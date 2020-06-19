Complacency

They’re back… the traffic, the crowds. With Metro Manila under general community quarantine, Divisoria has bounced back to life.

Last Wednesday when I dropped by, there were so many delivery vans, cars, motorcycles, bicycles, tricycles and even trucks with long shipping containers that even the folks collecting parking fees were back.

Since Metro Manila was placed under enhanced community quarantine or ECQ in mid-March, I’ve been visiting Divisoria regularly – not only to buy the few items available (mostly food products and masks), but also to see how the country’s busiest wholesale market was faring. The sight of the shuttered stores and absence of ambulant vendors was deeply depressing.

So the return of traffic gridlocks and the crowds was so heartening that for once I didn’t mind forking out P50, with no receipt issued by the collector, for just a few minutes of parking near a store with a long line of customers.

Some shops remain closed, and the malls still have limited operations, with entrances and exits located in different sections of the buildings. The traffic is still not as bad as in pre-pandemic times. But the atmosphere on Wednesday was cheerful as business returned. There were so many vehicles and bike sidecars laden with styro packs and plastic bottles – an indication that food retailers were also back in business.

However, while it’s good to see our battered economy coming back to life – with enthusiasm palpable all around – the crowding in the narrow streets could worry those in charge of the coronavirus response.

* * *

When I went to my usual haunt, in the heart of Divisoria where the streets are so narrow only one-way traffic is possible, everyone wore masks – inside and outside stores, while driving or pedaling on bicycles with sidecars laden to the hilt with all types of merchandise bought wholesale.

Most people did make an effort to put some distance between them and the rest of humanity. Outside the most popular stores, physical distancing was observed as people waited for their orders while seated on chairs. But in several areas, being much closer than a meter apart was simply impossible in the space available. People brushed against each other as they walked, pulled cartons of heavy merchandise on trolleys or carried sacks on their backs.

Is the area a breeding ground for virus transmission? I guess we’ll know after a few weeks.

So far, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has not placed any part of Divisoria under “hard lockdown” or extreme ECQ or whatever you call confining people to their homes around the clock. And if residents, workers and people doing business in the district know what’s good for them, they would make every effort to avoid that.

Interior and Local Government Undersecretary Epimaco Densing III said the national government no longer intends to revert the National Capital Region to ECQ as it did with Cebu City. The NCR can no longer afford the massive economic disruption caused by strict quarantines, Densing told “The Chiefs” last Tuesday on One News / TV 5.

But local executives of Metro Manila are authorized to impose localized hard lockdowns when COVID cases spike, or when they see residents ignoring health protocols particularly physical distancing and wearing masks.

Densing said defiance of the protocols in Cebu City, with public markets overcrowded and Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia herself refusing to wear a mask in public, prompted the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases to revert the city to ECQ. The IATF, Densing said, was also incensed by Cebu officials’ resistance to the ban on motorcycle back riding.

Charges are being considered, Densing said, against local government executives who defy IATF guidelines and violate the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act.

Now Cebu businessmen are groaning over the return to ECQ. When will the city return to being “Ceboom”?

* * *

University of the Philippines professors Ranjit Rye and Guido David, whose mathematical projections of what the COVID situation would be for the country as of June 15 proved frighteningly accurate, warn that the situation in Cebu is possible in Metro Manila – if people become complacent and behave as if the COVID threat is over.

Complacency is in fact highly likely because we are used to seeing previous virus epidemics such as SARS and bird flu largely sparing the Philippines. The prevailing Pinoy attitude, it seems, is that viruses eventually starve themselves to death and disappear. And even those that don’t dissipate easily and have proved lethal (such as the virus that causes dengue and is transmitted by mosquitoes) have not required physical distancing and manic hand washing. So the danger of relaxing our guard against COVID is real.

If quarantine measures continue to devastate livelihoods, people might even start believing the argument that to stop COVID cases from rising, we should simply stop testing.

Rye and David told The Chiefs that apart from the danger of people becoming lax in observing health protocols, the government has failed to make the most of the past three months to heighten capabilities for COVID testing and contact tracing. Data remains vague and unreliable for efficient and targeted responses, the professors said.

They are particularly worried about transmission in barbershops and salons.

Yesterday, the IATF reverted the entire Central Visayas – covering the provinces of Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental and Siquijor – to the strictest ECQ.

So folks, take heed: the same thing might not happen to the entire NCR, but it could happen to your barangay, or sitio, or street. And it could even be an extreme lockdown.

Wearing masks and maintaining physical distance are so much easier.

The government should match people’s sacrifices by doing a better job at improving mass testing, contact tracing and isolation capabilities.