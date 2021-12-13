


































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Opinion
                        
The Christmas spirit of sharing
                        

                           
THOUGHTS TO GUIDE US BY - Elvie Punzalan-Estavillo - The Philippine Star
December 13, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
Hohoho! It’s Christmas time again. The only season that gives glory, generates joy, makes peace reign in our hearts and everyone happy, to welcome and celebrate the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ!



Though our world is sadly broken now owing to the unprecedented challenges wrought by this pandemic  that continuously menaces the world, may this  Christmas somehow provide comfort to quiet the noise of difficulties and trials we all undergo. A brief reprieve to brighten the dark clouds, give strength and courage for the weary.



With steadfast prayer, generosity, hospitality, humility, let’s make this season bring cheers, hope, brightness, positivity, draw smiles, boost laughter, most especially for our distressed fellow travelers feeling crushed under the weight of this pandemic.



May the Christmas spirit of sharing abide deeply in our hearts, bring out our utmost generosity against the backdrop of natural calamities, man-caused tragedies and this devastating pandemic.



Wholeheartedly share our God-given talents and blessings, extend a helping hand, give care to our down-on-their luck brothers and sisters… so we can truly have “Peace on earth, goodwill to all!”



Peace, good health, abundance and a safe, Merry Christmas to us all!


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CHRISTMAS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
‘Let’s hold the line together for truth!’


                                 

                                                                        POSTSCRIPT -
                                                                        By Federico D. Pascual Jr.
                                     | December 12, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
We stand in solidarity with Rappler CEO Maria Ressa speaking in Oslo, Norway, as “representative of every journalist who is forced to sacrifice so much to hold the line, to stay true to our values and mission...

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
False alarm


                                 

                                                                        SENTINEL -
                                                                        By Ramon T. Tulfo
                                     | December 11, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
The mass hysteria all over the world over the COVID-19 Omicron variant was a false alarm, after all.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
‘Trickle down’ does not work


                                 

                                                                        BREAKTHROUGH -
                                                                        By Elfren S. Cruz
                                     | December 12, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
For those who truly love the Philippines and the Filipino people, it is such a frustrating experience to read the history of this country and see how backward we are. 

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Keeping an eye on Ukraine


                                 

                                                                        POLITICAL FUTURES -
                                                                        By Ian Bremmer
                                     | December 12, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
Russia has moved nearly 100,000 soldiers into position near its border with Ukraine over the past several weeks. I

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Survey watch


                                 

                                                                        SKETCHES -
                                                                        By Ana Marie Pamintuan
                                     | December 13, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
Even with the official campaign period  still weeks away – Feb. 8 for national posts and March 25 for local – candidates are already hard at work raising their profiles.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 EDITORIAL &ndash; COVID-19 immunity
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
EDITORIAL – COVID-19 immunity


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
With over 2.8 million Filipinos having caught COVID and getting some degree of natural immunity, and with 36.9 percent of the population now fully vaccinated with another 49.5 percent having received a first dose,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Post-COVID world


                                 

                                                                        COMMONSENSE -
                                                                        By Marichu A. Villanueva
                                     | December 13, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
“I believe we’re over the hump of this contagion,” Dominguez averred.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
A challenge, Comelec


                                 

                                                                        AS A MATTER OF FACT -
                                                                        By Sara Soliven De Guzman
                                     | December 13, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
On the hot topic of the day: While some are not satisfied with the Supreme Court ruling upholding the constitutionality of most of the challenged provisions of the Anti-Terror Act, the fact that two of the more controversial...

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
DILG reset needed


                                 

                                                                        CTALK -
                                                                        By Cito Beltran
                                     | December 13, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
After prioritizing IATF-related functions for 19 months and with a national election about to “officially” start, it is about time that Secretary Ed Año and his team at the Department of the Interior...

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Why we failed


                                 

                                                                        HINDSIGHT -
                                                                        By F. Sionil Jose
                                     | December 13, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
A reader has commented that with all the years behind me, I can explain how and why we failed.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with