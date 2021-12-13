Survey watch

Even with the official campaign period still weeks away – Feb. 8 for national posts and March 25 for local – candidates are already hard at work raising their profiles.

Lampposts, walls and trees are increasingly being littered again with streamers bearing politicians’ images and names. Some shamelessly ride on vaccination programs or greet people a merry Christmas; many openly pitch their candidacies. Isn’t there a law against this?

The sorties, including rallies that clearly violate pandemic safety protocols, are meant to raise voter awareness of the candidates, which can boost their support as well as survey ratings, and which in turn can translate to more campaign fund contributions.

By surveys, we refer to those taken by the only two pollsters in the country with a reliable track record, Social Weather Stations Inc. (SWS) and Pulse Asia.

As in previous elections, these days we’re seeing surveys mushrooming all over like the lechon manok / liempo stalls during the pandemic.

Every Kulas and Kulasa seems to think anyone can conduct a survey and present the results as credible. Politicians who believe such surveys and even pay good money to fly-by-night survey outfits for self-serving results deserve to be parted from their cash.

The OCTA Research Group is a new player in the field. OCTA fellows have admitted that there are debates within the group on whether they should get into political polling. Some, like Dominican priest / molecular biologist Nicanor Austriaco, want the group to focus on tracking COVID trends at least until the pandemic is over.

Also, no one knows if OCTA’s impressive accuracy in projecting COVID trends will also be manifested in its political surveys. Only the 2022 election results will show if its surveys are credible. University of the Philippines Political Science professor Ranjit Rye says OCTA’s election-related surveys will continue, with results of the latest to be out this month.

SWS and Pulse Asia are also expected to come out this month with their surveys on voter preferences and fourth quarter performance ratings.

The surveys are eagerly anticipated because they are being taken after all the candidacies have been finalized (with the exception of Sen. Bong Go, who can’t make up his mind and is messing up ballot printing; the brain fog must be the effect of constant weeping).

* * *

Professor Dindo Manhit, founder and president of Stratbase ADR Institute, which has commissioned polls by SWS and Pulse Asia, told “The Chiefs” on One News in a recent interview that candidates who ignore such surveys lose.

In 2019, he said that all their pre-election surveys showed the shutout of the opposition Otso Diretso.

On the other hand, survey results can change dramatically for early frontrunners. We have seen this in the past two presidential races, and in the 2016 contest for the vice presidency, as initial survey laggard Leni Robredo likes to point out.

This is good to remember for those dismayed by the early lead of Bongbong Marcos and Sara Duterte-Carpio in the surveys.

VP Leni, having formalized her bid for the presidency at the last minute, again thinks there’s a wide room for her ratings to rise.

Her running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan is also counting on the youth – millions of whom waited in line for hours beginning at past midnight despite pandemic restrictions just to register as new voters – to be anti-establishment and go for non-administration candidates.

Apart from the “pure opposition” represented by Robredo and Pangilinan, however, there are several non-administration tandems, so there is no telling where the youth vote will go.

* * *

Polling has taken a bad hit in other countries. Nearly all the pollsters in the United States got the results wrong in the 2016 presidential race wherein Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton. Trump’s victory in the decisive Electoral College vote bolstered his observation that pollsters “just put out phony numbers.”

British pollsters also botched the May 2015 election results, wherein the Conservatives won. The initial theory was that those interviewed for the opinion polls were not honest in their answers. There were similar issues raised in the US elections, where it was suspected that some of those polled were embarrassed to admit they were Trump supporters.

In our country, similar suspicions were raised in some surveys pre-pandemic showing stratospheric support for President Duterte. The theory was that in the time of Tokhang and Double Barrel, people were scared to admit in a face-to-face interview that they didn’t like the performance of Duterte and his administration. Naturally, Duterte supporters scoffed at the theory.

In the US, a Republican operative, Ned Ryun, said, “The very premise of polling is based on the idea that voters will be completely honest with total strangers.”

* * *

An association of British pollsters actually conducted an independent post-mortem on what went wrong in their 2015 polling. The study concluded that the initial theory about dishonest answers was wrong, and the culprit was faulty sampling, with Labour supporters over-represented.

This problem has also been raised in the Philippines, where one of the pollsters once admitted that it may have overrepresented the Davao region in its performance survey on Duterte and his administration.

In the UK, there was serious concern over what some described as the pollsters’ “spectacular failure” because Britain was relying on surveys to gauge public opinion on its exit from the European Union.

For that matter, several other countries where polling has a reliable track record also use surveys as one of the guides in policy making. Polling then plays a critical role in governance, and should not be left in the hands of irresponsible persons or groups with a hidden agenda.

My three units of Statistics in college and foray into amateur polling for my thesis showed me how complicated it can be to frame questions and get a truly representative sampling for a survey.

When handled by credible, veteran professionals, surveys can be immensely useful. Always remember though that poll results can change, even overnight with the injection of “black swans” and other dramatic elements that influence public opinion.

So people unhappy with current survey results need not fret; the official campaign period hasn’t even started yet.

It’s possible to work for the survey numbers you want, and the election results.