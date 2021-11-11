


































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Opinion
                        
Substitution
                        

                           
FIRST PERSON - Alex Magno - The Philippine Star
November 11, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
Today or tomorrow, things will be clear. In the meantime, we are back to the edge of our seats.



Last Tuesday, all the political Viber groups I belong to exploded with the news. First, Baste Duterte withdrew as Davao City vice mayoral candidate. Shortly after, Sara Duterte withdrew her candidacy for city mayor, endorsing her brother for the post.



The twin withdrawals would have otherwise been news of mere local importance except that Sara is now free to do other things. Having withdrawn her candidacy for mayor, all options are now open.



She will, of course, seek a national post. The only remaining suspense is whether she will run for president or vice president.



Seeking either of the top two posts was never inevitable. Contrary to the wild conspiracy theorists peddled by the poorly informed, there is no master playwright with a handy script here. Sara’s most ardent supporters hung by the thinnest of threads after the Davao City mayor declared she was staying on in Davao.



There were numerous impediments along Sara’s electoral path, not the least of which was her father.



First, the elder Duterte decreed the presidency was too harsh a job for his dear daughter. Then he decided he would run for vice president, putting in play a family agreement that only one of them would seek a national post. After that, he decided he did not want to seek the post after all and endorsed his loyal aide as his candidate of choice.



The sitting president was making haphazard decisions from the womb of his increasingly diminished universe. His courtesans, however, were unflinchingly executing every play called by their enfeebled coach. That was until it became clear that all these plays were leading the merry band to the dustbin.



It was while her father was insisting on calling all the shots that Sara Duterte remarked “the ship has left.” Whatever political plan she might have had was abandoned. She thanked her ardent supporters, basically signaling the army of volunteers to disband.



Sara’s contest with her father was like an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object. Both father and daughter were of the same stubborn stuff.



The fact that Sara now appears to be reentering the national electoral stage can only mean the immovable object has finally relented.



“Relented” might even be an understatement. On the afternoon Sara withdrew her candidacy for mayor, Rodrigo’s surrogate Bong Go broke down while speaking before a crowd. The next morning, PDP-Laban president Al Cusi issued the lamest of statements, saying Sara’s “actions, including any decision to run for a national elective office, will most certainly affect the political landscape.”



Of course it will. The immovable object evaporated.



Troubled



The paperwork for Sara Duterte to seek a national post by way of substitution will probably be routine. In Camarines Sur, the attempt by one candidate to enter the game by way of substitution will likely be troubled.



According to the grapevine, Rolando Andaya Jr., who filed as a candidate for representative, is likely to withdraw and run instead as provincial governor. To replace Andaya Jr. is his sister, former Pasig Mayor Maria Belen Andaya-Eusebio.



There should be no problem for Andaya Jr. substituting for someone else to run for governor. But there will be tons of problems for his sister, who is domiciled in Pasig and married to the political clan that once dominated this city’s politics.



To complete the substitution maneuver, Andaya-Eusebio needs to transfer her voting records from Pasig to Barangay Poblacion in Ragay town in Camarines Sur’s first district. She needs to convince the Comelec that she has indeed become a resident of the district in which she intends to run as representative.



Precedent is not in her favor.



In 2019, the Comelec denied Andaya-Eusebio’s petition to transfer her voter records from Barangay Rosario in Pasig to Barangay Puro Batia in Libmanan, a town in Camarines Sur’s second district. At that time, she was attempting to run as representative for the province’s second district.



The first time, the Comelec en banc decided she had not established residency in the district she wanted to run in. The Comelec’s ruling was upheld by the Court of Appeals when Andaya-Eusebio tried to have the poll body’s decision reversed. It was clear to the poll body and the court that her true residence was Pasig City where she and her husband Robert alternated for the mayoral post.



Andaya-Eusebio’s case for transferring her voting records is even weaker the second time around. She asked the Comelec to transfer her voting records last Oct. 30, the last day for the extended period for voters to register. But the deadline for filing of candidacies was Oct. 8. The window for substituting candidates cannot be used as a backdoor for non-qualified candidates to enter the game.



Furthermore, the rejected attempt to transfer her voting records at the second district in 2019 provides more ground to argue she was applying to transfer residency as a matter of political convenience. That runs against the grain of district representation. This should be an open-and-close case for the poll authorities.



Two residents of the district she wants to run in have filed a petition against Andaya-Eusebio substituting for her brother Andaya Jr. in the first district. Obvious as the conclusions might be in this petition, it will still be a test case to more firmly establish the rules for residency/domicile in our election laws.



In the 2008 Limbona vs Comelec case, the Supreme Court defined three conditions in determining residency. Andaya-Eusebio meets none of them.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASTE DUTERTE
                                                      SARA DUTERTE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
If united, Opposition can gun for 51% majority


                                 

                                                                        GOTCHA -
                                                                        By Jarius Bondoc
                                     | November 10, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
Their own voter-preference surveys show it. The combined ratings of Ping Lacson, Isko Moreno, Manny Pacquiao and Leni Robredo is about 42 percent.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
The biggest ‘Sabong Lords’ of all time


                                 

                                                                        CTALK -
                                                                        By Cito Beltran
                                     | November 10, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
By the time you are done reading this article, I promise you that you will have a better appreciation of why many people refer to the traditional sabong or cockfighting in the Philippines as a multibillion-peso industry...

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Que sera, Sara… What will be will be


                                 

                                                                        POSTSCRIPT -
                                                                        By Federico D. Pascual Jr.
                                     | November 11, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
The withdrawal by Davao Mayor Sara Duterte of her reelection bid to aim higher was widely expected, but when she announced it Tuesday on social media it still sent viral waves stirring up the political pandemia afflicting...

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Subways in Metro Manila soon


                                 

                                                                        COMMONSENSE -
                                                                        By Marichu A. Villanueva
                                     | November 10, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
The Philippine economy best exemplifies the resiliency of all of us Filipinos in coping with the impact of the lingering coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Marcos case upsets Comelec activities


                                 

                                                                        POSTSCRIPT -
                                                                        By Federico D. Pascual Jr.
                                     | November 9, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
The raging debate on the legal effects on the presidential run of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of his violations of the 1977 Tax Code is likely to spread from the Commission on Elections to the Supreme Court and disturb...

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 EDITORIAL - Mental health in the pandemic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
EDITORIAL - Mental health in the pandemic


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
COVID restrictions are being eased and livelihoods are slowly being revived as infections go down in the country.

                                                         


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Corporate social responsibility: Still a radical concept?


                                 

                                                                        BREAKTHROUGH -
                                                                        By Elfren S. Cruz
                                     | November 11, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
In a speech given to the Business Vocation Conference in Chicago some time ago, former president of Manufacturers Hanover Corporation Thomas S. Johnson raised the question, “Is there not a higher calling for...

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
For sale: Petron?


                                 

                                                                        SENTINEL -
                                                                        By Ramon T. Tulfo
                                     | November 11, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
Tycoon Ramon S. Ang, apparently piqued at a proposal to have Petron Corporation sold back to the government, said he had no problem with that.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Happiness and a meaningful life


                                 

                                                                        THOUGHTS TO GUIDE US BY -
                                                                        By Elvie Punzalan-Estavillo
                                     | November 11, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
We all clamor for happiness in life. However, many people equate having good looks, wealth, power, influence, a worry-free existence... to happiness.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 EDITORIAL - Resilience after Yolanda
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
EDITORIAL - Resilience after Yolanda


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Eight years ago after Super Typhoon Yolanda flattened large swathes of Eastern Visayas including much of Tacloban City, leaving over 6,300 people dead and 1,800 others missing, there was a lot of talk about building...

                                                         


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with