Digong not running for VP

Most prosecutors don’t have the diligence to determine whether poor suspects brought before them for inquest are innocent.

They just affix their signatures on the affidavits against penurious respondents, without asking them whether the charge is true or contrived.

Some policemen, for example, file trumped-up charges of illegal possession of drugs or deadly weapons against innocent civilians, as a hedge against a possible countercharge for false arrest.

I pointed out this evil practice in this corner on June 3.

In that column, I said that planting evidence on an innocent suspect is also practiced by some cops in the United States, especially those in New York City.

Reacting to my June 3 column, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra sent me this text message: “I’ve read your article about certain inquest prosecutors who seemingly lack diligence. The DOJ (Department of Justice) will do something about it. As a countervailing measure, I have requested the PAO chief (Public Attorney’s Office headed by Persida Acosta) to ensure the availability of PAO lawyers for inquest duty at all times, including on Saturdays and Sundays.”

Henceforth, suspects who can’t afford the services of a private lawyer will be represented by a PAO lawyer in inquest.

Actually, the presence of a public defender is a must in every interrogation of a suspect who can’t afford a private lawyer.

Rich suspects can dispense with the services of PAO lawyers, since they can afford to pay for their own counselors.

Providing poor suspects with government defense lawyers levels the playing field in litigation.

In the words of President Ramon Magsaysay, “Those who have less in life should have more in law.”

* * *

President Rodrigo “Digong” Duterte is not running for vice president, despite prodding from some members of his Cabinet.

Digong said he would also discourage his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Inday Duterte-Carpio, from running for president.

“I don’t want her to suffer what I’m going through because of the burdens of the office,” Digong said.

The President told me as much when I came to visit him in Malacañang Wednesday last week.

So, that puts to rest the issue of whether or not Digong is running for vice president in next year’s elections.

* * *

I was not complaining to Digong when I told him about the libel cases filed against me by some of his subordinates, in my last visit with him.

I was just pointing out the irony of it all. It’s like a soldier being hit by friendly fire.

Libel cases come with the territory for crusading journalists.

If you ask me, I consider a libel suit a badge of honor.

In the military, it’s a purple heart medal for a wound sustained in combat.

* * *

Most of the President’s men who filed libel cases against me are lawyers.

As lawyers, they should know better than to sue for libel, since they’re public officials.

The Supreme Court once ruled that public figures – movie stars included – should not be onion-skinned as they are like fish in a bowl; their every move is scrutinized.

Judges who are worth their salt usually dismiss libel suits filed by government officials or public figures against journalists, because malice – one of the elements of libel – is very hard to prove.

* * *

Ayala Westgrove Heights, a gated village for multi-millionaires in Silang, Cavite, has become the site of residences for retired military generals and one of the richest governors in the country.

The village is 400 hectares with an elevation of 900 feet, and overlooks the scenic Laguna de Bay; in short, a dreamscape.

A former Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief of staff has a house in the village with a market value of at least P40 million.

Among three retired AFP chiefs of staff in the village, the ex-COS referred to above has the biggest house and lot; not bad for a guy who only served six months in the military’s top post.

A retired Philippine Navy chief who now holds a civilian government post also lives in the village.

The governor referred to above owns two houses beside each other; each house costs at least P35 million.

The governor has 10 luxury cars – among them a Mercedes Benz, a BMW, a Porsche and a Jaguar – parked within the compound; five more cars are parked outside.

* * *

Even while they were still in the service, the retired generals lived in quarters reserved for them.

While they were enjoying the perks of their positions, the rank and file members of the military – from private to master sergeant or seaman to chief petty officer – live in hovels.

There is, indeed, a very wide chasm that separates the officer from the enlisted man in our military; like heaven and earth.

The same is true in the Philippine National Police (PNP).

* * *

The current commander-in-chief of both the AFP and PNP, President Rodrigo “Digong” Duterte, lives in a simple house in Davao City.

That’s where he stays with his partner, Honeylet Avanceña, whenever he goes home to Davao City.

I felt uncomfortable when I visited Digong at his home two or three weeks before he was to be sworn into office in Malacañang.

The living room and dining area in my Quezon City home is much bigger than Digong’s.

When I told Digong about my discomfort, he said he wanted to set an example to all government officials to live modestly.

Apparently, his subordinates don’t know this or refuse to follow his example.