Post-COVID world

There are now at least 120 drugs and medicine formulations under the Maximum Drug Price List following the latest issuance of Executive Order (EO) No. 155 by President Rodrigo Duterte. Signed last Dec. 7, EO 155 added 34 “drug molecules” to the list of drugs with mandatory price caps. This is the second round of price reductions since the first one that started in June 2020.

Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Francisco Duque III hailed the issuance of EO 155 as coming into effect “at a most opportune time” with millions of Filipinos still reeling from the health and economic impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. In the same EO 155, it also repealed EO 821 which first imposed Maximum Drug Retail Price (MDRP) on the following five “drug molecules” (by their generic names): Amlodipine, Atorvastatin, Azithromycin, Cytarabine and Doxorubicin.

This is because, the DOH noted, the generic competition by 2009 has already resulted in significantly lower prices for these medicines. Senior citizens and persons-with-disability are still eligible to enjoy special discounts for drugs included in the MDRP list.

Under EO 155, the DOH explained, “34 drug molecules” or 71 drug formulations will have their prices reduced by as much as 93% from current prices. The medicines covered address the most common diseases in the Philippines such as hypertension, diabetes, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), end stage renal disease, and other chronic conditions such as psoriasis and Parkinson’s disease. President Duterte initially issued price reductions for a longer list of medicines with 87 “drug molecules” and 133 formulations in February 2020.

The DOH together with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) were mandated to continuously monitor the impact of the current price regulation as well as the compliance of all players to the MDRP. Violations against the MDRP are subject to fines and administrative sanctions under the “Cheaper Medicines Act” which include penalties ranging from P50,000 to as high as P5 million for every violation. All drug establishments were given 90 days to consume their existing inventories of these drug and medicine products before EO 155 takes full effect on March 22, 2022.

This direct intervention by the government that set a price cap on these pharmaceutical products is a vital life-saving measure amid the rising costs of drugs and medicines. Not all of us Filipino consumers enjoy 20% discount and exemption from 12% value added tax (VAT) in all basic food and prescription drug purchases granted to all senior citizens from ages 60 years old and above.

To his credit, the Chief Executive has wisely exercised his emergency powers for this purpose while the Philippines remains under a state of public health crisis since the COVID-19 outbreak in January last year.

With the pandemic almost going on for nearly two years now, Department of Finance (DoF) Secretary Carlos “Sonny” Dominguez III has revealed the government is preparing to shift the entire country to endemic mode of responding to the evolving public health crisis. Earlier, the DOH placed the entire Philippines under Alert Level 2 until the end of this month allowing, among other measure, greater mobility of people and goods.

“I believe we’re over the hump of this contagion,” Dominguez averred.

Speaking to us during our Kapihan sa Manila Bay virtual news forum last Wednesday, Dominguez expressed optimism that the government’s ramped up vaccination program will sustain the decline of the COVID-19 cases all over the country. He sees it as auguring well to the further downgrade of quarantine restrictions and other anti-COVID response measures.

“Backed by a stronger healthcare system, we will solidify our recovery by reopening the economy to Alert Level 1 in January 2022,” Dominguez announced. “At the same time, to avert long-term productivity losses and restore more employment, we will resume face-to-face schooling in January 2022, increase public transport capacity for all transport types to 100 percent, and relax restrictions for domestic and international travel,” he added.

A key member of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID), Dominguez echoed such optimism. But that is, of course, barring the feared detection here of the Omicron variant that is found to be more transmissible from among the latest mutations of the COVID-19 infection.

To ensure our resilience against future outbreaks, Dominguez bared a proposed “Pandemic Flexibility” bill which among other things, seeks to complement the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act. In broad strokes, he described it as a “pandemic playbook” that will cull all the lessons learned over nearly two years of coping with COVID-19.

Dominguez conceded there might not be enough time left for the outgoing 18th Congress that have only about 30 session days before it bows out from office along with President Duterte. “Most likely we don’t have time in reality but it’s always good to put something out there even it does not get passed because it’s already in the public arena for discussions and that can be picked up by the next administration,” he pointed out.

Dominguez counts upon the “resiliency” of the strong macro-economic fundamentals built up through the past five years by various tax and other fiscal reforms. “Regardless of political consequences,” he quipped, President Duterte supported these structural reforms from day one of his administration.

With a little over six months remaining in the term of office of the President, Dominguez also vowed to prod their co-terminus lawmakers to approve the last two packages of the comprehensive tax reform program (CTRP) bills. These two tax reform bills are, in particular, pending approval at the Senate.

Borrowing the words of America’s Benjamin Franklin, in this post-COVID world, “nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.”