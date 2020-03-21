NEWS COMMENTARIES
EDITORIAL - Preventing a crash
(The Philippine Star) - March 21, 2020 - 12:00am

Even under normal circumstances, the country’s public health system is already inadequate. This will obviously be aggravated if health professionals themselves are the ones who are infected by the coronavirus disease 2019 and hospitals are overwhelmed.

Yesterday, 11 of the country’s biggest private hospitals issued a statement, warning that the COVID-19 health crisis could make the health system “crash” if exposure to the potentially deadly virus continues to deplete their workforce.

In The Medical City alone, about 140 doctors and nurses are now on quarantine because of exposure to patients with the coronavirus disease 2019. Some of the doctors are now on respirators, according to the hospital’s president and chief executive officer Eugene Ramos.

He’s worried about how the hospital can cope if the demand for confinement in the intensive care unit will spike. The hospital is already hard-pressed to attend to patients with non-COVID afflictions. Ramos also warns of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the coming weeks following the crowding that was seen at quarantine checkpoints around Metro Manila.

To ease the strain on the hospitals, the government has designated two state-run health facilities that will be dedicated to dealing with COVID cases: the Philippine General Hospital in Manila and Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital in Tala, Caloocan. Government health officials said they aimed to set up other COVID-dedicated hospitals in other parts of the country.

Apart from testing and confinement, the country also needs quarantine facilities. Some private hotels, currently barred from accepting new bookings, have stepped up and offered or agreed to have their premises used for quarantine purposes. This will further minimize the potential of COVID-19 patients to spread the coronavirus before test results confirm their infection.

With the approval of imported COVID-19 test kits for use in the country, results can be released faster, reducing the potential of infected people to spread the virus before they are properly diagnosed. In the battle against the highly contagious and potentially deadly COVID-19, the health professionals are the front-line warriors. They should be equipped with sufficient weapons and get the most stringent protection so they can win the war against COVID-19.a

COVID 19
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Taal fisheries recover, can again feed Luzon
GOTCHA - By Jarius Bondoc | March 20, 2020 - 12:00am
Most Mega Manilans do not know that their preferred tasty dark tilapia comes from Taal Lake.
Opinion
fbfb
‘Kill the veerus’
COMMONSENSE - By Marichu A. Villanueva | March 20, 2020 - 12:00am
“Together we can beat COVID-19. Together we heal as one,” the President declared.
Opinion
fbfb
The ‘sosyal’ distancing
CTALK - By Cito Beltran | March 20, 2020 - 12:00am
Early this week as I drove out of Barrio Kapitolyo, Pasig I found the gate going out of the barangay closed. I proceeded to the next and then to the next and discovered that all gates except one were closed.
Opinion
fbfb
Mute but eloquent proof
A LAW EACH DAY (KEEPS TROUBLE AWAY) - By Jose C. Sison | March 20, 2020 - 12:00am
Rape is essentially committed in secrecy at dark or deserted and secluded places away from the prying eyes of any person.
Opinion
fbfb
Obedience is a response
ROSES AND THORNS - By Pia Roces Morato | March 20, 2020 - 12:00am
Life at the time of COVID-19 has definitely put everything and everyone on hold.
Opinion
fbfb
Latest
Food
FIRST PERSON - By Alex Magno | March 21, 2020 - 12:00am
We can do this. We just need to.
44 minutes ago
Opinion
fbfb
How to beat COVID-19
FROM A DISTANCE - By Veronica Pedrosa | March 21, 2020 - 12:00am
I really want to turn this pain into power and move it towards the GOOD,” this is Reizel Angel Quaichon’s call to action
44 minutes ago
Opinion
fbfb
Covid-19 global impacts are grim as well as bright
AT GROUND LEVEL - By Satur C. Ocampo | March 21, 2020 - 12:00am
The surge of the new coronavirus infection, code-named COVID-19, continues unabated on a global scale.
44 minutes ago
Opinion
fbfb
Buying time
SEARCH FOR TRUTH - By Ernesto P. Maceda Jr. | March 21, 2020 - 12:00am
Day 6 in lockdown. Lessen person to person contact and we lessen the spread.
44 minutes ago
Opinion
fbfb
Stories of a bitter country
LODESTAR - By Danton Remoto | March 21, 2020 - 12:00am
That is the title of Ninotchka Rosca’s collection of short stories recently published by Anvil.
44 minutes ago
Opinion
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with