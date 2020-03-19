In search of a better world

Are there life lessons we can learn from this pandemic even if it is an existential disaster? Br. Michael Valenzuela FSC posted a short message which led me to look at the coronavirus from other perspectives. Here is his message:

“This pandemic is the first calamity of global magnitude to have shaken the world this badly since the Second World War. And yet...a friend drew my attention today to reports that due to less travel and public activity there is a lot less trash accumulating on streets, a lot less polluting in the air and water and that for these few days, as the engines of manufacturing grind to a halt, the earth is getting the first real chance for rest and renewal that it has not had in decades. So maybe one way to look at the current crisis is to see it as the planet’s desperate demand for a Sabbath, a cessation from unbridled consumerism and the parasitic activity that work becomes when the pursuit of profit becomes its primary goal. Pope Francis has warned us that the global economy as it operates today often ends up generating profits at the expense of planet and the poor. So for this season of Lent as we reflect on our sins and shortcomings in the light of God’s mercy, we can ponder whether there are better ways of living and working that do not tax people and planet to their breaking point.”

His message apparently is taken from the encyclical of Pope Francis Evangelii Gaudium and Laudati Si. In his encyclical Pope Francis condemned consumerism as a “ virus that attacks the faith at the roots” because it makes us believe that life depends on what we have, so we forget about God...Things are never enough. Our houses are filled with things ...Our greed grows and others become obstacles so we end up feeling threatened, always dissatisfied and angry, raising the level of hatred. “

This desire to spend vast amounts on shopping and needless extravagance can prevent Christians from being generous with others, Pope Francis said.

It is true that even in China pollution has been dramatically decreased as a result of the lockdown in some manufacturing centers like Wuhan. It is true that industrialization has been a major factor in polluting the earth.

The most profound message of Br. Valenzuela is when he repeated Pope Francis’ warning that “the global economy as it operates today often ends up generating profits at the expense of the planet and the poor.” This is the same message of the Pope when he said that “trickle down theory has never worked.” This is the theory of capitalism that as the rich get richer, their wealth will trickle down to the poor.

It is really time for all our leaders to make an effort to find other ways of living and doing business without “taxing the planet and the people to a breaking point.”

On a personal note, let me share some wise advice from a friend, Ramon del Rosario, Jr. who sent this message: “All those production schedules, budget deadlines, project milestones, etc. that stressed us out and kept us awake nights a month ago: where are they now? Were they really all that important? Were they really worth the stress we caused ourselves serving them?” Ramon ends his message with a suggestion that sounds similar to Br. Valenzuela’s plea to find a better way of living and working that will not harm the planet or the people. Ramon says, “So yes the epidemic will have a frightful cost. But it does not have to be for nothing. We have it in ourselves to use this unwanted pause in our lives, have a good hard look inside, and make changes that will make our world a better place when things get back to whatever new normal is waiting for us on the other side of this.”

This pandemic has highlighted for me the desperate plight of the poor. One of the most heart-rending sight on television was an interview of a taxi driver who went out in spite of a ban on public transportation. He explained, with tears in his eyes, that he had to go out and earn money to be able to buy rice for his family. Again it highlights the fact that, for the poor, life is a daily struggle.

In economies like the Philippines, it is good that there are a few enlightened capitalists like Jaime Augusto and Fernando Zobel de Ayala who have committed to financially supporting their employees during this crisis through an emergency response package of P2.4 billion. However, many employers will not follow this example. Even a leading business leader said, on television, that many companies who have “thin profit margins” will not provide financial assistance. Also, millions of Filipinos are either contractual or work in the informal economy. They will have only the government to turn to for basic assistance like food and health care.

We can only hope that after the pandemic crisis is over, the leaders in our country – political, business, military, academe, religious – should find a way to ensuring that we will not return to the world before the crisis. We must find a better way and seek a better world.

Creative writing classes for writers of all ages

In view of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Write Things is cancelling its March 21 Young Writers’ Hangout and March 28 workshop on “Writing Children’s Stories”. These will be rescheduled to future dates. Payments made may be refunded or applied to future classes. Thank you for your support and understanding. Do contact +63 945-2273216/writethingsph@gmail.com.

* * *

Email: elfrencruz@gmail.com