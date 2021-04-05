NEWS COMMENTARIES
^

Almost pointless

CTALK - Cito Beltran (The Philippine Star) - April 5, 2021 - 12:00am

It feels almost pointless to express one’s thoughts on what the government is doing wrong and what could be done better. This is the result of having Cabinet officials who have behaved in an almost childlike manner where they cover their ears with their hands and run around saying “I can’t hear you! – I can’t hear you! – I can’t hear you!” Faced with undeniable data of record high numbers of COVID-19 cases, they feign false humility and a sense of loss. When questioned about policy decisions they pull out the “We have experts on our team” card and dismiss doubts or concerns. When criticized they turn snarky and snarly. When they act, they shoot their mouths off first, then put their plan together haphazardly or belatedly. In Tagalog, “Laging una ang dada kaysa gawa.”

The government sends “workers” out so they can earn a living at the risk of getting infected and bringing the infection to their homes where COVID has gone from single incidents to family-based infections. The solution, they tell us, is to wear face masks even at home. The government imposes strict quarantine lockdown such as a liquor ban but allows the sale of alcoholic drinks and consumption at home where people get drunk and forget about social distancing or keeping non-family members out. The official solution is to send out cops and the LGU to slap fines on these drunks and “pasaways.”

We are in a lockdown but government allows home deliveries of frappes, cappuccino, milk tea, etc. So now we have a social media debate if lugaw is an essential food or political fodder. Health officials tell the public that if you are only experiencing mild symptoms just stay home. But many doctors have agreed that early detection and treatment reduces complications and mortality. Frontline health workers get the vaccine but policemen and women have to wait months to be vaccinated.

The government locks down NCR Plus and strands many individuals with RT-PCR certificates with no provision for free re-testing due to lockdown. The solution, they tell port managers, is to feed the hungry and give shelter to the “homeless” passengers. Government “opens the economy” to 30 percent operating capacity to what end? That’s not even enough to generate income to run companies, much less make a profit that could be taxable. Public transport cannot sustain itself at 30 or 50 percent, but it is highly suspect of being an incubator or vehicle for contamination.

Every time the government puts one foot forward to “reopen the economy” it has to retreat after COVID cases shoot up. As one looks back on these countless missteps of government you end up asking, did they really think these things through or did they just collect ideas around the room and sorted the politically correct or popular approach?

In its latest ECQ version, the Duterte administration first said there would be no cash assistance or ayuda. A few days later, they said there would be but we don’t know how much. Next day they said P1,000, the next day they said P1,000 each but not exceeding P4,000 to a family. After a whole week people in every barangay were asking: “Where’s the money?”  Malacañang replied they were still sorting out if it would be “cash or kind.” Next day they said it can be either. Local officials replied: “Idiots, lagi nalang una ang dada kaysa gawa!”

*      *      *

Our survival and our ability to evade COVID-19 can no longer be left in the hands of incompetent political appointees propped up by so-called experts who may know their medicine and public governance but may lack steely integrity and honesty to say what must be said and to push for what must be done. These experts might actually have such integrity and honesty but standing before politically spineless cowards who choose to be deaf, a handful of wisdom is but thin air. We must lean on our survival instinct to live through these two pandemics: the first COVID-19, the second the stupidity and idiocy of government officials. Come hell or high water, isolate yourself and your family, make your choice between Life or Livelihood, whatever it costs get vaccinated and stop waiting on the government that keeps telling us what we already know!

“Livelihood or Lives?” That is the question before us.

Some have said that it should not be and cannot be a choice of one over the other. Others have said “we may survive COVID-free but die from hunger as a result.” Then others retort that there won’t be any economy to save, if all the workers or half the population of the NCR dies from COVID. Political leaders have opted to strike a balance and a compromise. Let workers work and keep non-workers at home.

Sadly our costly compromise has shown that COVID-19 and its minions do not negotiate – do not compromise. The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to rise, frontliners have started to fall from exhaustion or infection, the deaths and serious infections have come “closer to home” as more and more friends and family turn into statistics and ICU battles. The hospitals are so overloaded and any attempt at reassuring the public that the national average remains stable is beaten down as “intellectual dishonesty” by the cold hard facts of people dying in tents and triage areas. Facebook has turned into our modern day Obituary page and the previously macabre photographing of the dear departed has been replaced with online funeral services and memorials. It has also become our digital church while imprisoned, where prayers are shared, offered up and desperately requested for the sick, the dead and their hurting families. Death is final and too high a price to pay.

*      *      *

E-mail: utalk2ctalk@gmail.com

COVID-19
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Update on vaccines
BABEâ€™S EYE VIEW FROM WASHINGTON D.C. - By Ambassador B. Romualdez | April 4, 2021 - 12:00am
We are very much aware of the critical COVID-19 situation in our country, and are now working double time in pressing for early deliveries of the Moderna vaccines with the supply agreement we signed a month ago...
Opinion
fbfb
‘Magic wand’ trick from the President
COMMONSENSE - By Marichu A. Villanueva | April 5, 2021 - 12:00am
All this time, businessman leader Jose “Joey” Concepcion exudes a persona of a public official in his capacity as presidential adviser on enterpreneurship.
Opinion
fbfb
Almost pointless
CTALK - By Cito Beltran | April 5, 2021 - 12:00am
It feels almost pointless to express one’s thoughts on what the government is doing wrong and what could be done better.
Opinion
fbfb
Embassies are reopening
IMMIGRATION CORNER - By Michael J. Gurfinkel | April 4, 2021 - 12:00am
In a previous article, I reported that on Feb. 24, 2021, President Biden revoked Trump’s immigration ban, which was set to expire at the end of March 2021. Because of that ban, most immigrant visa processing...
Opinion
fbfb
Hate crimes vs Asian Americans
FROM A DISTANCE - By Carmen N. Pedrosa | April 4, 2021 - 12:00am
People have been moving since time immemorial. They move for different reasons, primarily in search for food or a better life.
Opinion
fbfb
Latest
EDITORIAL - Another week of ECQ
EDITORIAL - Another week of ECQ
1 hour ago
With fresh COVID cases still rising steadily, breaking new record highs almost with each passing day, the government has decided to extend by another week the enhanced community quarantine in the National Capital...
Opinion
fbfb
Overrun and overwhelmed
SKETCHES - By Ana Marie Pamintuan | April 5, 2021 - 12:00am
On Black Saturday, fresh COVID cases in our country hit 12,576.
Opinion
fbfb
Revelation
AS A MATTER OF FACT - By Sara Soliven De Guzman | April 5, 2021 - 12:00am
Happy Easter. Christ has risen!
Opinion
fbfb
History: Forgeries, fictions
HINDSIGHT - By F. Sionil Jose | April 5, 2021 - 12:00am
I recently posted on Facebook that it was a Cebuano, Enrique, who was the first to go around the world. I am very glad that the post evoked so many replies, informing me that we are indeed interested in our own...
Opinion
fbfb
Experience Jesus in silence
ROSES AND THORNS - By Pia Roces Morato | April 5, 2021 - 12:00am
Noise... despite quarantines and staying home, there is so much noise around us.
Opinion
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with