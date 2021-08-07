Extrajudicial vaccination

When you hear an Emmanuel Macron warning his countrymen to vaccinate or live a more inconvenient life or the Israeli health minister threatening that “whoever will not be vaccinated will be left behind,” you wonder where french libertè or the Jewish fervor for independence would fit in this narrative that drops the carrot and favors the big stick.

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, in his patented rhetoric, has made his sentiments on the dire vaccination situation clear. In so many words, he has told those who refuse to get vaccinated that they can die; go to jail; be confined at home. If found outside their homes, they are to be “escorted” back.

When policies appear coercive, resistance is inevitable. Even the incendiary term du jour: “extrajudicial” has been applied. Extrajudicial is understood to mean outside or beyond the scope of legal or judicial process. Once you start applying this grisly moniker to vaccination related mandates, then controversy follows. They are either an affront to freedom or a cost of freedom.

Trade offs. Though less severe than quarantines, vaccination mandates are abrupt limitations on individual rights. Quarantines or large scale lockdowns have been called “the most extreme use of government power over people who have committed no crime.” Mandates are a lesser species, involving the use of smaller scale restrictions to incentivize vaccination.

European countries are emboldened no doubt by a European Human Rights Court (ECtHR) landmark ruling in a Czech Republic case (pre pandemic). ECtHR conceded that the involuntary medical treatment of “compulsory inoculation” interferes with the right to respect one’s private life. The same, however, can be justified in the interest of public health. They noted that vaccination protects both the vaccinated and also the non-vaccinated who stand to benefit from herd immunity.

Macron’s vaccine pass policy itself benefits from France’s Constitutional Court decision this Thursday recognizing it to be a “balanced trade off” between public health interests and individual freedoms.

The view from the top. In the US, statewise, New York has more than 57 percent vaccinated. California is at 53 percent. Locally, the City of San Francisco is at more than 70 percent. Different states have different regimes but federally, President Joe Biden is requiring government workers to get vaccinated or otherwise get regularly tested. In the private sector, the emerging consensus is that employers are not prohibited from making vaccination a condition of employment.

France was at 40 percent vaccination when their vaccine pass mandate became effective. At home, among others, Cauayan, Isabela; Suralla, Cotabato; Dumaguete, Negros Occidental province (except Bacolod) and Virac require vaccination cards for entry. Barangay Quirino 2-B in Quezon City is requiring presentation of vaccinations cards for quarantine passes. Vaccine passes shift the onus from the vaccinated to the unvaccinated.

Tough love. Undeniably, the threatened restrictions drive up the number of vaccinations. This is precisely how the unfortunate rush that overwhelmed a few sites in Metro Manila was explained away. Some critics blamed it on the President. He did say give the jab to all who are inclined. There was also the matter of the news that vaccination was a precondition for receiving government ayuda or for getting quarantine passes. Fake news or not, this was recipe for hysteria.

In France, vaccination appointments also went through the roof after Macron’s dare. In nations with adequate supply and whose system actively pursues hesitant vaccinees, this is good news. But in the Philippines, this is a conversation that belongs in the future. Other French factions are rioting because of the perceived violation of their rights. That is not the case here. Local riots happen precisely because of the desire for vaccines. And, as discussed, these vaccination mandates are lesser infringements than the actual lockdowns which we have grown inured to.

Our weightiest objection to vaccine passes or passports is equity. In the west, vaccine stocks spoil on shelves from non-use. The unvaccinated are those who remain so by choice or neglect. Here at home, the unvaccinated remain so because of lack of access. You don’t even reach the question of hesitancy until after the willing have the chance to get vaccinated.

Millstones to milestones. We should be talking more about speeding up delivery of vax to arm. It makes absolute sense to allow movement of the vaccinated. This is actually a false choice, however, as very few have been vaccinated. If vaccination is to continue by government hands only, then the solution is in the hands of government only. Having a large percentage still hesitant is a moot point when even the willing can’t get jabbed.

The good news is that tranches of vaccines continue to arrive. 38,275,800 total, good for approximately 20 million full vaccinations. When first computed at last April’s vaccine roll out, the estimate was 500,000 daily vaccinations needed for herd immunity before the end of 2021. It has taken us over three months but here we were at a daily average of 529,911 jabs the week of July 28 to Aug. 3. We hit a record 673,652 on Aug. 3 alone.

Per official figures, more than 10,282,582 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated as of Aug. 4. At this pace, vaccinating approximately 4 million a week, we have an outside chance of hitting herd by the 1st quarter of 2022. There is no reason why we can’t for as long as there are enough stocks.

24/7. Manila has the right idea. Health sector volunteers are being welcomed by the city government to actualize a program of non-stop vaccination. NCR cities may also follow. With the capital region being promised 4 million doses, achieving even higher vaccination levels is not a distant dream. Where Manila goes, the nation goes. Let’s keep our fingers crossed.

