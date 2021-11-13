


































































 




   







   















Opinion
                        
The prodigal daughter
                        

                           
SEARCH FOR TRUTH - Ernesto P. Maceda Jr. - The Philippine Star
November 13, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
ABS-CBN and GMA have nothing on the real life melodrama unfolding in the presidential race. Only the most apathetic remain clueless on the dizzying developments surrounding City Mayor Sara “Inday” Z. Duterte as she hurtles toward her destination. Today, tomorrow or on Monday, the world will know if she finds her way back to where she left off.



For City Mayor Inday (CMI), it was just “another week at the office.” She withdrew her candidacy for Davao City mayor this Nov. 9. In a letter on Nov. 10, she resigned as member and chairperson of regional party Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP). On Nov. 11, she officially joined the Lakas-CMD.



As Lakas member, she is now qualified to file her candidacy as a substitute for party “placeholders” Anna Velasco for president or Lyle Uy for vice president. The PDP-Laban substitution scenario, whether for Senator Bato de la Rosa (RDR) or Senator Bong Go (SBG), is kaput.



If no means no. Going by her previous disavowals of a presidential run, the early anticipation is that she files for the vice presidency. But who with? Unless she decides to run as solo vice, her only remaining option is an alliance with another “soloist,” former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. (BBM).



The prospect of her match-up with BBM has captured the public imagination. They are the most geographically compatible pairing, representing the dream union of north and south. The duo have extensive leadership experience, both being multi-term chief executives: BBM as four-term governor and CMI, a three-term mayor. They are two of the three top survey leaders and, with arguably the largest war chests, together they present a formidable front against all candidates.



But until people actually see it, they won’t all believe it. In fact, the dramatic prologue is overkill for an end game of anything less than No. 1.



When no means yes. The reverse prospect of a CMI-BBM ticket provides a better understanding of the week’s sensory overload. It puts the women’s vote, thought to be cornered by Vice President Leni Robredo (LGR), back into play. President Rodrigo Roa Duterte (PRRD) has incredibly held on to a sizeable approval and trust rating. He will be more comfortable bestowing this political capital on and campaigning for his panganay. Both he and his headstrong eldest daughter are ardent defenders of the rights of political dynasties. They should have no qualms about succeeding each other, their argument being that the people’s will legitimizes the primogeniture.



It would be unlikely that the major coalition parties will break ranks. The largest, PDP-Laban, though splintered into Pacquiao and Cusi factions, remains loyal to PRRD. The Nationalist People’s Coalition, while unconditionally committed to the vice presidential run of Senate President Tito Sotto (VCS), has always been partial to CMI. They are expected to toe the line even if it means sharing or yielding preference to Lakas. Should she be amenable to offer up this largesse on a silver platter, I’m not sure that the “largesse” themselves will automatically agree.



The more pragmatic see the spectre of the petition to cancel certificate of candidacy, whether or not devoid of merit, hanging like a sword of Damocles over BBM.



Her earlier declaration of intent not to run may be seen as reflective on her decisiveness. But her champion, Rep. Joey Salceda (JSS), has attested to her “unyielding firmness of purpose.” She has always been committed to the presidency.



Different realms. CMI going for broke will be a nightmare for BBM but the dream scenario for candidates LGR, Isko Moreno (FMD) and Ping Lacson (PML). BBM’s vote base is seen as the same as CMI’s. The opposition’s entire unification narrative is premised on a good vs. evil fight. There is no mystery on who is their angel. The devil they depict as PRRD or his surrogate on one horn and BBM, on the other horn.



If CMI pursues the presidency, the people win with more choices. For now, BBM has stonewalled against any slide. If no BBM as vice, then CMI can go it alone (as JSS discussed, she doesn’t even need a running mate). Or the permutations may lead her to another prodigal son, the always estimable former Lakas standard bearer, Gibo Teodoro (GCT).



Where does this leave Senator Manny Pacquiao (EDP)? He went to sleep with the Mindanao vote under his pillow and when he woke up, it was gone. Given the acrimony of the PDP-Laban factional dispute, it was a surprise to see EDP at the Palace. Was he there to unify the party? Or was the courtesy call a cover to discuss efforts, immediately or in the future, to unify the Mindanao vote behind CMI? JSS hints that the senator is just waiting to unleash a final knockout punch before Monday. Just who he ends up knocking out remains to be seen.



All I want for Christmas. More than 1/3 of the entire population have been fully vaccinated. As of 5 p.m. yesterday, approximately 37,700,000 Filipinos or 33.94 percent had completed their courses. IATF chief Carlito Galvez announced back on Oct. 27 that we should hit an average of 1 million daily by Nov. 30. When he made the announcement, the average was only at 522,272. The 7-day rolling average was already up to 731,847 yesterday. We’ve gone over 1 million thrice – Nov. 4, 10 and 11.



This development bodes well for our health and sanity. As even more get vaccinated, our infection numbers should improve inversely. Already we dropped down to the 5 percent positivity threshold which WHO recommends (at most, for 14 days) before easing up on restrictions. This means one out of every 20 persons tests positive. We hit almost 30 percent at the height of the August-September surge. Almost one in every three tested were positive. But yesterday we were at 5.5 percent again.



As we ramp up efforts nationwide, including the planned no-work holidays for vaccination, we are on schedule to hit 70 percent as early as February next year.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

