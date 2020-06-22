NEWS COMMENTARIES
EDITORIAL - ‘New and dangerous phase’
(The Philippine Star) - June 22, 2020 - 12:00am

French actors have resumed kissing on screen. Professional boxing is back in Las Vegas while football has resumed in Brazil. The gondoliers are back in business in the canals of Venice, and coffee shops are reopening across Italy.

Manufacturing has resumed in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus disease 2019 was first reported last year. Despite the continuing spread of COVID-19, it looks like lockdown fatigue is setting in all over the planet – especially with jobs lost, livelihoods seriously disrupted and millions more added to the ranks of the impoverished.

And the World Health Organization is worried. Last Friday, the WHO chief warned that the world is entering “a new and dangerous phase” as people tire of pandemic restrictions and move to return to pre-pandemic business as usual, even with a cure or vaccine still months away. Countries that have lifted lockdowns including China and Italy have seen new cases emerge in recent weeks. New Zealand’s COVID-free status lasted only a few days. The coronavirus is still spreading rapidly in the Americas.

And the virus remains just as deadly. As of yesterday, COVID-19 had infected 8.8 million people worldwide and killed 465,000 people. In the Philippines, 19 more people were added to the COVID death toll, bringing the total to 1,169 as of 4 p.m. yesterday, with confirmed cases topping 30,000 with the addition of 653. University of the Philippines analysts have warned that the cases could reach 40,000 by the end of June.

Yet officials have stressed that the economy can no longer afford extending strict restrictions particularly in Metro Manila. Beginning today, modernized jeepneys and additional buses will be back in the streets of Metro Manila and other areas under general community quarantine, as more businesses are allowed to reopen.

Displaced employees and entrepreneurs whose businesses are nearing collapse will appreciate the increase in public transportation facilities. Mass transportation, however, also means more people in close proximity to each other, even with physical distancing measures in place. There is a higher threat of COVID contagion. With the WHO warning in mind, people must not let down their guard. The country cannot afford a resurgence of this pestilence.

WHO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Foes revising ABS-CBN past to justify martial law abuses
GOTCHA - By Jarius Bondoc | June 22, 2020 - 12:00am
House hearings on ABS-CBN's franchise last week dwelt on history.
Opinion
fbfb
SC showdown seen over anti-terror law
POSTSCRIPT - By Federico D. Pascual Jr. | June 21, 2020 - 12:00am
The supreme Court looms as the final battleground where legal titans will clash over the Anti-Terrorism Act that President Duterte is expected to approve despite warnings that the law would place the country in a...
Opinion
fbfb
China more aggressive due to COVID-19
BREAKTHROUGH - By Elfren S. Cruz | June 21, 2020 - 12:00am
Indian observers believe the China aggression in Ladakh in the extreme northern region of India is a deliberate policy by China.
Opinion
fbfb
Targeting and testing
CTALK - By Cito Beltran | June 19, 2020 - 12:00am
Just like modern warfare, our government needs to adopt strategies that are efficient, precise and cost effective in our war against COVID-19.
Opinion
fbfb
Supreme Court DACA decision is ‘reprieve,’ not victory
IMMIGRATION CORNER - By Michael J. Gurfinkel | June 21, 2020 - 12:00am
On June 18, 2020, the US Supreme Court issued its DACA decision, but it did not actually uphold DACA.
Opinion
fbfb
Latest
Celebration
SKETCHES - By Ana Marie Pamintuan | June 22, 2020 - 12:00am
Divided by plexiglass per seat, certain families overcame fears of COVID infection and gingerly returned to dining in yesterday.
1 hour ago
Opinion
fbfb
Of ‘laggards’ and ‘idiots’ in government
COMMONSENSE - By Marichu A. Villanueva | June 22, 2020 - 12:00am
The two Salonga laws though apparently could not deter or scare off the corrupt and grafters in the government.
1 hour ago
Opinion
fbfb
Asymptomatic carriers are the ‘silent spreaders’ of COVID-19
AS A MATTER OF FACT - By Sara Soliven De Guzman | June 22, 2020 - 12:00am
The objective for all of us right now is to stop the virus, not just the spread of the virus. But how can we stop it if we do not know where the enemy hides?
1 hour ago
Opinion
fbfb
Introducing: The ‘DIATF’
CTALK - By Cito Beltran | June 22, 2020 - 12:00am
D.I.A.T.F” is not the acronym for the next Avengers or Marvel story where the Super Heroes are anti-viral micro mutants smaller than Antman.
1 hour ago
Opinion
fbfb
Press freedom
HINDSIGHT - By F. Sionil Jose | June 22, 2020 - 12:00am
Maria Ressa, with her contacts in international media, has taken the role of press freedom defender.
1 hour ago
Opinion
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with