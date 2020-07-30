NEWS COMMENTARIES
No COVID-19 plan cited because he had none
POSTSCRIPT - Federico D. Pascual Jr. (The Philippine Star) - July 30, 2020 - 12:00am

President Duterte showed the true state of the nation when he spent time recycling old grudges in his fifth annual report before a joint session of the Congress without outlining the recovery plan that people reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic had been primed to hear.

The President’s 100-minute State of the Nation Address in his Batasan echo chamber left an impression that the administration is still groping for the best way to grapple with the rampaging COVID-19 pandemic and a stalling economy that are both requiring quick action.

With government media themselves building up expectations for a road map out of the crisis, the SONA was to have been the occasion to present and explain a cohesive rehabilitation plan. But seven months after COVID-19 hit the country, the President still did not have it.

Instead, Duterte poured out vitriol on telecommunications companies Globe and Smart, warning them to improve their services by December or else. Outside, meanwhile, some of his friends have been reportedly preparing to crash into the telecoms business.

Duterte’s attack on Minority Senate Leader Franklin Drilon (for his alleged part in preparing the ABS-CBN franchise) and his warning Smart and Globe about their poor service succeeded in distracting attention from his failure to prepare an anti-COVID action plan and a post-pandemic rehabilitation strategy.

One positive COVID-related item that Duterte shared was that China President Xi Jinping had promised him that the Philippines would get a priority share when Beijing starts mass-producing a vaccine.

No timetable was given although he mentioned September as when the vaccine could be available. He did not give assurance that the decision to source vaccines from any of the competing foreign developers would be based on medical and not political considerations.

Malacañang is still talking of measures to be taken – aside from shuffling the categories of quarantine areas – to slow down the spread of the virus that has catapulted the Philippines to No. 1 position in Southeast Asia with its over 55,000 active cases.

The Department of Health itself said the health system is getting “overwhelmed” as cases continued to rise. It said the utilization rate of intensive care unit beds has reached 53 percent, isolation 51 percent, and ward bed 57 percent, putting the nationwide occupancy rate in the “warning zone.”

The President is scheduled to go on TV today to report on recommendations of his inter-agency task force on lockdown measures to be imposed on Aug. 1. That weekly late-night show with the task force appears to have been the main COVID-related activity of Duterte.

It has been observed, as the pandemic claims more victims, that the surge and spread of COVID cases actually favor Duterte. We are not saying that he welcomes a manageable increase in cases, but we note that he is able to use the pandemic to push his political agenda.

The leaps and bounds of the deadly virus help scare people, enabling Duterte to use quarantine rules to justify legal shortcuts, control movements of people, curtail civil liberties, stifle dissent, and keep the opposition in check.

He sends his police, pampered to the max, to enforce quarantine health rules to quash political situations. Oppressed and disgruntled sectors are prevented by the police garbed in military camouflage uniforms from gathering and airing grievances that are unrelated to health issues.

We have gotten the impression also that the military – whose overwhelming presence in the Duterte setup is obvious – has been dominating government responses to the public health problem. We wonder if this is the best approach.

As Duterte leap-frogged in his SONA from one topic to another, sometimes straying from his prepared text, other concerns were briefly highlighted.

In a public confession of his being inutile, Duterte repeated – although there was no urgent need to do so – his old line that he dared not tell China to keep away from Philippine maritime areas because he was afraid to go to war with the land-grabbing neighbor.

In the context of rising tensions in the region and his espousal of an independent foreign policy, Duterte said he was against the United States again acquiring a naval base in Subic Bay. He said that would make the site close to Manila a target in case hostilities erupted.

As to the government’s social amelioration program which he said was not perfect, he claimed that it was able to give aid to over 92 percent of the poor hit by the pandemic. He said also that the government aims to conduct 1.4 million COVID-19 tests by the end of July.

On the holding of classes, he reiterated his stand that face-to-face teaching should not be allowed if there is a risk of contamination. The Department of Education has been preparing a mixed program dependent on local conditions.

He asked the Congress to pass the Bayanihan-2 Act, to fast-track approval of the Corporate Tax Reform Law, and to study ways of pump-priming the recovery of small businesses. He batted for Build, Build, Build projects as the springboard to economic recovery.

Duterte endorsed the Balik-Probinsya program, asking banks to give low-interest loans to overseas workers who have returned, and supported the creation of a department for OFWs. He also asked lessors to be lenient with tenants who cannot pay rent due to the hard times.

In reporting that the health system is almost overwhelmed by the rising number of cases, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the National Capital Region and Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon) are classified as “danger zones” with hospital bed occupancy at more than 70 percent.

To address the problem, she said the DOH is implementing the One Hospital Command System to improve coordination among public and private hospitals and manage better their referral system so no hospitals will be overwhelmed.

*      *      *

Nota Bene: All Postscripts are archived at manilamail.com. Author is on Twitter as @FDPascual. Feedback can be emailed to fdp333@yahoo.com

COVID-19
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ano raw? Filipinos react to SONA-2020
GOTCHA - By Jarius Bondoc | July 29, 2020 - 12:00am
Many tuned out of President Duterte’s address Monday when, upon greeting the dignitaries, he went on a tirade against oppositionist Franklin Drilon.
Opinion
fbfb
If I had President Duterte’s power, I would…
THE CORNER ORACLE - By Andrew J. Masigan | July 29, 2020 - 12:00am
The decision of Congress not to renew ABS-CBN’s franchise despite public clamor demonstrates how much the House patronizes the President.
Opinion
fbfb
Fighting words
SKETCHES - By Ana Marie Pamintuan | July 29, 2020 - 12:00am
It must be a Pavlovian response for this President: he sees a camera and he wants to pick a fight.
Opinion
fbfb
‘Moving forward’
COMMONSENSE - By Marichu A. Villanueva | July 29, 2020 - 12:00am
Senate minority leader Franklin Drilon bore the brunt of ire of President Rodrigo Duterte during his penultimate State of the Nation Address at joint opening sessions of the 18th Congress last Monday.
Opinion
fbfb
No COVID-19 plan cited because he had none
POSTSCRIPT - By Federico D. Pascual Jr. | July 30, 2020 - 12:00am
President Duterte showed the true state of the nation when he spent time recycling old grudges in his fifth annual report before a joint session of the Congress without outlining the recovery plan that people reeling...
Opinion
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
EDITORIAL - Potential COVID hotspots
1 hour ago
Into the fifth month of crippling lockdowns, basic lessons on preventing coronavirus transmission continue to be ignored.
Opinion
fbfb
Swoosh
FIRST PERSON - By Alex Magno | July 30, 2020 - 12:00am
BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno forecasts the Philippine economy will experience a swoosh-shaped recovery, the charts eventually resembling the logo of the Nike sports brand.
1 hour ago
Opinion
fbfb
The death penalty
FROM THE STANDS - By Domini M. Torrevillas | July 30, 2020 - 12:00am
A part from his castigation of men critical of some of his actions, one statement President Duterte made in his 5th State of the Nation Address that jolted listeners at the Batasan and watching the proceedings on...
1 hour ago
Opinion
fbfb
The role of profits
BREAKTHROUGH - By Elfren S. Cruz | July 30, 2020 - 12:00am
There is no question that the world today is under siege as all major institutions are going through a period of revolutionary change.
1 hour ago
Opinion
fbfb
It really wasn't a great SONA
SHOOTING STRAIGHT - By Bobit S. Avila | July 30, 2020 - 12:00am
It was the Philippine STAR’s 34th anniversary last Tuesday, and woe is me as I failed to mention it in my Tuesday column.
1 hour ago
Opinion
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with