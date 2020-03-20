The ‘sosyal’ distancing

Early this week as I drove out of Barrio Kapitolyo, Pasig I found the gate going out of the barangay closed. I proceeded to the next and then to the next and discovered that all gates except one were closed. Barrio Kapitolyo used to be a gated community but went public decades ago, but many of the gates were retained for security purposes after 10 p.m. In light of COVID-19, we are now reminded that all those gates put up by barangays all over Metro Manila that annoy many motorists have become the first line of defense against criminals and as a screen in order to check for people with fever, possible infection and simply to flag down people who should not be on the streets during the enhanced quarantine.

Unfortunately there are some people who seem to have a different interpretation for “Community Quarantine” and “Social Distancing”. In their twisted minds, they have drawn demarcation lines between their middle/upper class enclaves versus those living in the poorer side of town or the commoners’ barangays. They now define “Social Distancing” as keeping out non-residents especially those living in the squatter’s area just outside of their barangay. It is not uncommon to read posts and suggestions from such people to keep gates closed and commoners out. They clearly want to exercise “SOSYAL DISTANCING.”

Here is the great irony of life. Many barangay security personnel or tanods live in nearby “low-end” communities. Street sweepers live in those so-called squatter’s areas. Your own “street association guard” lives there, many drivers, messengers, company security guards; even relatives of your maids live there. Here in Barangay Kapitolyo most if not all the tricycle drivers live in a place far from sight and out of mind called Arkong Bato right inside, if not the middle of the barangay. But here’s the kicker, many of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 have initially been among the rich or to borrow a phrase, “upwardly mobile.” Why, because they had the cash to travel which is the primary source of infection, be in air conditioned spaces and close contact with carriers during meetings and hearings. A number of them had weaker resistance because they spent their lives in the office and not outdoors doing physical work or working out.

I don’t know of a worker/ laborer or street person among my contacts who has COVID-19 but I personally know several persons in the higher income bracket who have died or are fighting for their lives because of COVID-19. For those who can afford the thousands of pesos to be tested for COVID-19, for the people living along the “Gilage” or poor side of the fence it’s simply pneumonia or SARI or Severe Acute Respiratory Infection, or “trankaso lang ito.” The equalizer is it makes you sick and can kill you and has nothing to do with where you live or how much money you have in the bank. Yes we must protect ourselves from getting COVID-19, but the protection starts and ends at your house gate, your door and your personal space. You do it by staying inside your house and not through discrimination and poisoning people’s thoughts by fanning fear and paranoia. If the thought or fear has occurred to you, might I suggest that you pray. Pray for forgiveness and for God to use you as an instrument of Love and not of selfishness. My original Bible quote for today was supposed to be from the book of Proverbs 19:17: “Whoever is kind to the poor lends to the Lord, and he will reward them for what they have done,” but let me throw in a prayer that many Filipinos have grown up praying as children. It is generally known as the prayer of St Francis of Assisi who reputedly gave up a life of comfort to serve the poor.

Lord, make me an instrument of your peace:

where there is hatred, let me sow love;

where there is injury, pardon;

where there is doubt, faith;

where there is despair, hope;

where there is darkness, light;

where there is sadness, joy.

O divine Master, grant that I may not so much seek

to be consoled as to console,

to be understood as to understand,

to be loved as to love.

For it is in giving that we receive,

it is in pardoning that we are pardoned,

and it is in dying that we are born to eternal life.

Amen.

* * *

While we are on the subject of correcting attitudes I just need to share how “history repeats itself” for me. I remember back in the day of President Cory Aquino when she was just trying to get a handle on governing the country, many people particularly in media were openly critical of her and her “inexperience.” During one breakfast with my dad, I casually asked him why he was not as critical of Cory as many of his fellow columnists were? My dad Louie Beltran replied: “Because she is the only president we have and we need to support her.”

Recently, I found myself in a similar setting where a younger person was reacting and criticizing President Duterte for the way he announced the Luzon-wide Quarantine. I stopped the young person immediately and asked: Did you see the pain in the President’s face as he struggled between making a declaration that he knew would be so disruptive of peoples’ lives, while wanting to reassure Filipinos that they had nothing to fear and that everything will be alright? The declaration was clearly going to hurt and scare people and Duterte was more concerned about reassuring us that this is not martial law, that this is to protect us from COVID-19. Sometimes we need to SEE the sincerity more than the performance. As the saying goes: “Never judge a man until you have walked in his shoes.”