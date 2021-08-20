The COA reports

Is there malice in the timing of the release of the annual reports of the Commission on Audit? President Duterte says the release is premature; COA defenders say August is a reasonable time to release the audit reports on the previous year.

Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri, an independent but considered an administration ally, sees no malice in the timing of the release.

Congress uses COA reports to deliberate on the national budget proposed by Malacañang for the next year, Zubiri explained to us on One News’ “The Chiefs” last Wednesday night. So the COA reports are usually made public before or around the time that the annual general appropriations bill is submitted to Congress by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), Zubiri told us.

There are COA reports on many government agencies. But because of the pandemic, the agencies in the frontlines of the response led by the health department are the ones in the spotlight.

The DBM is being blamed by the Department of Health for one of the “deficiencies” cited by COA in its audit report on the DOH: the delayed release (and even failure to release) the benefits and special remuneration of healthcare workers. The consequence is that nurses’ groups say their members are already considering mass resignation.

* * *

Zubiri and several other senators, however, say other DOH deficiencies appear to be questionable. Among these are unspecified “donations” as well as apparent overpriced procurements. An example is the procurement of face masks for P27.22 each and face shields for P120 each. Maybe the face shields are durable enough for use in a war zone, he joked.

I can buy a box of 50 disposable face masks for P48 in Divisoria, the KN95 for P3.50 each and face shields for just P10 each or even lower for bulk procurements.

Last year shortly before the use of face shields became mandatory, the most expensive was P99 – exactly the same banana, and not even in a box. It was retailed as a cooking oil spatter guard in a top department store chain. But even when it became mandatory in public places, retail prices started at P75, quickly falling to P50, P25 and then P15 as the shields we are now familiar with, rolled up and neatly packaged in a box, flooded the market.

The DOH might have a proper explanation for the procurement prices, such as the pandemic-driven rush to obtain the supplies ASAP.

Zubiri reminded us that the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act exempted supplies and services needed for the pandemic response from the Government Procurement Reform Act, whose rules would have greatly slowed down the process of obtaining the items or services.

And yet even with the exemption, Zubiri noted that there was still underutilization of billions in appropriated funds as well as other inefficiencies.

Other senators are less kind, with the chairman of the Senate Blue Ribbon committee, Richard Gordon, seeing irregularities that could warrant criminal indictments.

Inevitably, the fingers point to DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III, who also co-chairs the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases or IATF.

* * *

Perhaps inspired by his boss President Duterte, Duque became emotional last Tuesday as he faced the Senate.

Duque’s “winarak n’yo kami” lament has since become a meme. For his second session with the senators last Wednesday, he regained his cool, but fueled another meme when he admitted, “Nagulo na yung utak ko.”

Duterte’s top aide, Sen. Bong Go, has said that if there is a determination of corruption in the DOH issues, Duque will have to go. This has fueled speculation that Duterte is preparing to let go of Duque.

Since this is the health secretary and IATF co-chair, however, doing so could be seen by Duterte’s critics (especially his slobbering attack dogs’ favorite whipping boys, the “idiotic dilawan” and reds) as an admission that the pandemic response has been a disaster.

There are also reminders against changing horses in the middle of the stream (and at the tail-end of a six-year presidency).

But who’s to say if we’re already in mid-stream? We still haven’t gone through the entire Greek alphabet of infectious coronavirus variants. What if we’re in fact just at the start of an interminably long crisis?

Changing horses can be packaged as an openness to fresh ideas and to infusing new energy as the more virulent COVID variants complicate the pandemic challenges.

Anyway, it looks like there will be a major Cabinet reorganization soon. In recent weeks, Duterte has been using his midnight public addresses to pitch for the senatorial hopefuls in his Cabinet. The filing of certificates of candidacy is in October.

Several of the hopefuls head agencies that have been flagged by the COA. This must have added to Duterte’s rant against the state auditors.

Duterte can order his Cabinet members to ignore the COA report. But they do so at their own peril, according to legal circles.

The public also can’t be ordered to disregard the COA reports.

* * *

There are undoubtedly many other government officials who agree that the COA should allow a reasonable time for explaining or plugging “deficiencies” in fund utilization before releasing audit reports.

The officials will point out that procurement laws in particular complicate full compliance with fund liquidation and auditing rules, especially during emergencies.

Fear of administrative and criminal charges for graft and violation of procurement laws is among the reasons for underutilization of allotted funds and weak absorptive capacity in many agencies.

On the other hand, there are truly too many crooks at all levels of government. There are people who think state auditors should be doing a better job, such as in areas where dynasties have a stranglehold on practically all aspects of governance. Worse, some auditors are suspected of being in cahoots with the corrupt.

The COA, like the Office of the Ombudsman, is undermanned, considering the scope of its auditing mandate, which includes government corporations.

An administration that professes to be a champion of the battle against corruption should be investing in boosting the capacities of the COA, which is a watchdog against fund misuse and inefficiencies.

It says a lot that the President is instead telling government agencies to ignore the COA reports.