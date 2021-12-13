


































































 




   







   















Opinion
                        
A challenge, Comelec
                        

                           
AS A MATTER OF FACT - Sara Soliven De Guzman - The Philippine Star
December 13, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
On the hot topic of the day: While some are not satisfied with the Supreme Court ruling upholding the constitutionality of most of the challenged provisions of the Anti-Terror Act, the fact that two of the more controversial provisions were declared partially unconstitutional is a manifestation of the high court’s objectivity. Yes, it did not matter that most of the magistrates were appointees of the President, whose administration advocated the enactment of the law as a priority measure to curb terrorism. Here’s hoping that we have more public servants who will fight for what is right and not for what is wrong!



It is expected that the petitioners will file a motion for partial reconsideration to convince the high tribunal to nullify more provisions of the most controversial law that was feared to worsen the human rights situation in the country. If it is any consolation, the high tribunal has shown their independence in exercising the power of judicial review. Abangan!



*      *      *



I hope the Commission on Elections could also resolve the case of BBM with the objectivity and cold neutrality of an impartial tribunal, without being intimidated by the legendary lawyer who recently joined the legal team of the respondent facing disqualification based on a past conviction for repeated non-filing of income tax returns. What sense of urgency would compel the engagement of the 91-year-old “lawyer of last resort” who, according to those in the legal circle, is so brilliant he could even resurrect a dead case? Is it panic? Or is there a dire need for a legal luminary with the extraordinary knowledge and power likened to a sorcerer?



And with the former presidential spokesman now campaigning with the BBM-Sara team, will someone move to influence the resolution of the disqualification case? But did not the President call the candidate from the North a weak leader? Why would anyone close to the President lift a finger to even root for a weak leader? Is the reluctance of the top presidential minion to formally withdraw from the presidential race, notwithstanding the dramatic public announcement, actually in preparation for a possible disqualification scenario? Or is the hanging candidacy of the gentleman from Davao only meant to neutralize any expected advantage of the boxing champ from the South? Well, it is obvious he does not make political decisions by himself.



There is, of course, the conspiracy theory that everything is but a scripted play that would end with the President and the administration machinery supporting the first daughter and her weak running mate. If they win the 2022 elections, the daughter will ultimately be the next president either by succession or by election in 2028. Makes a lot of sense, but I guess the political drama might disappoint voters and even some financial supporters.



If the good senator is serious in withdrawing, he should go to the Comelec and spare his supporters from the anxiety of waiting for the uncertain. If the President is also serious in despising the weak candidate, what’s keeping him from endorsing the handsome, the brave or even the beautiful, while his endorsement still matters? And if the Comelec is also serious in doing its constitutional duty, as it should, the Honorable Commissioners must enforce only the rule of law in deciding the BBM disqualification case, without fear or favor.



From where I sit, it appears clear that the law imposes an accessory penalty of perpetual disqualification from holding any public office, voting or participating in any election, when a public official is convicted of violating the NIRC, even if it is only the failure to file an Income Tax Return. Since it appears unlikely for the President to issue an absolute pardon in favor of one he believes to be a weak leader, what legal potion could bring out an acceptable justification for the Comelec to completely disregard the perpetual disqualification?



Just being curious here. I recall having read a column on the disqualification case against Senator Grace Poe when she ran in 2016, about a strategy that would culminate with the invocation of the Latin phrase “Vox populi, vox Dei” (The voice of the people is the voice of God). The article suggests that if the case will drag on unresolved before the elections and by then the people would have already spoken through the ballot, the results of the elections should be supreme. Will the fact that BBM ran and won in past elections be interpreted to have already obliterated the disqualification because of vox populi? Yet, the voice of the people did not favor him in the last elections of 2016.



The Supreme Court en banc has clarified in an election case (Macquiling vs. Comelec), which I quote: “The ballot cannot override the constitutional and statutory requirements for qualifications and disqualifications of candidates. When the law requires certain qualifications to be possessed or that certain disqualifications be not possessed by persons desiring to serve as elective public officials, those qualifications must be met before one even becomes a candidate. When a person who is not qualified is voted for and eventually garners the highest number of votes, even the will of the electorate expressed through the ballot cannot cure the defect in the qualifications of the candidate. To rule otherwise is to trample upon and rent asunder the very law that sets forth the qualifications and disqualifications of candidates. We might as well write off our election laws if the voice of the electorate is the sole determinant of who should be proclaimed worthy to occupy elective positions in our republic.”



The Supreme Court further said: “It is imperative to safeguard the expression of the sovereign voice through the ballot by ensuring that its exercise respects the rule of law. To allow the sovereign voice spoken through the ballot to trump constitutional and statutory provisions on qualifications and disqualifications of candidates is not democracy or republicanism. It is electoral anarchy.”



The gargantuan challenge therefore to our Honorable Commissioners is to perform their constitutional duty and moral obligation without being swayed by emotions, courtesy to the appointing power and certainly not the roar of the crowd.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

