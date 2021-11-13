


































































 




   







   















Opinion
                        
Presidential merry-go-round
                        

                           
LODESTAR - Danton Remoto - The Philippine Star
November 13, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
As I write this (Friday morning), Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte has resigned from her own regional party, the Hugpong ng Pagbabago. The resignation letter was scrawled hastily on a piece of paper and ostensibly sent to all members of Hugpong and posted in Facebook. She was in the expensive resort island of Balesin to attend the wedding of Senator Bong Revilla’s daughter. The wedding was attended by people mostly from Lakas-Kampi. It all looked like a scene from “The Godfather,” when the wedding scene takes place before a major event.



The major event is the day when Mayor Sara will file her candidacy for president. The last day for her to do so will be on Monday, Nov. 15. The country was riveted (or not) by the melodrama played out by her father, the President, and herself, the reluctant candidate. He said she would not run; she said she would like to finish another term as Davao City mayor, to further improve the city. So that means that one fine day, Davao will finally have its own hospital, city college and other sundry services that a first-class city should have.



Why is she running? To preclude an investigation of the International Criminal Court into the extra-judicial killing spree that has allegedly killed from 10,000 to 30,000 people linked to drugs. The President has been caught (pun not intended) in video, on film, before the cameras seemingly encouraging the commission of these acts, telling the cops that he would be there the help them. But now that he is limping (pun not intended, again) into his last six months in office, with a popularity rating going downhill, even his former chief police officer, Senator Bato de la Rosa, has expressed “a slight fear” of the impending ICC investigation.



So where does that leave former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr.? If Mayor Sara is running to shield her father, senator Marcos is running to help his mother. The flamboyant former first lady has been convicted by the Sandiganbayan for seven counts of graft, a conviction that has been appealed to the Supreme Court. Mummy Dearest also has failing eyesight. Remember that she has fallen several times while walking, and several times was seen on a wheelchair. Mummy wants to see the last light of day (again, pun not intended) back in the bosom of Malacañang, the Palace where she reigned for 21 years, from 1965 to 1986. It was also a reign where the Philippines turned from Asia’s second richest economy in 1965 to one of Asia’s poorest in 1986, when a home-grown revolution kicked the dictator, his wife and their entourage out of the Palace, allegedly bringing with them their loot, with diamonds hidden in boxes of diapers for the incontinent dictator.



Marcos Jr. is now 64 years old. If he does not run now, he would be 70 years old in the next presidential elections. He would have lost that residual youthful aura and we do not know where Mummy Dearest would be six years down the road. He could not afford to slide down to the vice presidential race, with Mayor Sara as the presidential candidate. Their argument seems to be that Mayor Sara is only 43 years old, and will only be a still-youthful 49 years old in 2028, when the next presidential election comes around.



So she is running to protect her Dad, and he is running to fulfill his old mother’s wish.



In a similar vein, Manny Pacquiao has met two days ago with President Rodrigo Duterte, with whom he has locked horns in the past several months. Pacquiao has issued withering criticism on the bad COVID-19 response record of the government. It is, indeed, an inefficient and disorganized response. The government closed our borders late in March 2020, such that many tourists from Wuhan, China (source of the COVID scourge) had already visited Cebu and Metro Manila. But why are Pacquiao and the President on good terms again? Pacquiao might run as the vice presidential candidate of Mayor Sara. In this way, the solid votes in Mindanao, as well as a substantial pie of the Visayan votes, will be consolidated.



Meanwhile, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has done a series of focused sectoral campaigns, which ended with media-savvy photo opportunities. He has visited the fisherfolk in the fishponds of Bulacan, the factory workers in Pampanga, the farmers in Tarlac, the urban poor in Caloocan, the indigenous people in Nueva Vizcaya, the BPO workers in Cebu and the fishermen of the West Philippine Sea who live in Zambales and Bataan. He wants to meet other sectors, including the LGBT+.



In these “listening tours,” he has donned a white shirt and blue jeans, a white factory uniform, red indigenous shirt hangings, a hard hat and safety vest. Lito Banayo – who has been on the campaign team of presidential winners, from Cory Aquino in 1986 to Rodrigo Duterte in 2016 – has a good grip on the levers in a presidential campaign. The messages are clear and repeated several times, in the many languages of the land. Yorme is interviewed daily by provincial radio stations; his social-media team is on a roll in Facebook, YouTube, Tiktok, Twitter and Instagram.



His stunning promise to cut 50 percent from the government tax on fuel and electricity has sent minds spinning, with the conservatives saying the P165 billion in foregone taxes would be bad for the country. But Yorme – who has consulted an economic team – said that the foregone taxes would still circulate in the country, in the form of medicines bought for the sick, poor children sent to school, food put on empty tables.



Meanwhile, VP Leni Robredo is running a people’s campaign done in pink. She will be in Cebu Friday and Saturday to attend public and private activities, which will be highlighted by a courtesy visit to Archbishop Jose Palma. She will also meet teachers and nuns, and inaugurate her campaign HQ. No, she won’t meet Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia, who had her photo taken with Yorme a few days ago in the capitol. Gov. Gwen will endorse either Mayor Sara or Yorme after Nov. 15, and Cebu is a pot of gold with 3.2 million voters. So, abangan…


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

