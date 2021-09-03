





































































 




   

   









Opinion
                        
Pissing contest
                        

                           
SKETCHES - Ana Marie Pamintuan - The Philippine Star
September 3, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
Children, children… spare the country from your pissing contest. The Go, the Fat and the Ugly slurfest should focus instead on the pandemic response. Or, as the recent quips advised, eyes on the ball, not on an ex-actor’s balls.



The COVID-19 pestilence is catastrophic enough. It’s even more unfortunate that it’s wreaking havoc in our country close to an election year, when the leader is distracted by schemes to hold on to power beyond constitutional term limits and bring down opponents while continuing to repay his political debts.



His repayment of his utang na loob through multibillion-peso deals is already aggravating resentment among overworked and underpaid healthcare workers. The government will have to deal decisively with HCW discontent, or it will surely derail the pandemic response.



Because of his focus on the war on drugs (plus insurance against coup attempts), President Duterte has given priority to the welfare of cops and soldiers in the past five years. Health workers resent being left behind, with little improvement even with the life-threatening risks they face in the war against COVID.



Watching the president of the republic insult his critics’ girth, hair and penis size may have some entertainment value for people who have been quarantined for over 17 months, but the laughter is dying down in the peanut gallery.



The pandemic is far from over and could even be entering a more dangerous phase, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). An efficient response needs national leaders who aren’t suffering from arrested development. Especially because after Alpha, Beta, Delta and Lambda, here comes Mu.



*      *      *



We don’t know yet if this latest variant of SARS-CoV-2, first detected in Colombia, will be as virulent as Delta.



And no one can tell if Mu will be the last COVID variant. Epidemiologists have warned that coronaviruses can go through the entire gamut of the Greek alphabet (and go through another cycle) in their mutations.



According to reports, Mu is being watched closely by the WHO for potential resistance to COVID vaccines.



In our case, since our government is always scrambling to welcome every COVID mutant from all over the planet, we’re also closely monitoring the WHO study on Mu.



Delta has already thrown out of whack projections for economic recovery this year. Alpha from the UK and Beta ruined our hoped-for summer recovery, both in terms of public health and the economy.



And just when the summer surge was abating, Delta arrived. Another surge, driven by a Delta-type variant of concern, could crush hopes for an improved fourth quarter.



Already, Delta, combined with the slow vaccination rollout, is partly fueling resistance to the “bakuna bubbles” being pushed by the business community led by presidential adviser for entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion.



Delta is also driving resistance to the resumption of face-to-face classes and the easing of restrictions on minors – a significant factor in business revival. Health experts are warning that even the fully vaccinated can be transmitters of the virus, even if they themselves don’t get sick. And there are those breakthrough infections. Delta’s viral load is so high it is infecting even children, who had shown strong resistance to the original SARS-CoV-2 strain.



*      *      *



Reports from the United States yesterday said certain states were considering stopping face-to-face classes as COVID infections among schoolchildren spike.



So parents are worried – for their kids, their elderly relatives, and for themselves.



Even with more businesses allowed to reopen as Metro Manila eased into modified enhanced community quarantine, foot traffic at commercial centers that I have visited remains slow.



People still go to retailers or providers of essential goods and services, although with less frequency: grocery stores and supermarkets, wet markets, banks and of course pharmacies and healthcare providers. Medical diagnostic centers are sprouting all over. The roast chicken and liempo chains have thrived throughout the pandemic. Pet and gardening supply stores have also mushroomed.



These must be among the newly opened businesses (apart from online enterprises) that Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez referred to during his turn to brief President Duterte and the nation recently. People who have seen so many businesses shuttered, who have lost their jobs and livelihoods, were incredulous at the rosy report.



Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez has joined the Department of Health (DOH) and the WHO in opposing the bakuna bubble at this time. But Joey Concepcion hasn’t given up on its early implementation, and is pushing for a pilot test in a small area.



*      *      *



Andrew Masigan, who runs a chain of restaurants, is hoping that even if the vaccine bubbles aren’t possible in the near future, the government will allow the resumption of dine-in, at 50 percent capacity.



He’s proposing the same capacity – with strict enforcement of COVID safety protocols – for the businesses that are among the first to be shuttered during lockdowns, such as gyms and personal care services.



But with fears of Delta, does he think the customers will come? Let the businessmen deal with attracting customers, Andy Masigan told us on One News’ “The Chiefs” last Wednesday.



He said businessmen support the shift to granular lockdowns, which could free up enterprises in other areas. Andy is also hoping that the vaccination of minors would push through by next month. He acknowledges that mobility restrictions on minors and seniors are a major drag particularly on the restaurant and tourism sectors in this country where people like going out with their families, including infants and grandparents.



Teens are major consumers, so businessmen are also hoping for the resumption of face-to-face classes soon.



This, however, may have to wait for at least another semester, as more pediatric COVID cases are reported (including severe infections and even deaths) and vaccination of minors is targeted to begin only this October at the earliest.



The DOH itself is warning that the Delta community transmission (as confirmed by the WHO) has yet to reach its peak.



So everyone, eyes on the ball please, instead of trawling the internet for images of ex-actors in skimpy briefs, or hurling childish insults.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

