The Christmas spirit of sharing

Hohoho! It’s Christmas time again. The only season that gives glory, generates joy, makes peace reign in our hearts and everyone happy, to welcome and celebrate the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ!

Though our world is sadly broken now owing to the unprecedented challenges wrought by this pandemic that continuously menaces the world, may this Christmas somehow provide comfort to quiet the noise of difficulties and trials we all undergo. A brief reprieve to brighten the dark clouds, give strength and courage for the weary.

With steadfast prayer, generosity, hospitality, humility, let’s make this season bring cheers, hope, brightness, positivity, draw smiles, boost laughter, most especially for our distressed fellow travelers feeling crushed under the weight of this pandemic.

May the Christmas spirit of sharing abide deeply in our hearts, bring out our utmost generosity against the backdrop of natural calamities, man-caused tragedies and this devastating pandemic.

Wholeheartedly share our God-given talents and blessings, extend a helping hand, give care to our down-on-their luck brothers and sisters… so we can truly have “Peace on earth, goodwill to all!”

Peace, good health, abundance and a safe, Merry Christmas to us all!