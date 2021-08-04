





































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
EDITORIAL - Cops turned kidnappers

                     

                        

                           
EDITORIAL - Cops turned kidnappers

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (The Philippine Star) - August 4, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
Internal cleansing and tightening of recruitment procedures were among the top priorities outlined by Gen. Guillermo Eleazar when he assumed his post as chief of the Philippine National Police. The tasks are daunting, as once again illustrated in a case involving five non-commissioned PNP officers.



Yesterday, Eleazar ordered summary dismissal proceedings against Senior Staff Sergeants June Malilin, Benedict Reyes and Drextemir Esmundo, M/Sgt. Rowan Martin and Cpl. Julius Alcantara. The alleged offense: kidnapping Cavite online seller Nadia Casar reportedly for ransom, and then killing her and burning the remains.



Facing criminal charges together with the five policemen, who are assigned in various PNP units in Nueva Ecija, are civilians Franklin Macapagal and Dario Robarios.



Probers said Casar had hired a Grab ride for a business meeting with Macapagal on July 20 in Sta. Rosa town in Nueva Ecija. On the way back to Cavite in the afternoon, she and the driver were waylaid by the police suspects. They were taken to a house in Palayan City where Robarios served as caretaker. The Grab driver said he overheard one of the suspects telling Casar to call her family for ransom.



The driver was released the next day, after the suspects took his cell phone and P4,500 in cash. Casar’s relatives, meanwhile, sought police help. Upon police questioning, the driver accidentally spotted a photo of one of the kidnappers, Benedict Reyes, who was arrested on July 29. The driver eventually identified from file photos two more suspects, Esmundo and Alcantara. Malilin was apprehended later, and admitted burning and burying Casar on July 23 in the shallow grave where the charred remains were recovered last Sunday.



Three of the policemen are at large. Their operation seems to be organized; how long have they been doing this?



The grisly crime comes on the heels of the cold-blooded fatal shooting of 52-year-old Lilybeth Valdez by her neighbor, police M/Sgt. Hensie Zinampan in Quezon City last June, and the killing of Sonya Gregorio, 52, and her 25-year-old son Frank by police S/Sgt. Jonel Nuezca in Tarlac last December over minor arguments.



There have always been rogues and psychos in the police force. Eleazar, however, must contend with an environment where the use of lethal force has been encouraged in fighting criminality, particularly the drug menace. This can reinforce a mindset of shooting first and asking questions later, which can erode public trust in the police. The PNP will have to intensify efforts to cleanse its ranks, punish rogues, impose discipline and improve the screening of recruits.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      KIDNAPPING
                                                      PNP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
The Olympics and the SEA Games


                                 

                                                                        SENTINEL -
                                                                        By Ramon T. Tulfo
                                     | August 3, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
Retired police general Cris Maralit, who settled down in the United States, was right when he directed a tirade at our officials who managed the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Must foreign policy be a Duterte solo job?


                                 

                                                                        POSTSCRIPT -
                                                                        By Federico D. Pascual Jr.
                                     | August 3, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
With the coterie of President Duterte calling him the architect of Philippine foreign policy and the nation’s sole spokesman in foreign relations, he seems to have started to believe it!

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Evolved


                                 

                                                                        FIRST PERSON -
                                                                        By Alex Magno
                                     | August 3, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
The decision has been taken. NCR+ is moving back into ECQ by the end of this week.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Crunch time for ASEAN


                                 

                                                                        FROM A DISTANCE -
                                                                        By Veronica Pedrosa
                                     | August 3, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
ASEAN is in trouble. Again.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Blurred lines and confusion


                                 

                                                                        CTALK -
                                                                        By Cito Beltran
                                     | August 2, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
I was already 200 words into a sincere “Thank You” to the IATF for being considerate enough to give Filipinos a one-week notice before enforcing a “hard lockdown” on Aug. 6 but then out of...

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Back to ECQ


                                 

                                                                        SKETCHES -
                                                                        By Ana Marie Pamintuan
                                     | August 4, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
Since our government follows the Chinese playbook in dealing with COVID, let’s see how Beijing is confronting the spread of the Delta variant since an outbreak began on July 20, with a cluster of nine cleaners...

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Congress bill can forbid un-vaccinated from voting


                                 

                                                                        GOTCHA -
                                                                        By Jarius Bondoc
                                     | August 4, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
Congress is rushing a bill that can bar those un-vaccinated for COVID-19 from voting in Election 2022.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Pre-emptive actions only now?


                                 

                                                                        COMMONSENSE -
                                                                        By Marichu A. Villanueva
                                     | August 4, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
For the nth time, President Rodrigo Duterte reversed the recommendations of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Clarity


                                 

                                                                        CTALK -
                                                                        By Cito Beltran
                                     | August 4, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
I remind myself every morning: Nothing I say this day will teach me anything. So if I’m going to learn, I must do it by listening. – Larry King

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Understanding the inner workings of trolls


                                 

                                                                        THE CORNER ORACLE -
                                                                        By Andrew J. Masigan
                                     | August 4, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
Make no mistake, the 2022 elections will be fought not in campaign sorties or public debates but on our phones and laptops. Social media is the new battleground, trolls are the new soldiers and messages are the weapons...

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with