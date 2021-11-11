EDITORIAL - Mental health in the pandemic

COVID restrictions are being eased and livelihoods are slowly being revived as infections go down in the country. Yesterday, several cinemas reopened in Metro Manila. Children can again enjoy the outdoors, and schools at all levels are being readied for pilot runs of face-to-face classes.

Child welfare advocates say allowing greater mobility for minors is good not only for their physical well-being but also for their mental health. Children are typically highly resilient and can quickly bounce back from pandemic-induced cabin fever.

What might be more complicated to deal with is adult anxiety arising from the pandemic. The loss of jobs, shutdown of businesses, illness and, most seriously, the death of loved ones and friends are causing profound psychological distress, with several cases lasting longer than usual, according to mental health advocates.

Mourning the death of loved ones is normal. But over the past decades, studies have shown that in some cases, bereavement lasts much longer than normal, becoming chronic and incapacitating. So-called complicated grief has become more common amid the high death toll from COVID-19.

In this once-in-a-century pandemic, death can come swiftly even to persons who are generally healthy and without comorbidities before COVID infection. Mourning is also made difficult by health safety protocols that prevent wakes and large gatherings.

After consultations and a two-year review of the studies on persistent difficulties associated with grief, psychiatrists in the United States have described chronic or complicated bereavement as prolonged grief disorder. PGD has been added to the afflictions listed in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders.

The pandemic has swollen the ranks of those suffering from mental distress even in the Philippines. Some psychiatrists refer to it as collective anxiety. The Department of Health estimates that amid the pandemic, at least 3.6 million Filipinos have grappled with depression and other mental health issues; the World Health Organization places the number at a higher 4.5 million.

While dealing with mental health issues is a deeply personal process, the government can provide support to enhance the healing. Republic Act 11036, the Mental Health Act, was signed in 2018, and the implementing rules and regulations passed the following year. The law provides mechanisms for assisting those suffering from mental distress. In the pandemic, this aspect of public health needs as much attention as physical and economic health.