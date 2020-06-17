NEWS COMMENTARIES
EDITORIAL - Blaming the victim
(The Philippine Star) - June 17, 2020 - 12:00am

The municipal police station has issued a public apology. If only to determine the extent of sexist attitudes in the Philippine National Police, however, the investigation should continue on the message posted on social media by the chief of the municipal police station in Lucban, Quezon.

In the Facebook post that was taken down after it went viral over the weekend, the police station advised women not to wear short dresses to avoid being molested. The message was supposed to be an advisory against being raped: “Kayo naman mga gherlsz, ’wag kayo magsusuot ng pagkaikli-ikling damit at pag naman nabastos ay magsusumbong din sa amin. Isipin niyo rin!”

Maybe the police station will also advise people not to display food and anything of value that might be stolen by desperate people amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For a long time, blaming the victim for being raped deterred women from filing complaints against rapists. Pursuing charges continues to be challenging particularly in cases of date rape, where the rapist initially enjoys the victim’s trust. New laws protecting women are supposed to promote a change in male attitudes toward sexual assault. The case in Lucban shows that this is not the case.

It’s unfortunate that such gender insensitivity persists in a police station whose deputy commander is a woman, Lt. Delilah Tapulayan. With such messages, it’s also no longer surprising that there are complaints about police and barangay officials refusing to assist women who complain about domestic violence. Maybe the cops also think the battered women had it coming.

With the Lucban police publicly expressing contrition and authorities vowing a thorough probe, there is hope that while gender sensitivity is a work in progress, change might be possible in the PNP.

PNP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ressa’s cyber libel conviction is scary
POSTSCRIPT - By Federico D. Pascual Jr. | June 16, 2020 - 12:00am
To be honest, the cyber libel conviction yesterday of Rappler chief executive Maria Ressa and researcher-writer Reynaldo Reyes Jr. has set me worrying not really scared but worried about special-operations gravediggers...
Opinion
fbfb
Why are hospitals in Cebu filled to capacity?
SHOOTING STRAIGHT - By Bobit S. Avila | June 16, 2020 - 12:00am
The situation in the Philippines today regarding people affected by COVID-19 is that we have 24,787 cases of infected people, 5,545 recoveries and 1,052 fatalities since the middle of March.
Opinion
fbfb
Liquidity
FIRST PERSON - By Alex Magno | June 16, 2020 - 12:00am
By one estimate, an amount equivalent to 10% of global GDP has been thrown in by governments in various forms of “stimulus” packages intended to refloat economies in the wake of the pandemic.
Opinion
fbfb
Our inner chains
TOWARDS JUSTICE - By Emmeline Aglipay-Villar | June 16, 2020 - 12:00am
Last week, we commemorated the 122nd year since the declaration of Philippine independence.
Opinion
fbfb
The ‘paradox of tourism’
COMMONSENSE - By Marichu A. Villanueva | June 15, 2020 - 12:00am
The severe impact of C-19 pandemic virtually stopped the travel industry across the globe.
Opinion
fbfb
Latest
China’s reef destruction P231.7 B so far: Pay up
GOTCHA - By Jarius Bondoc | June 17, 2020 - 12:00am
China owes the Philippines P231.7 billion for continuing reef destruction and poaching since 2013.
58 minutes ago
Opinion
fbfb
Online learning challenge
SKETCHES - By Ana Marie Pamintuan | June 17, 2020 - 12:00am
In recent weeks I’ve been reacquainted with a form of childhood entertainment: the radio horror drama “Gabi ng Lagim” (announced in a deep, chilling male voice, followed by a dog’s howl of...
58 minutes ago
Opinion
fbfb
Giving new life to digital world
COMMONSENSE - By Marichu A. Villanueva | June 17, 2020 - 12:00am
For any crisis, there are opportunities. This popular saying is oftentimes invoked because of how the word “crisis” is spelled out in two Chinese characters.
58 minutes ago
Opinion
fbfb
Vengeance is bad for your wallet
CTALK - By Cito Beltran | June 17, 2020 - 12:00am
Revenge has never been good for the soul but who would have imagined that there is a kind of revenge that is even worse for the wallet?
58 minutes ago
Opinion
fbfb
The effect of ECQ/GCQ on people’s lives
THE CORNER ORACLE - By Andrew J. Masigan | June 17, 2020 - 12:00am
Our village tennis coach is at the end of his rope. Unable to work for 93 days, he made ends meet by working as a part time gardener and relying on subsidies from the government.
58 minutes ago
Opinion
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with