Forgotten not

(Second of two parts)

I go back to my learnings in Marawi where Major General Brawner once explained to me that everyone within the community assumed the responsibility to participate in defense and such an act helped our armed forces neutralize insurgents along enemy lines. Remote areas, whether we want to accept this or not, are often the ones who receive last – especially when it comes to progress – and here grave danger lies because, if forgotten, the vulnerable are most likely to be the very same targets of abuse. Sector by sector we have seen how government services have been made more available for far-flung communities and particularly, because the education sector has been embattled for so long depriving our youth from being able movers in evolving development in our society, the last-mile schools are indeed a game changer.

We are seeing progress by putting the farthest first and not only is it about time, it is just right. So much has yet to be addressed in our education ordeals, including our materials that have given way to creating a mindset that goes against one’s government, not to mention that such materials have even been inserted in institutions covertly. Yes I dare say this fact. Therefore, instead of taking part in nation building, our children have been continuously exposed to brainwashing and it is our duty, now knowing all that has been exposed, to protect their welfare even more courageously.

The battle for us continues as we converge all forces to uplift our education pursuits for the country. It is still a long journey and despite the rude awakening (no pun intended), slowly but surely, we are winning and unquestionably, every learner is forgotten not.