EDITORIAL - Community quarantine
(The Philippine Star) - March 14, 2020 - 12:00am

Where do you draw the line between caution and panic? It’s a continuing challenge for both the government and the people as the 2019 coronavirus disease becomes a pandemic, as declared by the World Health Organization.

In the Philippines, the head of the supermarket association noted that panic buying – initially covering only alcohol and hand sanitizers – spread to other commodities with a long shelf life after the recent declaration of a state of public health emergency.

Yesterday, the panic buying was evident in the long lines at supermarkets, apparently heightened by the move to place Metro Manila under “community quarantine” for a month beginning March 15. While government officials tried to avoid using the “L” word to prevent panic, President Duterte himself said it in his late night address: it was effectively a lockdown, he said, and measures could become stricter if the COVID-19 contagion is not contained.

Messaging is of utmost importance if the government wants to calm public fears and realize its “whole-of-nation” response in containing the pandemic. Information and directives must be clear, accurate and complete; people want to know how much disruption they will have to endure.

The messaging, unfortunately, has been less than concise. After the President read the measures drawn up by the Interagency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, the Department of the Interior and Local Government had to clarify that while domestic travel by air and sea in and out of the National Capital Region would be banned for a month, the four million transients who work in the NCR would still be allowed to enter and leave by both private and mass transportation.

Vehicles transporting supplies by land will also be allowed. With supply chains not disrupted, there is no reason for people to hoard or engage in panic buying.

The government will also have to clarify the curtailment of movement in case of a “barangay quarantine” – and what will happen if people refuse to cooperate. With the involvement of the military and police in the enforcement of the community quarantine, people need reassurance that there will be no abuse of power, and that the measures will be carried out efficiently, with the promotion of public health foremost in everyone’s mind.

