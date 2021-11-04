


































































 




   

   









Opinion
                        
‘Bid to disqualify BBM won’t prosper’
                        

                           
POSTSCRIPT - Federico D. Pascual Jr.
November 4, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
The petition filed Tuesday by civic leaders to disqualify Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. from running for president in the 2022 national elections will not prosper. It might even cast the late dictator’s son as an underdog, which could favor him.



This was the consensus of election lawyers whose opinion we sought yesterday on the bid filed with the Commission on Elections to disqualify him. One lawyer described the move as “suntok sa buwan” (aiming for the moon), while another said “malabo yan (it’s unlikely)!”



The petitioners asked the Comelec to deny due course to Marcos’ certificate of candidacy, or to cancel it if already issued, on the ground that he made a false declaration in his COC where he claimed to be eligible to be a candidate.



The petitioners claimed that Marcos is not eligible to run for any public office as he is, they said, “a convicted criminal.”



One of the election lawyers we consulted pointed out, however, that Section 12 of the Omnibus Election Code says that disqualification based on such conviction is lifted after five years from the serving of sentence.



He added that the penalty imposed on Marcos was a mere fine which he could claim to have already paid more than 25 years ago, or beyond the five years needed to remove the disqualification.



He expressed doubts the records of that 1995 case were still available. His remark reminded us of the disappearance of crucial evidence in some ill-gotten wealth cases prosecuted by the Presidential Commission on Good Government against the Marcos heirs.



The petitioners were identified in news reports as Father Christian Buenafe of the Task Force Detainees; Fides Lim of the prison group Kapatid whose husband Vicente Ladlad is identified as a martial law victim; Ma. Edeliza Hernandez of the Medical Action Group; Celia Lagman Sevilla of the Families of Victims of Involuntary Disappearance; Roland Vibal of the Philippine Alliance of Human Rights and Josephine Lascano of the Balay Rehabilitation Center.



They were represented by Theodore Te, a human rights lawyer who was once a Supreme Court spokesperson.



The petitioners recalled that the Quezon City Regional Trial Court convicted Marcos in 1995 for not paying income taxes, failing to file his income tax returns from 1982 to 1984 and not paying income tax for 1985, when he was vice governor and then governor of Ilocos Norte.



He was sentenced to serve prison terms for each of the offenses. In one offense, he was meted three years for failure to pay income tax in 1985.



In 1997, however, the Court of Appeals Special Third Division acquitted Marcos of all charges of non-payment of income taxes but affirmed his guilt of failing to file ITRs. The CA removed prison time for the conviction and imposed only a P30,000 fine with surcharge.



Under Comelec’s Rule 23, a COC can be canceled if “any material representation contained therein as required by law is false.”



The petitioners said that when Marcos declared in his COC that he was eligible to run, although he was not because of his prior conviction, he made a misrepresentation that should disqualify him.



They said that Marcos also made a misrepresentation when he ticked the “No” box in the COC that asked if he has “ever been found liable for any offense which carries the accessory penalty of perpetual disqualification from office.”



Although the conviction by the CA did not impose any prison time but only P30,000 in fines, the petitioners cited Presidential Decree No. 1994 which amended the 1977 tax code under which Marcos was convicted.



They said that the amendment provided that if the offender is a public official, he shall be perpetually disqualified from holding any public office.



Another line of attack opened by the petitioners was along Marcos’ failure to file ITRs for multiple years, which they said is a crime of moral turpitude, the conviction of which disqualifies a person from holding public office.



How fast must PH open up?



Opening up certain areas of economic activity then reimposing restrictions when COVID-19 infections occur will be most costly, according to Zhong Nanshan, China’s top respiratory diseases expert.



He gave his opinion in an interview with CGTN, China’s state-owned international media arm, published Monday. Philippine public health policy-makers may want to mull over his ideas.



The Duterte administration has been torn between minimizing the movement of people to reduce viral spread and loosening up to allow activities to stimulate the economy back to normal.



Easing the area-specific lockdowns had led at times to infection surges, prompting the reimposition of tighter restrictions.



Zhong Nanshan said China has no option but to aim for zero infections because the coronavirus was replicating quickly and the global death rate of about 2 percent was unacceptable.



There have been questions over how long China should maintain its policy, with most of its people vaccinated and sporadic outbreaks difficult to prevent.



Zhong Nanshan said: “Some countries have decided to open up entirely despite still having a few infections. That led to a large number of infections in the past two months and they decided to reimpose restrictions. This flip-flopping approach is actually more costly. The psychological impact on citizens and society is greater.”



More than 100,000 vaccine doses, meanwhile, were damaged Sunday when a fire hit the maintenance and supply area of the Department of Health building in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.



Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje, who is National Vaccine Operation Center head, said they want to know why there were still that many vaccines stored at the Zamboanga del Sur provincial health office.



“It (fire) is beyond us, it’s a force of nature,” she said. “But why did they still have so many vaccines? Didn’t they move them? We will look into that and see who are accountable.”



*      *      *



NB: All Postscripts are also archived at ManilaMail.com. Author is on Twitter as @FDPascual. Email: fdp333@yahoo.com


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

Waning efficacy


                                 

                                                                        SKETCHES -
                                                                        By Ana Marie Pamintuan
                                     | November 3, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
Many people I know are now looking at their COVID vaccination cards – not just for discount eligibility in commercial establishments, but also to remember the date of their second dose.

                           


      

         

            
Philippines on centerstage in Spain


                                 

                                                                        THE CORNER ORACLE -
                                                                        By Andrew J. Masigan
                                     | November 3, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
We could use some good news, for a change.

                           


      

         

            
Intimations of mortality


                                 

                                                                        SENTINEL -
                                                                        By Ramon T. Tulfo
                                     | November 2, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
"At the moment you embrace death as inevitable and the end of your life's journey, that's the moment you start to savor the sweetness of life."

                           


      

         

            
Not retroactive


                                 

                                                                        COMMONSENSE -
                                                                        By Marichu Villanueva
                                     | November 3, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
There seems to be an emerging consensus to pass into law the proposed bills to amend the "substitution" of candidates.

                           


      

         

            
Abating


                                 

                                                                        FIRST PERSON -
                                                                        By Alex Magno
                                     | November 4, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
Davao City decided to do away with the face shield. Quezon City is set to follow suit.

                           


      

         

            
Predicting the post-pandemic world


                                 

                                                                        BREAKTHROUGH -
                                                                        By Elfren S. Cruz
                                     | November 4, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
The regular meeting of the 20 wealthiest nations in the world, or G-20, has just ended in Rome.

                           


      

         

            
Libel as a 'badge of honor'


                                 

                                                                        SENTINEL -
                                                                        By Ramon T. Tulfo
                                     | November 4, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
When the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) tried to prevent Maria Ressa from traveling abroad, it did a disservice to the country.

                           


      

         

            
Marking 35 years of Canada-Philippines partnership


                                 

                                                                        DIPLOMATIC POUCH -
                                                                        By Peter Macarthur
                                     | November 4, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
This November marks 35 years of Canada's bilateral development assistance partnership with the Philippines. So it's an opportune moment to share highlights of the long-standing Canadian commitment to...

                           


      

         

            
From fear to facts


                                 

                                                                        CTALK -
                                                                        By Cito Beltran
                                     | November 3, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
As a result of the Ctalk article titled "Identity Theft," various institutions and individuals have made extra effort to post, publish and share warnings and precautions on how to avoid "Identity...

                           


      

         

            
