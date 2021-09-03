Vetting or betting on competence

Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto recently raised the issue of competence among high level government officials, particularly at the Cabinet secretary level and heads of agencies. This after the Senate President observed that during Senate inquiries or investigations, many such officials respond or exhibit behavior indicating lack of knowledge or perceived incompetence, especially when pressed by senators whose long experience in public service and complete staff work have made them knowledgeable and on point during the investigations. Senator Sotto was also dismayed at the hubris or arrogance of political appointees who expect senators to simply take their answers or replies as fact and should not even be questioned. This state of mind was proven in broad daylight when no less than Secretary Duque, PhilHealth president Dante Gierran, even Senator Bong Go displayed strong emotions and words suggesting they have been subjected to bullying by senators or by Congress or the media.

The issue of “competence” has repeatedly come back to haunt the Filipino people every time they see, hear or discover how incompetent or arrogant a political appointee can be just because he carries the title or is backed by the President, Congress or some religious group. The incompetence and arrogance of today’s political appointees is nothing new. Every administration has several such minions who expect us to serve and salute them instead of vice versa. I raised the matter with Senate President Sotto and pointed out that we need to set a certain standard for competency in spite of the bare minimum requirement of good health and literacy stated in the Constitution. If we have height requirements for aspiring cops and soldiers, if we require professionals and health care workers to pass licensure exams, if OFW-domestics need to undergo a training for kasambahays, we must set standards and competence for political appointees who will determine the direction of various branches and departments and agencies of government as well as access and use of billions in government funds.

Political appointees should not simply be passed by the Commission on Appointments based on favorable recommendations of politicians and partisans or religious groups. It certainly should not be affected by the “What’s in it for me?” policy of certain members of the CA in the past, where support for the nomination came in exchange for slots or positions for the politician’s minions. Every candidate or appointee must have some experience, credentials or knowledge about the field or position he will be assuming, such as a college degree or actual work experience similar to requirements of headhunters or executive recruiters. Trust and confidence and being a campaign suck-up should not be the basis, neither should being a long trusted aide or alalay qualify you. Remember the “Peter Principle” – the higher the person gets promoted his incompetence also rises to the top for all to see. Yes, politics and horse trading are inevitable but we owe it to the people and to our future to make sure that certain standards and precautions are met. We need to professionalize more than politicize political appointments.

We must “vet” as in investigate, evaluate and determine if a certain person is qualified for a government position or not. This is especially important for individuals or officials who have remained in office or moved about in various positions under different administrations because of their skill at enabling and thus endearing themselves to powers that be. In today’s current line up of officials there are some who have been in and out of government based on a pattern; their ability to propel or boost the interest of one president and getting that president to boost them in return to the next administration and the next. All anyone with access to the internet has to do is type the names of officials common to the Duterte, Arroyo and Marcos administrations and you quickly find a list of suspects.

As Senate President Tito Sotto observed, the hubris or arrogance overwhelmed the common sense of some political appointees to the point that they cannot even cover their tracks or ties that bind. Perhaps its high time that the term “co-terminus” be mandatory and that political appointees both high and low are prevented from crawling into other areas or positions long after their patrons have left. To this day there are political appointees who have settled in as asec, usec or directors in different agencies under the radar, while those who brought them into government have long retired or left office. As a result those who are truly career government executives are robbed or blocked from getting a promotion, salary hike and even study grants or scholarships here and abroad.

Aside from “career” political appointees, the CA and all law enforcement agencies as well as the Armed Forces should be in on the vetting process, either as a requirement or as an independent option especially during these times of “planned plunder,” scams, as well as threats to our national security. We get so obsessed with threats from terrorists and regional neighbors that we forget the damage an idiot or a selfish self-serving political appointee can do to our economy, public health or to public confidence in the government. By empowering our intelligence agencies and law enforcers we can at least minimize embarrassing and compromising situations where government officials end up dealing with fugitives on the say so of political appointees and advisers. Senate President Tito Sotto as chairman of the Commission on Appointments needs to lead our defense team and set a standard for competence to protect us from incompetents and crooks. When he becomes VP, I’m sure he can use such standards to fend off future incompetents coming to him.

* * *

E-mail: utalk2ctalk@gmail.com