EDITORIAL - ‘New and dangerous phase’

French actors have resumed kissing on screen. Professional boxing is back in Las Vegas while football has resumed in Brazil. The gondoliers are back in business in the canals of Venice, and coffee shops are reopening across Italy.

Manufacturing has resumed in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus disease 2019 was first reported last year. Despite the continuing spread of COVID-19, it looks like lockdown fatigue is setting in all over the planet – especially with jobs lost, livelihoods seriously disrupted and millions more added to the ranks of the impoverished.

And the World Health Organization is worried. Last Friday, the WHO chief warned that the world is entering “a new and dangerous phase” as people tire of pandemic restrictions and move to return to pre-pandemic business as usual, even with a cure or vaccine still months away. Countries that have lifted lockdowns including China and Italy have seen new cases emerge in recent weeks. New Zealand’s COVID-free status lasted only a few days. The coronavirus is still spreading rapidly in the Americas.

And the virus remains just as deadly. As of yesterday, COVID-19 had infected 8.8 million people worldwide and killed 465,000 people. In the Philippines, 19 more people were added to the COVID death toll, bringing the total to 1,169 as of 4 p.m. yesterday, with confirmed cases topping 30,000 with the addition of 653. University of the Philippines analysts have warned that the cases could reach 40,000 by the end of June.

Yet officials have stressed that the economy can no longer afford extending strict restrictions particularly in Metro Manila. Beginning today, modernized jeepneys and additional buses will be back in the streets of Metro Manila and other areas under general community quarantine, as more businesses are allowed to reopen.

Displaced employees and entrepreneurs whose businesses are nearing collapse will appreciate the increase in public transportation facilities. Mass transportation, however, also means more people in close proximity to each other, even with physical distancing measures in place. There is a higher threat of COVID contagion. With the WHO warning in mind, people must not let down their guard. The country cannot afford a resurgence of this pestilence.