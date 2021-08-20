Finished or not finished...

Most of us who went through “old school” education are surely familiar with the teacher’s declaration: Finished or not finished – pass your papers. Whether it was the quarterly examination or a surprise quiz, we would all be under a time limit and no room for negotiations. Some of us would attempt to ignore or pretend not to hear such instructions, but paid dearly by way of deductions or our test papers being graded by a “Terror Teacher” from Hell.

As I monitored the events surrounding the various reports of the Commission on Audit, I honestly thought that the problems of the concerned agencies that were “flagged” by the COA was probably due to their failure to submit documents on time or failure to reconcile reports and thus became victim to the consequence of the “finished or not finished” doctrine. Listening to Secretary Francisco Duque and President Rodrigo Duterte, you could almost be convinced that the DOH had been pre-judged or, in the words of the President, “flogged” by the COA. But as they say, time has a way of bringing clarity, muddied waters soon settled and we discover that all the bad press and public condemnation or “pag warak” of the DOH was generally self-inflicted by Duque and Duterte as they over-reacted, resorted to theatrics at the Senate and on national TV.

To begin with, the reason the COA prints, posts or publicizes their findings is because it is part of their duty and process. Members of Congress as well COA officials have stated that “public funds are a matter of public interest” and it is in the interest of the public and the state that the accounting and audit of trillions of pesos be done by an independent constitutionally appointed commission such as COA. You probably won’t like it if you were the “flagged” party or agency but if you actually followed the system and were conscientious of your work and obligations, you would not be in that situation.

Yesterday, I got to interview former COA Commissioner Heidi Mendoza, who gave an academic and plain-as-day introduction to how the COA works, and I remembered that every government agency and department has their accounting and auditing unit and procedures. They also have “resident COA” auditors that constantly study and review the dealings, expenses and documentation of the respective agency they have been assigned to. That presence serves as a safety measure against fraud, graft or corruption but it also serves as a constant reminder that government agencies are supposed to keep track of their expenditures, contracts and put them in proper and timely order, readily available for regular as well as unscheduled audits resulting from questionable transactions or non-compliance with procedures. People said it can’t and should not be done, but I have more than once suggested that there be a window for consultation between agency officials and resident COA auditors to avoid mistakes or being flagged because of them.

The defense or argument of President Duterte that the DOH should be given some slack because they are operating under extraordinary conditions, namely the COVID-19 pandemic, is illogical or unfounded because we are all facing and living under the same circumstance but tax paying Filipinos get no relief or time out from filing their annual income tax, paying real estate tax, car registrations. If the government demands that Filipino taxpayers provide proof, collect supporting documents for future auditing purposes and pay taxes on time with no extensions, it is only fair that government agencies be held equally accountable, particularly the DOH.

The statement of Secretary Duque to the COA that they have been ripped and ruined by what the COA flagged and the media reported struck many as theatrical, given the fact that many government agencies past and present have been flagged by the COA but did not require such dramatic statements or presidential defense as extended to the DOH. If anything, President Duterte should have distanced himself from the issue involving the DOH, the same way Duque has oftentimes distanced himself when several PhilHealth officials or an entire board were accused of corruption and made to resign.

Perhaps Secretary Duque truly feels stung but I venture to say it is not about the COA report but the surge of criticism or condemnation that was manifested by the public. For whatever reason there may be, this showed public distrust, dissatisfaction and plain anger towards Duque and his leadership. I would confidently say that by and large Filipinos unconditionally appreciate and respect frontline health workers, majority of whom are under the DOH. Their dedication to service and courage are unquestionable and highly commendable. But what is clear is that there is a general distrust or lack of confidence in the leadership of the DOH, which is what Duque represents. It may not even be a “personal attack” against Sec. Duque but in what he, as head of the DOH and the IATF, has failed to do or deliver and the personal price each and every Filipino has had to pay for the many failures tied to the DOH and IATF.

Materially and spiritually, we all have to make an accounting of what has been entrusted to us, whether it is money, time or talent.

Whether it’s at home or at work, we all have to make an accounting and submit to an audit when need be or provided for. And when we die we will still be expected to do the same: “Everyone of us will have to give an account of himself to God” (Romans 14:12). We will, according to the Bible, even have to make an account of every careless word. All the deficiencies of the DOH with the COA can surely be fixed, but D&D or Duterte & Duque will still have to solve the trust issues of the public. That is the real issue here.