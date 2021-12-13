DILG reset needed

After prioritizing IATF-related functions for 19 months and with a national election about to “officially” start, it is about time that Secretary Ed Año and his team at the Department of the Interior and Local Government do a “reset” and once again focus on matters concerning local government. The DILG and its officials have contributed immensely in helping develop policies and actions related to public safety, health protocols as well as educating the public on various issues that cropped up during the last 19 months. But with so much focus on IATF responsibilities, one gets the impression that COVID-19 got most of the attention while local governments were left to their own devices.

I already wrote about mayors taking advantage of the DILG leadership’s distraction and playing Pontius Pilate instead of making “executive decisions” on controversial issues such as vaccination and Vaxx cards and, suspiciously, kept certain businesses such as traditional cockpits closed by blaming it all on the IATF. Last week, I found out that in spite of the public announcements of President Rodrigo Duterte that government offices and agencies should not place unnecessary burdens on taxpayers, Filipinos are still given the “runaround” or made to do all the work in order to get clearances related to settlement of estates and capital gains tax.

One lady had recently purchased property that was classified as “agricultural land” in the tax declaration. So, she needed to secure DAR clearance as part of the process of buying “agricultural land.” However, at the BIR, the land was classified as residential because they have a rule that lots that are less than 1,000 square meters will automatically be classified as residential for zonal value computation. So instead of P200 per sqm, the BIR used P1,500 per sqm for zonal value of P799,500 instead of P200,000.

After settling matters with the DAR and the BIR, the lady applied for a building permit to build her house, only to find out that she first needed to have the agricultural land reclassified to residential land. From start to finish, the lady had to go to four adjacent towns/cities i.e., Batangas City, Lipa City, Tanauan, Sto. Tomas and the provincial capitol of the province of Batangas to get required clearances from those localities as well as pay taxes and reclassification, etc.

Another much older case involved the settlement of an estate where the person who was still in the early stages of mourning had to handle the processing due to a time limit set by the BIR. Like the Batangas resident she also had to go to Quezon City, Pasig, Mandaluyong and San Juan, to get certificates that the deceased did not have any undeclared properties outside of Quezon City. The poor woman had to back ride on her messenger’s motorcycle in order to save time and avoid being stuck for hours in traffic

All of these burdensome requirements are placed on citizens who are generally clueless and who have to leave kids or office jobs because all of it has to be attended to personally. In this digital age with online transactions, how difficult is it for local governments to directly send out requests for verification to their counterpart cities to check if an applicant is being truthful in their declaration? With most of the world now doing online transactions, why can’t local governments and the BIR do the same and consolidate requirements and processes to reduce the footwork and possible corruption along the way?

We cannot talk about having a law on “Ease of Doing Business” in the Philippines if Filipinos are the first victims of bureaucratic demands by the BIR and local governments who won’t lift a finger to streamline or centralize the process or make it their goal to transfer the burden or work from taxpayers on to government personnel who are charging and collecting fees for clearances that were actually processed by citizens and merely collected and stamped by bureaucrats.

Another local government issue brought to my attention is about how many local governments in Metro Manila and the rest of the country, particularly cities, have not invested on technology or passed ordinances that address the need for testing of suspected drunk drivers or drivers under the influence of drugs, particularly shabu. PNP/LTO units once again conducted operations on truck and bus drivers last week but were dismayed with the discovery that many cities in Metro Manila and adjacent regions and LGUs have not bought “breath analyzers” that are crucial in implementing the Anti-Drunk Driving Law.

Many LGUs have laws or ordinances against drunk driving and the use of illegal drugs but most of them don’t have testing equipment or even simple kits. In fact, many don’t even have people to implement the ordinance or enforce the law. Unless law enforcers actually find drugs and drug paraphernalia on truck drivers, they can’t simply haul them to some hospital to undergo blood or urine test for drugs because local ordinances are not in place or the local hospitals don’t have the specific test kits. The only time law enforcers or LTO personnel have a foot to stand on is when a driver gets into an accident or kills innocent bystanders or actually volunteer or admit that they have been using drugs or had come out of some serious drinking session.

Given this situation, the DILG is in the best position to “influence” or impose on local governments to put out ordinances and budgets in order to screen drunk drivers or those using drugs. The DILG is also the right department to make representations in Congress so that laws can be crafted or amended and budget set aside to fund the purchase of alcohol and drug testing kits. As a last resort, our friends in the DILG can spearhead a campaign to get private citizens to contribute those kits that may someday save their lives from a drunk or drugged driver.

