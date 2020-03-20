Surviving COVID-19

The cargo trucks began trickling back to Manila’s Port Area on Wednesday night, as the inter-agency task force on infectious diseases reiterated the assurance on the “unhampered” movement of cargo during the enhanced community quarantine of Metro Manila.

Perhaps the seven truckloads of toilet paper bound for Metro Manila supermarkets have finally been delivered after hurdling the Balintawak checkpoint.

Even with that 11:30 p.m. media briefing at Malacañang on Tuesday, with a follow-up briefing on Wednesday morning, however, it’s still taking some time, it seems, for quarantine guidelines to cascade to stakeholders. I called one of the biggest cargo handlers on Wednesday afternoon to ask about RORO or roll on-roll off delivery to the Visayas. I was told that all their domestic deliveries by air and sea remained suspended.

People, however, are beginning to adjust to the difficult circumstances created by the coronavirus disease 2019. Even panic buying is subsiding. The lines are much shorter at drug stores. On Wednesday at one of the largest supermarkets in my neck of the woods, I was relieved to see no more frenzied throngs of shoppers. All the shelves were amply stocked. I was happy to find even my favorite fresh carabao milk from Nueva Ecija; the buffalo won’t stop producing milk because of COVID-19.

Yesterday at past noon I passed through wet markets that were amply stocked. A few more days of this and people should feel reassured that there is no need for panic buying. The farms will continue growing crops, the fishermen will continue catching fish and the chickens will continue laying eggs. Equally important for the quarantine areas, the supplies will arrive on time and can be purchased by anyone.

* * *

After the panic buying and looking out first for oneself and loved ones, people are settling down enough to think of others. Vehicles have been fielded and masks and hygiene kits donated for frontline workers. The private sector is pitching in for food donations to impoverished communities.

The need for social distancing is also sinking in. At the supermarket where I bought my milk, people avoided each other along the aisles, and maintained a healthy distance while waiting in line at checkout counters. (I didn’t have to line up at the basket lane – proof of the much reduced shopping crowd.)

Supermarkets with smaller floor areas have started enforcing social distancing, by limiting the number of shoppers inside and making those waiting their turn stand in line outside at designated spots with sufficient distance between each other.

People are avoiding close contact even in wet markets, so the message is sinking in. And the hoarders must have unloaded their alcohol stash: there are alcohol bottles everywhere you turn – at entrances to establishments, cashiers and check-out counters, and wet market stalls.

* * *

With the emergency health and sanitation protocols taking root, the government can focus more on tackling the economic impact of this calamity.

There are millions of Filipinos living a hand-to-mouth existence, for whom the loss of a day’s earnings, however meager, spells disaster.

We saw this in January, when people defied the lockdown in Batangas and kept returning to their homes on Taal Volcano Island, despite the earthquake swarms and threat of a powerful lateral eruption.

It’s a need that will never be understood by snooty members of the country’s .001 percent – like that social media influencer who has received a well-deserved bashing for calling those who want to continue earning a living during the quarantine “mother*****s.”

Some of the obscenely rich may realize that even the poorest of the poor in this country are consumers who contribute to wealth generation. Our economic growth is consumption-driven, and it is being nuked by COVID-19. Even if the daily diet of the poorest of the poor may consist mainly of instant noodles, that’s still tons of instant noodles consumed on a regular basis. Lucky Me should be grateful for the business.

Because of value-added tax, the poorest of the poor are also taxpayers. With so many people losing their earning capacity and businesses crippled, where will the government get the taxes to finance the safety nets needed to help people survive this crisis?

* * *

The rich, whose businesses generate much needed employment and downstream livelihood opportunities, are also badly hit. They can only do so much before they are forced to downsize, permanently reduce their operations or close certain enterprises for good. Yesterday, the stock market crashed to an eight-year low.

Even our sources of foreign aid are crippled, China most especially; this is a global apocalypse.

While people are cooperating with the enhanced community quarantine, the government should also study the alternatives implemented by countries that have refrained from imposing lockdowns, such as Singapore.

If the government is looking at China as the model for quarantine, it must remember that China has strong state control on citizens, massive public health resources, and the extensive social safety nets provided by the Communist Party.

After all the pain of a month-long community quarantine, Filipinos will be expecting a slowing of the contagion and consequently easing of the restrictions.

So the government should start looking at alternatives to the community quarantine – measures that will stimulate economic activity and restore people’s ability to earn a living without compromising public health.

It’s a tough balancing act that all governments are grappling with. As important as beating COVID-19 is preventing economic collapse.

For many Filipinos, if the coronavirus doesn’t kill them, the month-long loss of income will.