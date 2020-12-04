NEWS COMMENTARIES
EDITORIAL - Emergency approval
EDITORIAL - Emergency approval
(The Philippine Star) - December 4, 2020 - 12:00am

Aware of the regulatory constraints faced by the government, the private sector has pitched in and worked out an initial procurement of 2.5 million doses of the COVID vaccine developed by British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca together with the University of Oxford.

With two doses needed per person, this means over 1.2 million people, starting with health frontliners, will get the vaccine. The government has said negotiations are also underway for other vaccines developed by US companies Pfizer and Moderna as well as pharmaceutical firms in China and Russia, where voluntary inoculations have reportedly started using locally developed vaccines.

Amid the public health emergency, President Duterte has allowed the advance procurement of vaccines even at their development stage, and has ordered the Food and Drug Administration to issue emergency use authorization for the speedy rollout of the vaccines upon arrival in the Philippines. Considering the track record of the FDA in the approval process, the biggest question is when the vaccines can become available.

Government regulators need a greater sense of urgency in this pandemic. The Philippine Red Cross, for example, is still waiting for approval from the Department of Health for saliva test kits, whose widespread use could help revive the tourism and travel industry in particular.

With the President’s order for emergency use authorization, the FDA said yesterday that it could approve a COVID vaccine by January next year and these could arrive by March. This is an advanced timetable from the previous best-scenario projection of arrival of the vaccine in June or July.

As of yesterday, the COVID-19 pandemic had claimed 8,446 lives and infected 435,413 people in the Philippines, and pushed the economy to an unprecedented devastating recession. Every month that the pandemic is prolonged and quarantine measures are imposed to contain virus transmission means more deaths, illnesses, and lost jobs and livelihoods. While there are risks in rushing the approval of a vaccine, these must be balanced with the consequences of waiting too long to start vaccination.

COVID-19 VACCINE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Humanist economics
BREAKTHROUGH - By Elfren S. Cruz | December 3, 2020 - 12:00am
The term “humanist management” is now beginning to be popular in academic circles.
Opinion
fbfb
Substitutes sought for COVID vaccine
POSTSCRIPT - By Federico D. Pascual Jr. | December 3, 2020 - 12:00am
While waiting for an affordable vaccine, many Filipinos are trying alternative defenses, including virgin coconut oil and steam inhalation, against the COVID-19 pandemic that has infected more than 64,150,000 people...
Opinion
fbfb
Ex-DENR chief Defensor’s quarry blamed for floods
GOTCHA - By Jarius Bondoc | December 2, 2020 - 12:00am
Former environment secretary Mike Defensor might wish to react. Mainstream and social media are blaming his hillside quarry for last month’s destructive floods in east Metro Manila and suburbs.
Opinion
fbfb
Lawsuit in Cebu airport affects rehab in Manila
GOTCHA - By Jarius Bondoc | December 4, 2020 - 12:00am
Criminal raps concerning the Cebu airport can doom the rehab deal for the airport in Manila. The same parties are involved in the two international gateways.
Opinion
fbfb
It’s really plain commonsense
COMMONSENSE - By Marichu A. Villanueva | December 4, 2020 - 12:00am
What happens when one of the country’s top corporate chief executive officers and a retired Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines work together? Their joint mission: To gain access to supply...
Opinion
fbfb
Latest
Waiting for the vaccine
SKETCHES - By Ana Marie Pamintuan | December 4, 2020 - 12:00am
The vaccine is still several months away from mass application in the Philippines.
Opinion
fbfb
Political will or arrogant authority?
CTALK - By Cito Beltran | December 4, 2020 - 12:00am
DOTr Secretary Art Tugade and his crew have painted themselves into a corner by insisting that there will be no further postponement, extension or compromise regarding the cashless transactions on all toll road...
Opinion
fbfb
Bestial acts
A LAW EACH DAY (KEEPS TROUBLE AWAY) - By Jose C. Sison | December 4, 2020 - 12:00am
This is the case of a 12-year-old child “snatched from the cradle of innocence by the bestiality of another person whom she is even fond of.”
Opinion
fbfb
On protecting our environment
ROSES AND THORNS - By Pia Roces Morato | December 4, 2020 - 12:00am
Typhoons and floods continuously teach us the value of protecting our environment.
Opinion
fbfb
EDITORIAL - UV light warning
1 day ago
Wearing face masks, physical distancing and hand washing have become ingrained in the response to the COVID pandemic.
Opinion
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with