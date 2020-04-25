NEWS COMMENTARIES
EDITORIAL - Make the extension worth it
(The Philippine Star) - April 25, 2020 - 12:00am

Bowing to a recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases, President Duterte announced yesterday a third reset of the extended community quarantine. The ECQ has been extended by another two weeks, until May 15 in Metro Manila and several provinces.

At the same time, restrictions have been eased to a “general community quarantine” in low-risk areas. This means more businesses will be allowed to reopen in shopping malls, higher learning institutions can resume classes and end the academic year, and some construction projects and mass transportation services can resume.

At this point, people can only dream of such gradual easing of the ECQ in Metro Manila, epicenter of the coronavirus disease 2019 contagion in the country. The situation is worse for those under extreme lockdown, who are not allowed to leave their homes even for basic necessities. The extreme measures are being imposed not so much because of a high incidence of COVID-19 infection, but because of a propensity of residents in the area under extreme lockdown to defy quarantine measures.

Administration officials have stressed that the decision to extend the ECQ particularly in Metro Manila and neighboring industrial areas was a difficult one for President Duterte. The government is aware of the urgency of restarting the economy. People need to earn a living. The government must collect revenues to finance the delivery of basic services as well as finance the social amelioration program to ease the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lawmakers and other sectors expressed hope that the latest extension of the ECQ will be the last. This, however, will depend on whether quarantine restrictions will significantly slow the spread of the COVID-causing SARS-coronavirus-2.

In the absence of a vaccine or cure for the disease, slowing down the contagion is best achieved by following the advice of health experts: by observing social or physical distancing as well as cough and sneeze etiquette, wearing face masks in public, practicing regular hand washing with soap and water, and staying home.

Boredom is a small price to pay for keeping out a killer coronavirus. There are three more weeks to go to make expanded COVID testing, contact tracing and isolation facilities work to slow down the contagion. With everyone cooperating and healing as one, we might avoid yet another extension of the enhanced community quarantine.

