NEWS COMMENTARIES
4 M aliens in ‘pastillas’ scam stealing jobs from Filipinos
GOTCHA - Jarius Bondoc (The Philippine Star) - November 4, 2020 - 12:00am

Four million young aliens who bribed their way into the country since 2017 are a menace. Mostly Chinese, they are stealing as many Filipino jobs. Some have taken Filipino spouses, to acquire land. They enjoy privileges reserved for Filipinos, like extracting natural resources, and owning utilities and firearms. Having entered fraudulently, they could be into crime, like narco- and human trafficking. The spies among them are embedded in Filipino communities, industries, academe, institutions and associations.

Being illegals, they pay no taxes. Yet many of them do business exclusively for each other: restaurants, delis, travel agencies, apparel, home and office supplies and services like translation, escort and security. They are a drain on scarce Philippine resources: food, water, housing, transport, telecoms gadgetry, WiFi connectivity, capital goods. Twenty seven-million Filipinos lost their livelihoods during the first six months of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

Every one of them must be arrested and deported, Sen. Francis Pangilinan said. He called the sneak-in of four million Chinese a “soft invasion.”

The Chinese illegals are a national security threat. Since 1988 China has been grabbing Philippine territorial sea features and maritime jurisdictions. Beijing’s communist rulers are an enemy feigning as economic friends. In 2014 Beijing concreted seven Philippine reefs into island fortresses from where warships harass Filipino patrol, exploration and fishing vessels.

Citing intelligence sources, Sen. Panfilo Lacson revealed last year that 3,000 Chinese army spies are on “immersion mission” in the Philippines. It is like the Japanese imperial forces deploying operatives as gardeners, shopkeepers and ambulant vendors prior to 1941 Philippine Occupation. It is unclear what the government has done about the exposé of Lacson, a former Philippine National Police chief.

China intends to seize the Philippines in case of war with the US over Taiwan, former Armed Forces chief Emmanuel Bautista warned last week. China will take control of strategic sea passages to the Pacific in Batanes, Mindoro, Palawan, Samar and Surigao. China’s People’s Liberation Army-Navy includes the Philippines in its “First Island Chain of Defense” since 2009, when it illegally enforced a “nine-dash” boundary in the South China Sea. Among the foremost Filipino military strategists, Bautista headed the National Task Force on the West Philippine Sea after serving as chief of staff in 2013-2014.

The four million Chinese illegals entered the country through the “pastillas” scheme of each paying off crooked Immigration men P10,000. The bribees themselves named it after the native milk candy in white wrapper because the bribes came in rolled envelopes.

The scam has raked in P40 billion since 2017, divvied up among Immigration bigwigs, airport staff and protectors in the National Bureau of Investigation and the Office of the Ombudsman.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros uncovered the racket in the course of an inquiry into white slavery in Chinese-run online gambling in Manila. Taking P10,000 under the table from four million illegal aliens became possible by discarding checks and balances, Hontiveros concluded. Father and son Maynardo Mariñas and Marc Red Mariñas were appointed chiefs of Immigration Special Operations and of Port Operations Divisions, respectively. That enabled them to hatch up the scam, according to Immigration whistleblowers Allison Chiong and Jeffrey Dale Ignacio. The NBI also arrested its Legal Assistance Division lawyer Joshua Capiral in an entrapment in September, taking grease money to not implicate “pastillas” collectors.

Sen. Richard Gordon unearthed last week what seemed a parallel scheme. Philippine Retirement Authority officials were granting special retiree visas to thousands of Chinese as young as 35. PRA general manager-CEO Bienvenido Chy claimed to be merely following long-standing rules. Gordon threatened to have the agency’s 2021 budget slashed if it persists in the sham.

In seeking the arrest and deportation of the Chinese illegals, Pangilinan cited Commonwealth Act 613 and amending Republic Act 503. Those require such action against law-breaking aliens. “Foreign nationals who circumvent immigration laws in connivance with corrupt Immigration employees forfeit their right to stay in the country,” he said.

Aliens here legally may work in the Philippines by securing employment or investor visas. The latter requires $75,000 deposit to the Land Bank or Development Bank of the Philippines. Foreign spies face lifetime imprisonment.

The “pastillas” racketeers are deemed to have sold the country to a foreign aggressor, short of treason during war. They need reminding of the fate that befell such Quislings right after Philippine Liberation of 1945. Atrocity victims and kin decapitated or disemboweled collaborators and informers of the cruel Japanese Kempeitai police. Those whose lives were spared ended up with noses, ears and hands chopped off.

*      *      *

Catch Sapol radio show, Saturdays, 8 to 10 a.m., dwIZ (882-AM).

My book “Exposés: Investigative Reporting for Clean Government” is available on Amazon: https://tinyurl.com/Amazon-Exposes

Paperback: https://tinyurl.com/Anvil-Exposes or at National Bookstores.

*      *      *

Gotcha archives: https://tinyurl.com/Gotcha-Archives

COVID-19 JOBS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
What if Trump loses but doesn’t concede?
POSTSCRIPT - By Federico D. Pascual Jr. | November 3, 2020 - 12:00am
To answer the question, we dare say that President Trump, regardless of how he comes across in the media, is too much of an American not to heed a clear call for a change of administration, if ever it comes to ...
Opinion
fbfb
Who says the rich don't steal? Read this
GOTCHA - By Jarius Bondoc | November 2, 2020 - 12:00am
Whoever says the rich don't steal must bone up on current events.
Opinion
fbfb
DepEd secretary’s voice
FROM THE STANDS - By Domini M. Torrevillas | November 3, 2020 - 12:00am
Perfidious charges of graft and corruption and a demand for her removal have been hurled against DepEd Secretary Leonor Briones by unknown individuals.
Opinion
fbfb
Violence
FIRST PERSON - By Alex Magno | November 3, 2020 - 12:00am
It’s Election Day in America.
Opinion
fbfb
Rody to Ombudsman: Do your job
COMMONSENSE - By Marichu A. Villanueva | November 2, 2020 - 12:00am
When it rains, it pours as one popular saying goes.
Opinion
fbfb
Latest
EDITORIAL - Public safety risk
55 minutes ago
The provincial governor has stressed that quarrying is needed for construction.
Opinion
fbfb
Flower power
SKETCHES - By Ana Marie Pamintuan | November 4, 2020 - 12:00am
Last Friday night, a day before Halloween, the atmosphere at Dangwa, Manila’s famous flower market, was funereal.
Opinion
fbfb
A nation of task forces
COMMONSENSE - By Marichu A. Villanueva | November 4, 2020 - 12:00am
Still struggling with the ongoing 2019 coronavirus disease pandemic, our country is once again battling with “killer” typhoons that perennially pass through our islands.
Opinion
fbfb
Evacuation: A waste of money
CTALK - By Cito Beltran | November 4, 2020 - 12:00am
Year after year it happens and year after year we throw good money after bad and next year we will surely do it again, simply because it is the way we Filipinos and our political leaders have done it for decade...
Opinion
fbfb
Vietnam overtakes the Philippines. How did this happen?
THE CORNER ORACLE - By Andrew J. Masigan | November 4, 2020 - 12:00am
Alas, Vietnam, a backwater communist country just 40 years ago, has overtaken us in terms of per capita income.
Opinion
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with