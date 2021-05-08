NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
EDITORIAL - Enforcing the health protocols

EDITORIAL - Enforcing the health protocols

(The Philippine Star) - May 8, 2021 - 12:00am

Air travel from countries where the “double mutant” COVID variant is rampaging has been banned. But a ship from India that was turned away by Vietnam after its crew including Filipinos tested positive for COVID-19 has been allowed to dock at Sangley Point in Cavite. Two of the crewmembers who are in critical condition have been brought to a local hospital.

So the National Capital Region and the neighboring provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Rizal and Bulacan or NCR Plus, already forced to return to stricter quarantine because of a variant-fueled surge in infections and deaths since March, must brace for the spread of the double mutant COVID variant from India.

Amid this heightened threat, strict compliance with COVID health protocols becomes even more important. The most basic defense, as health experts have stressed, is the facemask. It protects the wearer from infection, and others from catching droplets from an infected person. But it works only if worn properly – meaning the mask covers the nostrils and mouth.

Since the start of the pandemic, rules have been set on mask wearing, and thousands of violators have been apprehended. Yet even in this ongoing deadly COVID surge, many people are still caught on video and in photos wearing their masks below their noses or on their chin, while walking, shopping or riding in public transportation.

The images alarmed President Duterte enough to make him order the Philippine National Police to arrest those who are caught not wearing their masks properly in public. It was in fact a reiteration of existing rules, and the PNP simply intensified the enforcement, rounding up violators not only of mask wearing but also of curfew hours and rules on mass gatherings.

With previous controversial cases in mind, the PNP must ensure that those apprehended do not end up being exposed to infection while in police custody or subjected to punishment that puts their health and life at risk. Last April, Darren Peñaredondo, 28, died after being apprehended in General Trias, Cavite for buying a bottle of water during curfew hours and then being made by police to perform 300 squats.

The state is duty-bound to enforce rules that are meant to keep the public safe. State power, however, must always be wielded with prudence and humanity. For the public, voluntary adherence to the COVID health protocols is still best. It can’t be emphasized enough that those protocols are for your own good, and those of your loved ones.

COVID-19 VARIANT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte made false promise for 16 million votes – Carpio
GOTCHA - By Jarius Bondoc | May 7, 2021 - 12:00am
President Duterte disavowed Monday that he harangued China during his 2016 presidential campaign.
Opinion
fbfb
Weapon of mass distraction
CTALK - By Cito Beltran | May 7, 2021 - 12:00am
The Cursing President” is at it again.
Opinion
fbfb
Undermining the FDA
SKETCHES - By Ana Marie Pamintuan | May 7, 2021 - 12:00am
In this ruinous, killer pandemic, our country’s drug regulator gets so little respect.
Opinion
fbfb
Keeping science of medicine ‘apolitical’
COMMONSENSE - By Marichu A. Villanueva | May 7, 2021 - 12:00am
Food and Drug Administration director-general Dr. Eric Domingo could only wish this government regulatory agency would have all the legal flexibility to perform its mandate.
Opinion
fbfb
Admissibility and weight of evidence
A LAW EACH DAY (KEEPS TROUBLE AWAY) - By Jose C. Sison | May 7, 2021 - 12:00am
This is another case involving married spouses, particularly the rights and obligations of the husband or father of their children.
Opinion
fbfb
Latest
Waiver
FIRST PERSON - By Alex Magno | May 8, 2021 - 12:00am
The Biden administration surprised everyone by joining the call for a waiver of patents for COVID-19 vaccines.
Opinion
fbfb
Fierce and Filipino
FROM A DISTANCE - By Veronica Pedrosa | May 8, 2021 - 12:00am
In my place, here is a Balikbayan box. Here are the LeBron James rubber shoes (size 9) and the video game tapes to replace all the palm cakes I owe you for every Simbang Gabi and PTA meeting I could not attend. I...
Opinion
fbfb
Vaccine patents protection should be waived
AT GROUND LEVEL - By Satur C. Ocampo | May 8, 2021 - 12:00am
Since last October, about 100 developing countries led by India and South Africa have been pressing the World Trade Organization to waive the protection on the patents and trade secrets of COVID-19 vaccines.
Opinion
fbfb
Social bonds
SEARCH FOR TRUTH - By Ernesto P. Maceda Jr. | May 8, 2021 - 12:00am
Former congressman and defense secretary Gilberto “Gibo” C. Teodoro Jr. has floated the idea of bonds to finance our continuing need for vaccines.
Opinion
fbfb
Questions for the heterosexual
LODESTAR - By Danton Remoto | May 8, 2021 - 12:00am
Years ago I attended a seminar on gender issues organized by an international NGO.
Opinion
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with