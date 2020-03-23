NEWS COMMENTARIES
EDITORIAL - Safe hands on World Water Day
(The Philippine Star) - March 23, 2020 - 12:00am

Even under normal circumstances, people are aware of the importance in life of the most basic need for survival, water. Residents of Metro Manila and several neighboring areas saw the consequences of an acute water shortage last year.

Now the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic has heightened this importance. For World Water Day 2020, observed on March 22, the theme shifted from the original emphasis on the inextricable link between climate change and water security, to the importance of water in fighting the contagion, with people urged to “show our best hand hygiene moments to fight COVID-19.”

With community quarantines imposed in Luzon and other parts of the country, people are strongly reminded to observe proper hygiene, starting with the most basic – regular hand washing. Health professionals have stressed that instead of smothering hands with alcohol or sanitizers, it is better to wash hands regularly with soap and water.

This simple advice is obviously difficult to observe in communities that lack running water. When you have to buy water by the container or fetch the day’s supply for the household from a communal artesian well, regular hand washing becomes a luxury.

At the same time, the need to conserve water is emphasized on World Water Day. The global population continues to grow, putting a strain on fresh water resources. Analysts have warned that international conflicts are likely to be sparked by water resource exploitation. Water is used not just for sanitation and keeping pathogens at bay, but also for irrigation and energy generation. Efficient water resource management, through recycling and conservation practices, can prevent shortages. On World Water Day, as people are urged to promote “safe hands” amid the COVID-19 contagion, everyone is also reminded not to forget to turn off the tap.

COVID-19 WATER SHORTAGE WORLD WATER DAY 2020
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
COVID used to prop up admin’s crisis PR?
POSTSCRIPT - By Federico D. Pascual Jr. | March 22, 2020 - 12:00am
It was redundant for the Bureau of Internal Revenue to “extend” from April 15 to May 15 the deadline for the filing of income tax returns using the coronavirus pandemic as the reason.
Opinion
fbfb
Faith: Light at the end of the tunnel
BABE’S EYE VIEW FROM WASHINGTON D.C. - By Ambassador B. Romualdez | March 22, 2020 - 12:00am
This is probably the worst of times, but many of us believe that there will be light at the end of this tunnel.
Opinion
fbfb
Post-COVID scenarios
COMMONSENSE - By Marichu A. Villanueva | March 23, 2020 - 12:00am
What’s the impact of the Luzon-wide “community quarantine” on our economy? Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno frankly laid down all his cards on the table.
Opinion
fbfb
The COVID-19 Challenge
AS A MATTER OF FACT - By Sara Soliven De Guzman | March 23, 2020 - 12:00am
Sometime in February when news was spreading about the New Coronavirus, the President and his men did not seem to see any urgency on the threat.
Opinion
fbfb
Folk medicine What this coronavirus pandemic teaches us
HINDSIGHT - By F. Sionil Jose | March 23, 2020 - 12:00am
I had an interesting conversation with the young medical anthropologist and columnist, Gideon Lasco, the other day.
Opinion
fbfb
Latest
Cabin fever
SKETCHES - By Ana Marie Pamintuan | March 23, 2020 - 12:00am
The crushing sadness caused by the coronavirus pestilence hit me the other Sunday, March 15, the first day of community quarantine in Metro Manila.
3 hours ago
Opinion
fbfb
‘Reports of us being weak and frail have been greatly exaggerated’
CTALK - By Cito Beltran | March 23, 2020 - 12:00am
I’ve just finished power washing a 3-meter wide stairwell that connects four floors, and hand dried 47 one-meter wide wooden steps.
3 hours ago
Opinion
fbfb
Using aspirin for primary prevention: The benefits and risks
YOUR DOSE OF MEDICINE - By Charles C. Chante MD | March 22, 2020 - 12:00am
Using daily aspirin treatment for the primary prevention of cardiovascular events remains an individualized decision that needs to balance a person’s risks for ischemic events and bleeding, according to results...
1 day ago
Opinion
fbfb
The April 2020 priority dates
IMMIGRATION CORNER - By Michael J. Gurfinkel | March 22, 2020 - 12:00am
Each month, the Visa Office of the State Department publishes, in the Visa Bulletin, the priority dates for that particular month, for the various family and employment based categories.
1 day ago
Opinion
fbfb
Stories woven around an epidemic
FROM A DISTANCE - By Carmen N. Pedrosa | March 22, 2020 - 12:00am
Apparently there is a difference between a pandemic and an epidemic. Some organizations and scientists decided to call the coronavirus a pandemic.
1 day ago
Opinion
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with