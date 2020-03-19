The unseen cruel enemy

I can’t comprehend, no that would be an understatement, I can’t in my wildest imaginings, picture an unseen virus turning the whole world crazy, felling thousands of lives and holding countless men and women in a state of disequilibrium (perhaps about to die), compelling leaders to resort to paths to save their constituents, causing economies to crumble, rendering great scientific minds and technologists who can send men to the moon and the galaxies and smash the earth into a desolate landscape with bombs and missiles in complete helplessness. What is this coronavirus (COVID-19), this invisible enemy that can’t be caught by its noose or tail, nor quieted down by the most advanced military armaments costing billions of currencies to create? The world’s great powers, the struggling countries, the rich and poor, are baffled, perplexed, in fact live in dread, over this so unexpected pestilence that originated from China, whose vaccine is yet to be invented.

It’s not surprising that some people turn to the Bible or say the rosary, to repent! for the end is nigh. But pragmatic leaders have not given up, and admirably so, as they are in one mind to halt the spread of the lethal virus. The whole country of Italy with 2,000 deaths as of this writing, has gone into lockdown; some cities, communities and households are on quarantine (people must stay home), mass gatherings are disallowed (schools and churches, malls, restaurants, moviehouses are closed), long-planned activities (commencement exercises, debuts, world-renowned sports events) cancelled. Mass transportation is cancelled, crippling commuters’ hopes of reaching destinations and home. Airlines are not allowed to enter and depart from international and domestic airports.

The pandemic, abominable and fearsome though it is, brings out the best of human capabilities — the casting aside of political and ideological variances to heed the call of nations’ leaders to be united and close the door to the unwelcome visitor. We respect and follow the measures painstakingly drawn up by President Duterte and our local leaders to place the entire Luzon island, cities and communities in quarantine. We make sacrifices for our own good, says the President. Do not obey, and you die — not by judicial killing, but by your hardheadedness.

People everywhere are wearing masks; you simply see eyes and noses, not the mouths that spell a world of difference. I pause to say I simply can’t believe this is happening. Washing of hands, a practice introduced by teachers in the elementary grades, is compulsory for the young and old these days. Coughing and sneezing with mouths uncovered is criminal. Handshaking has given way to brushing one another with closed knuckles or elbows. You keep your distance from each other. Indeed, being developed in our midst, is a culture of cleanliness, of clean, green living.

My daughter-in-law Joabi read this article which makes a lot of sense to her. Professor Graham Medley of the University of London’s School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicines told BBC Newsnight, that people should act as if they already have coronavirus.

“Most people have a fear of acquiring the virus. I think a good way of doing it is to imagine you do have the virus and change your behaviour so you’re not transmitting it.

“Don’t think about changing your behaviour so you won’t get it, think about changing your behavior so you don’t give it to somebody else.”

That the end is near is a call for us to mend our ways and turn close to our Creator, not just because of the scourge of COVID-19, but at all times.

* * *

Florie Maslog, who is a biologist, asks, “What is the best cure for COVID-19?“ Actually the Bible has already identified the causes and cure of illnesses. 2 Chronicles 7:14 says ‘If my people. . . shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.’”

A pandemic is upon us “because we are not humble, and do not pray and seek Him. Turn to Him and be healed,” says Florie.

* * *

My FB account last week was about my chat with Nilda, an ice candy vendor, while sitting on the stairs of the Gingoog City market. I posted a picture of us two. I told the story of Nilda’s having been abandoned by a “no-good-husband,” leaving her to raise their seven children by herself. Here are some of the comments:

Carmencita S. Gochingco: “A strong woman.”

Tessie Tumangan: “Domini, you are the one who looks happy.”

Antonio Domingo: “If he was a good-for-nothing husband after seven kids, I wonder how he was treating her in her early years.”

David Dix, a former classmate at Medill School of Journalism, Evanston, Illinois, USA and well-known publisher/journalist who lives in Ohio: “Irresponsible men are a worldwide problem.”

Felice Prudente Santamaria: “Please disinfect when you get home, Domini. We need columnists like you.”

Evelyn del Rosario. “Miss you, DOM. You look happier than her, though. God bless us all!”

Lydia Robledo: “Happiness is the kind of virus we need to spread. I hope she contaminated you. Some people do not have the funds to protect themselves but they seem to be immune to diseases. My son commented that many people who caught the virus are those in their golden years or are rich. Maybe they’re always traveling and malling.”

Noy Dy-Liacco: “I admire you for taking pause to comfort Nilda. Kind regards.”

Betty Lou Penera. “Her story has a common thread among Pinays, my dear BFF Doms. What else is new? But you look OK doing marketing chores! Stay well and take care.”

Blanche Gallardo: “You can multiply that story a thousandfold. It tells the story of far too many Filipino women, especially domestic workers in Hong Kong, with philandering husbands in Manila. Are Filipino mothers to blame? Did we raise our sons with a sense of entitlement that husbands make so many demands on their wives?”

* * *

Here is the beautiful story of a man who places his wife on a pedestal. After reading his account, you will probably want your hubby to read it. It is told by public relations specialist Ed Dames. “Thanking God for giving me my best friend as my life partner 40 years ago. Marissa Dames has inspirited me to achieve, enabled me to become a good father to our two beautiful daughters, endured my many faults and quirks, and through many battles, we’ve learned to appreciate each other more today. We’re grateful for our family, including those who are now in heaven, and friends who have prayed for us, celebrated and cried with us all these years.”

Thanks, Ed, for sharing your love story. Your marriage is so far from that of couples whose refrigerator lasted longer than their marriage.

* * *

