NEWS COMMENTARIES
Coronavirus: The good, the bad and the ugly news
BABE’S EYE VIEW FROM WASHINGTON D.C. - Ambassador B. Romualdez (The Philippine Star) - May 3, 2020 - 12:00am

Last Thursday, I spoke via Zoom as guest speaker at The Asia Foundation’s Southeast Asia Roundtable about US-Philippines relations. I gave them the latest figures on the COVID-19 cases in our country and the measures taken by our government. During the Q&A, we were asked about our economy and the VFA termination. I also talked about the US-based Fil-Am nurses as well as doctors and healthcare workers that are in the frontlines in this fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many articles have been praising the dedication of Fil-Am nurses and healthcare professionals, and I was pleasantly surprised to receive a personal note from John Brandon, The Asia Foundation’s International Relations Program Senior Director, saying my remarks on the large number of Filipino nurses and healthcare workers in the US working on the frontlines struck a personal note.

“Last week, my Aunt Margaret passed away in a nursing home in New Jersey from COVID-19. Consequently, her children could not be with her in her final days. But my cousins could not speak highly enough of the healthcare workers who assisted her, not just physically, but spiritually, in comforting her (and them) in her final days. All of the healthcare workers were from the Philippines and knew how devoutly Catholic my Aunt Margaret was. I thought you might be interested to know this,” John wrote.

Expressing my condolences on his loss, I told John it was gratifying to know that through the Filipino healthcare workers, family members were able to virtually spend the last few days with his aunt, surrounded by prayer and good thoughts.

Undoubtedly, the pandemic is taking such a huge toll on many countries all over the world, with patients dying alone because their loved ones are unable to say goodbye due to the risk of infection.

But the good news is that there are promising results shown by Gilead Sciences’ experimental drug remdesivir. America’s top infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci himself said this is “quite good news” as it shows that a drug can block the virus. Preliminary results of a study by Gilead Sciences showed at least 50 percent of patients with severe cases improving after a five-day treatment of remdesivir. There is also a strong possibility that a vaccine can be discovered by the end of this year. Several lab companies have made tests that had good positive results.

One ugly news however that made the rounds in social media here among Fil-Ams is about that rude Spanish tisoy in Makati who cursed and denigrated the police officer who was just trying to do his job in keeping everyone safe. This typical tisoy displayed that old cacique mentality of “kami pwede, kayo hindi” where they think they can do anything they want regardless of what the law says.

Some people still do not realize just how serious this pandemic is, which could go on till the end of this year or even the next. And if we don’t find a cure or vaccine soon, the death toll could reach hundreds of thousands if not even millions.

Rushing to ease down quarantine could also result in the resurgence of new infections, which is what happened during the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic. This was very evident with what happened to San Francisco which, at the beginning of the outbreak in the city in September 1918 was shut down, with school, churches and theaters closed. People were ordered to wear masks and mass gatherings were also prohibited, with fines imposed on anyone violating the order.

But when the number of cases started to taper down by early November, city leaders decided to reopen. People went out into the streets to celebrate and threw off their masks – triggering a second wave and then a third wave because with no vaccine, the virus was still very much present. The Spanish flu pandemic lasted for over two years, wiping off one fourth of the world population then with the death toll estimated at 50 million.

This should give us an idea of the heavy toll that the COVID-19 pandemic could take on all of us. Clearly, we have to learn from the past lest we are bound to repeat it. Now more than ever, nations must collaborate and heed the UN General Assembly that adopted a resolution calling for “intensified international cooperation to contain, mitigate and defeat the pandemic.” Just recently, the US donated 1,300 cots/hospital beds as well as P204 million in health assistance to the Philippines. It also initially allocated close to $274 million in emergency health and humanitarian assistance to help nations all over the world fight the pandemic.

But I must say, there is at least one silver lining behind this dark cloud – such as global pollution levels showing significant drops in places like India, the most polluted country in the world. A report by NASA disclosed that air pollution in Northern India especially New Delhi dropped to a 20-year low. Indians posted photos of the Himalayan peaks which they have not seen for decades due to smog. The lowering of pollution levels is due to India’s imposition of a nationwide lockdown on its 1.3 billion population, with the government extending the initial 21-day lockdown that ended on April 14 to another three weeks.

WSP’s president and COO Diana Lesaca said it best when she likened what is happening to “a beautiful reset of the planet.” Whatever we were doing before must change. We cannot remain the same – we have to be ready for a new world.

*      *      *

Email: babeseyeview@gmail.com

US-BASED FIL-AM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
How 20 infectees can fast become 51,000
GOTCHA - By Jarius Bondoc | May 1, 2020 - 12:00am
A second wave of COVID-19 infections can ensue after lifting of the Luzon lockdown.
Opinion
fbfb
The next world order
POLITICAL FUTURES - By Ian Bremmer | May 2, 2020 - 12:00am
9/11 shook the world. So did the global financial crisis of 2008/2009. Neither compares to coronavirus.
Opinion
fbfb
Worse
FIRST PERSON - By Alex Magno | May 2, 2020 - 12:00am
When quarantine orders were imposed mid-March, I wrote in this space that the entire year should be considered gone.
Opinion
fbfb
Spring Gardens, London
LODESTAR - By Danton Remoto | May 2, 2020 - 12:00am
I was terribly hungry when we reached Victoria Station. Ursula and I bade goodbye to each other after the turnstile.
Opinion
fbfb
Helping feed the poor, Iloilo activist is shot dead
AT GROUND LEVEL - By Satur C. Ocampo | May 2, 2020 - 12:00am
It shouldn’t have shocked me, but it did. And having had to stay at home under the long COVID-19 lockdown, I am deeply saddened… and, justifiably, angry.
Opinion
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
EDITORIAL - Wanted: Lawyers
1 hour ago
On Nov. 2, 2011, the naked body of Laesybil Almonacid was found in a grassy area near her house in the Albay town of Daraga.
Opinion
fbfb
Tagle’s promotion belies Du30 chismis
POSTSCRIPT - By Federico D. Pascual Jr. | May 3, 2020 - 12:00am
POPE Francis has elevated Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle, former archbishop of Manila, to cardinal-bishop, making him one of the 11 highest-ranking princes of the Church. His promotion, announced by the Vatican on Friday,...
1 hour ago
Opinion
fbfb
The May 2020 priority dates
IMMIGRATION CORNER - By Michael J. Gurfinkel | May 3, 2020 - 12:00am
Each month, the Visa Office of the State Department publishes, in the Visa Bulletin, the priority dates for that particular month, for the various family and employment based categories.
1 hour ago
Opinion
fbfb
Less money or more jobs?
FROM A DISTANCE - By Carmen N. Pedrosa | May 3, 2020 - 12:00am
With Aquino III failing to govern, a few of us met on how we could start a campaign even when there was rampant talk of cheating through Smarmatic-PCOS. A campaign would be rendered useless or so we thought.
1 hour ago
Opinion
fbfb
The 2 Chinas of Deng and Xi
BREAKTHROUGH - By Elfren S. Cruz | May 3, 2020 - 12:00am
China is not a superpower, nor will she ever seek to be one.
1 hour ago
Opinion
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with