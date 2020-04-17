The family in the time of COVID-19

Looking at things from the most basic angle, the family has a very big role to play at this time of COVID-19. All these reminders of staying home, practicing social distancing, including washing our hands, are very basic things that ought to be repeatedly taught at home.

There truly is a big education factor that comes into play and no matter how many times we hear this over and over on television, the family unit most especially, can make sure that such precautions are practiced by their family members.

Being stuck at home is not easy, and it looks like social distancing is the new norm for the long haul. Although this may make us feel resentful and uneasy, beating this virus is what we all want. We’ve seen how the lack of discipline and resistance to protocols is making it harder for us to flatten the curve, but if families can spend more time practicing obedience, in effect, a united front will propel the entire nation to win the fight against COVID-19.

Prior to all this, we have heard the clamor on bringing back good manners and right conduct in the school system. Although this is good practice within schools, we forget that best results come from the family unit.

Over and over we ask people to stay home, and even when they can’t for reasons such as being the person in charge of collecting basic necessities for their families, social distancing must be observed – an important protocol ensuring that the virus is not passed from one to the other. Whether we like it or not, we have to obey. We must abide by rules that are meant to save lives.

Perhaps as we stay at home we can do our part to continue reminding communities to be vigilant in following the rules set by the very government that seeks to protect us.

We may not all be frontliners, however, we all have valuable roles to play in such difficult times. The effort of every individual counts. Let’s do our part to make a difference even if it entails just staying home.