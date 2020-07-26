NEWS COMMENTARIES
The CBCP vs Duterte
FROM A DISTANCE - Carmen N. Pedrosa (The Philippine Star) - July 26, 2020 - 12:00am

In my opinion there cannot be an understanding of the CBCP’s attacks against President Duterte unless we go back to the role the Spanish friars during Spain’s colonization of the Philippines for 300 years.

Spain used specifically Roman Catholic friars to administer and govern the distant colony.

“Since the colonial period, Catholicism has been the cornerstone of Filipino identity for millions in the Philippines. Catholicism rapidly spread during the early years of Spanish colonialism, in part due to a lack of otherwise centralized religious institutions, other than Islam in the south, which might have challenged it.

Its close associations with Filipino identity have placed the Catholic Church at the heart of nationalism, social justice, and other movements, while at the same time has been associated with power, elitism, and exploitation at various points in its history.” (Steven Shirley, Guided By God: The Legacy of the Catholic Church in Philippine Politics)

It can therefore be expected that this historical background continues to influence, even dominate Philippine politics. The effort to block the election of Rody Duterte in the last presidential election came from these conservative sections of the Catholic Church (particularly the CBCP) to keep its historical dominance over the state.

Catholicism and the Spanish state were inseparable, and the religious played a predominant role in the administration of the Philippines. That role has been waning with more effective Duterte holding the reins of government.

“By the late Spanish colonial period, the Catholic orders and their friars were the wealthiest and most politically powerful elements within Filipino society. Spanish friars represented the hegemonic power of the Spanish government and foreign Catholic Church,” author added.

But native priests noticed the inequality between Spanish friars and them.The native priests pushed for greater authority in Filipino parishes.

Both the Spanish government and the orders blocked efforts by local priests, thereby cultivating a nationalist Filipino priesthood that would support and be supported by the efforts of the 19th century nationalist movement.

Catholic priests were among the revolutionary figures that deeply inspired nationalist efforts, especially José Burgos, Mariano Gomez, and Jacinto Zamora, who were executed by the Spanish army on suspicion of fomenting the 1872 Cavite Mutiny. The Katipunan code word, GOMBURZA, was an amalgam of all three names. On the other hand, Spanish friars were vilified in nationalist literature, the most influential of all being José Rizal’s Noli Me Tangere (1887), which told stories of corruption in the priesthood, and which was banned in Catholic schools well into the 20th century.

The coupling of the Catholic Church and Philippine state proved a challenge for the incoming Americans, who promoted a policy of absolute separation between church and state. They also inherited the problem of the Spanish friars, many of whom had no intention of leaving the Philippines despite hostility from nationalist Filipinos. The Treaty of Paris ensured the orders’ land ownership, but Filipino politicians pushed for the confiscation and redistribution of this land.

While initially it appeared that the Americans favored the friars – much to the fear of the Filipinos – American objectives clearly emphasized the diminution of Catholic power. Americans purchased Catholic-held land from the Church and made it available for sale, ostensibly to the landless, but most land was swept up by wealthy Filipino landholders. At the same time, the American government realized that the Catholic Church held significant power and sought to co-opt it, in part by bringing in American Catholic priests.

Following decades of marginalization and hostility from the American government and Protestant missionaries, the power of the Catholic Church reemerged in the 1930s, in part due its control over Philippine universities, of which the Filipino elite were graduates.

As a result, the vast majority of Filipino politicians were Roman Catholic and Catholicism was an important aspect of political identity.

In the Spanish system the friar or priest was at the center of public life in impoverished communities, but the active engagement of community members changed the way that Filipinos related to systems of power and authority.

The powerful metaphors of suffering and resurrection deployed by the Church served as the catalyst for widespread protests and support for a Cory Aquino presidency, who took Cardinal Sin as a close adviser.

The Church supported the National Citizens’ Movement for Free Elections, which sent 500,000 volunteers out to monitor elections, and in sermons emphasized voting as a Christian duty. Cardinal Sin encouraged those who accepted bribes to vote for Aquino anyway, absolving them of the sin of taking Marcos’ money. The Catholic Church was instrumental in the victory of Corazon Aquino, though Marcos himself claimed to have won the presidency.

The contemporary resurgence of the church domination of the state is targeted against Duterte who has chosen difficult goals for governing the Philippines – real independent foreign policy for the country, fighting crime and the drug lords and now coping with COVID 19. Let us hear from the CBCP on how they can help Duterte and his government instead of attacking his person.

CBCP RODRIGO DUTERTE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Are Chinese erecting perilous dam without Quezon folks’ consent?
GOTCHA - By Jarius Bondoc | July 24, 2020 - 12:00am
Are Chinese building a potentially disastrous dam without consent of Quezon folk? Leaders of Infanta town want to know, but reportedly are being barred by police from inspecting the site.
Opinion
fbfb
The foreign student
LODESTAR - By Danton Remoto | July 25, 2020 - 12:00am
Being a foreign student in the United Kingdom meant living on the proverbial shoestring.
Opinion
fbfb
Sharing Enrile’s view of ABS-CBN puzzle
POSTSCRIPT - By Federico D. Pascual Jr. | July 26, 2020 - 12:00am
Today is the day before the much-awaited State of the Nation Address of President Duterte at the opening joint session of the 19th Congress meant mostly to assure his countrymen looking forward to the more comfortable...
Opinion
fbfb
The subversive stitch
FROM A DISTANCE - By Veronica Pedrosa | July 25, 2020 - 12:00am
Signs of the times: I want a bike, I would rather be sewing and the children aren’t children any longer.
Opinion
fbfb
What makes a good leader?
GOD'S WORD TODAY - By Francis D. Alvarez S.J. | July 26, 2020 - 12:00am
Solomonic, an adjective to describe those who act with prudence especially in trying situations, can be applied to King Solomon only in the beginning of his reign.
Opinion
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
EDITORIAL - Another PhilHealth scandal
1 hour ago
In recent years, congressional probes have been launched into allegations of payments from the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. for “ghost” or non-existent dialysis and cataract patients. Amid the coronavirus...
Opinion
fbfb
The August 2020 priority dates
IMMIGRATION CORNER - By Michael J. Gurfinkel | July 26, 2020 - 12:00am
Each month, the Visa Office of the State Department publishes, in the Visa Bulletin, the priority dates for that particular month, for the various family and employment based categories.
1 hour ago
Opinion
fbfb
Deteriorating US-China relations: How did it come to this?
BABE’S EYE VIEW FROM WASHINGTON D.C. - By Ambassador B. Romualdez | July 26, 2020 - 12:00am
In a number of webinars and online forums I have been attending that tackle US-China relations, the general American sentiment on China’s unfair trade practices against the US, its increasing belligerence and...
1 hour ago
Opinion
fbfb
Management as a liberal art
BREAKTHROUGH - By Elfren S. Cruz | July 26, 2020 - 12:00am
Peter Drucker passed away in 2015 and is still considered as the father of modern management.
1 hour ago
Opinion
fbfb
Green recovery: Rebuilding our lives for the better
NOTES FROM THE EU DELEGATION - By Thomas Wiersing | July 26, 2020 - 12:00am
As the world grapples with COVID-19 and starts to gradually prepare for dealing with its longer-term impact, governments and societies should reflect on what we can learn from this crisis.
1 hour ago
Opinion
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with