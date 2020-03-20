NEWS COMMENTARIES
Obedience is a response
ROSES AND THORNS - Pia Roces Morato (The Philippine Star) - March 20, 2020 - 12:00am

Life at the time of COVID-19 has definitely put everything and everyone on hold. 

The strict home quarantine has kept us not only indoors but also in  “slower motion” while we wait and monitor this virus. We have seen how people around the world have responded to this home quarantine such as clapping from their balconies or chanting in support for others especially our health workers. 

In the Philippines however, and in my opinion, it takes a while for things to sink in and much worse, there is the challenge of making sure we do not forget those who belong to the informal economy. While strides in tax reform have acknowledged such, a crisis as terrifying as this makes it even more difficult to address. So many of us who do not belong to this part of society also struggle with different loses as cancelled events for those in the entertainment industry for example, have drastically hurt their source of income. 

For the last few days I have found myself uttering three words – “this is hard.” And truly it is. For all of us in many different ways. 

Businesses are hurting, families are suffering and now, more than ever, our front liners are put to the test. So yes, it is hard. It is hard for all of us in many ways but right now, we are called to obey and obedience is better than sacrifice. When we surrender, we allow ourselves to respond to obedience from a place of love. 

If we truly love our country, our city, our leaders and most of all, our families, we will obey. Obedience forms part of the foundation of society in order to maintain balance and stability. In these very trying times, believe it or not, all of us regardless of social status, are called to obey. It is the proper response. So let’s just not try but rather, do. 

Our fast paced lives have gotten us so accustomed to many things but now, now is the time to slow down. We must do this especially for all those putting their lives on the line to save a multitude of men. Our hope is that soon, this will all be over but while it is not, it’s time to surrender and obey.

