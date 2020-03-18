Minimize the pain

As the enhanced community quarantine was suddenly implemented yesterday, among those who failed to report for work were nurses and other hospital staff, pharmacy employees as well as other people on the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus disease 2019.

Marikina Mayor Marcelino Teodoro, whose city has about a dozen of the border checkpoints, said approximately 60 percent of the health personnel in the city’s health facilities, who live in neighboring areas in Rizal, failed to report for work. He called the situation at the checkpoints a “nightmare.”

Everyone is worried about the coronavirus disease 2019, and most people are ready to fully cooperate with the government in any effort to stop the contagion. The government, however, must also do better in minimizing the misery – not just of the public, but also of those tasked to enforce the COVID-19 community quarantine, now enhanced to include all of Luzon.

Last Monday – the first full day of enforcement of the border checkpoints all over Metro Manila – was a disaster. There were simply too few thermal scanners and personnel to take temperatures and check IDs at the 56 checkpoints, especially during the morning and evening rush hours.

Marikina, for example, lacks about 250 thermal scanners while Pasig needs at least 100 more, according to their mayors. The two cities host most of the checkpoints in eastern Metro Manila.

* * *

It got worse in the evening, after President Duterte announced, in his trademark rambling style, that the community quarantine had been “enhanced” to include the entire Luzon.

As news footage showed, motorists waited in line until 3 a.m. at several border checkpoints, such as those between Marikina and Cainta, to be able to return to their homes. A woman on a motorcycle wailed in rage that she was so hungry… but we know the administration’s answer to that: no one will die of hunger in one month.

Along Coastal Road, southbound evening traffic stretched all the way from MIA Road to the Las Piñas-Cavite border. I doubt if the swamped cops and health personnel at that junction, with their few thermal scanners and minimal personal protective equipment, relished their grueling task, which exposed them to any infected person.

The messy implementation of the quarantine, like the panic buying at supermarkets and pharmacies, in fact triggered the kind of crowding that promotes the easy spread of infection.

We saw this in the long lines of motorcycles, mostly with back riders, waiting to hurdle the checkpoints. On Monday night I saw several jeepneys where social distancing was clearly ignored. Even if people were worried, I guess it was a choice between spending the night in the streets or risking being seated beside a COVID-positive passenger.

The disaster worsened yesterday, with even mass transportation shut down and work stoppage with fuzzy details ordered in the entire Luzon.

* * *

That Malacañang memorandum on the enhanced quarantine has failed to trickle down to the enforcement level. Among other things, it states: “The movement of cargoes within, to and from the entire Luzon shall be unhampered.”

If government offices and the shelves of SM supermarkets lack toilet paper, you can blame the checkpoint in Balintawak, where two truckloads of the product for the Department of Budget and Management, bound for several government offices and hospitals, were held early yesterday. Seven more truckloads of toilet paper from the same manufacturer, bound for SM supermarkets, can’t enter.

When you intend to restrict the mobility and supply chains of millions of people, obviously it needs careful planning for effective enforcement or implementation. People need full information so they can plan accordingly and prepare, especially since their daily subsistence could be imperiled.

What we’re seeing is the opposite: announce the measure and enforce immediately, without bothering to inform at least the local executives in the affected areas. And then set out the rules and organize the implementation the next day when chaos reigns.

Those who decided to ban mass transportation, for example, are obviously people who move around in their own chauffeured vehicles. Next time, they should ask their office janitors how a total ban on mass transit would affect sanitation work.

Apart from health workers, employees of exempted sectors such as supermarkets, banks, food processing plants and food delivery outlets as well as Bayad Centers could not go to work.

The list of the sectors exempted from mobility restrictions wasn’t even clarified or cascaded down to the enforcers. Shouldn’t toilet paper, for example, be classified as a health / sanitation product?

Mayors Teodoro and Vico Sotto of Pasig lamented the lack of personnel as well as the disorganized and uncoordinated protocols for conducting the temperature and ID inspections at the checkpoints.

Yesterday, Sotto decided to allow tricycles to continue plying city streets. Interior Secretary Eduardo Año says this is not allowed under the enhanced quarantine, a move that he says is tantamount to a “total lockdown.”

The two mayors were among our guests in the last episode of “The Chiefs” on Cignal TV’s One News last Monday before we took a break from taping, in line with social distancing, work slowdown and community quarantine.

* * *

If the quarantine has been expanded to the entire Luzon, why are there still border checkpoints in Metro Manila? At every checkpoint, social distancing flies out the window.

In the first place, the exodus from the National Capital Region already took place last Saturday, before the original community quarantine went into effect. Many of the potential virus carriers from the NCR are already all over the country.

The inter-agency task force should consider consulting behavioral psychologists, to assess public reaction to measures curbing their freedom to earn a living. The need for sustained livelihood is one of the biggest drivers of defiance against home quarantine.

Mental health workers may also have to open more lines for counseling as the prospect of losing one month’s daily wage could drive people to depression or, worse, suicide.

Even if the government promises food rationing to the needy, considering the inefficiency of public services in this crisis, how many hours will a person have to wait in line for the day’s food ration?

Our frontline workers also need better protection if we don’t want the contagion to spread. Why are the health workers wearing protective suits but not the cops? Will their guns protect them from viruses?

People understand that painful measures are needed and personal sacrifices are called for to win this battle. But it doesn’t have to be this painful.

The end does not justify the mess.