadequacy of resources needed to tame it.








Opinion
fbtw










Latest









EDITORIAL - Solve the murders







EDITORIAL - Solve the murders



48 minutes ago 


Another day, another journalist slain. Last Wednesday morning in Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat, Jaynard Angeles was having his vehicle checked in a repair shop when two men pulled up on a motorcycle and shot him...








Opinion
fbtw















Flying blind



SKETCHES -
By Ana Marie Pamintuan
| January 14, 2022 - 12:00am 




In other countries where Omicron has become the dominant variant, new COVID cases double every two to three days.








Opinion
fbtw















Lacson-Sotto counterplan makes ‘No-El’ infeasible



GOTCHA -
By Jarius Bondoc
| January 14, 2022 - 12:00am  




Firming up last August their presidential-VP run, Senators Ping Lacson and Tito Sotto scanned the political field. Murmurs were rife about No Election.








Opinion
fbtw















Tweaking to new normal



COMMONSENSE -
By Marichu A. Villanueva
| January 14, 2022 - 12:00am 




At the current rate of increase in the coronavirus disease 2019 infection in terms of cases that spiked in a matter of two weeks, the Omicron variant has become the new dominant foreign variant here in our coun...








Opinion
fbtw















Digital islanders due to COVID



CTALK -
By Cito Beltran
| January 14, 2022 - 12:00am 




"No man is an island” wrote the 17th Century English poet John Donne as he pointed out the need for nations and people “to draw closer to each other and to God.” The civilized world has embraced...








Opinion
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






























 







Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with