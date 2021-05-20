EDITORIAL- A spreading threat

In Davao City, around 30 passengers in a bus from Cagayan de Oro were ordered quarantined this week after one of them was found to have tested positive for COVID during inspection at a checkpoint.

The heightened vigilance is laudable as health officials report rising COVID cases in 10 regions across the country even as transmission slows down in the epicenter of the continuing surge, the National Capital Region and the neighboring provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal or NCR Plus.

Compliance with COVID health protocols has relaxed in many parts of the country where quarantine restrictions have been eased. In Cebu, the city government has suspended the operations of an establishment licensed as a restobar that was found to be operating last Friday as a nightclub with dancing and no physical distancing.

There are indications that more virulent COVID variants are spreading outside the NCR Plus, all the way to Mindanao. Zamboanga City has restored strict mobility restrictions as it was reverted to tighter quarantine classification amid a spike in cases. There are reports of intensive care unit beds reaching full occupancy in at least nine provinces besides the four in the NCR Plus.

In the front line of the battle to prevent further contagion are the local governments, starting with the smallest unit of governance, the barangay. Since the start of the pandemic, the battle cry has been healing as one. There has been emphasis on a whole-of-nation approach in the pandemic response.

This approach, however, is only as good as its weakest link. And several incidents have shown that the weakness starts at the grassroots, with barangay officials themselves. They have been held accountable for super spreader events including the hundreds of guests who went swimming last May 8 at the Gubat sa Ciudad resort in Caloocan as well as the street boxing staged in Tondo, Manila.

Local government executives can tighten supervision over barangay officials if they don’t want to see a COVID surge similar to what has hit the NCR Plus. This week the OCTA Research Group reported significant spikes in COVID cases in the cities of Cagayan de Oro, Davao and Iloilo. Every effort must be made to contain further transmission.