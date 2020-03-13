NEWS COMMENTARIES
EDITORIAL- Shirking one’s duty
(The Philippine Star) - March 13, 2020 - 12:00am

Overshadowed by the 2019 coronavirus disease crisis, the importance of a legal move by senators is not diminished. Led by Senate President Vicente Sotto III, five senators filed a petition last Monday, asking the Supreme Court to declare whether the president of the republic can terminate by himself treaties whose approval required Senate concurrence.

The petition refers to the Visiting Forces Agreement between the Philippines and the United States. The VFA, signed in 1999, covers the presence of US military forces in the Philippines for operations such as joint exercises as well as disaster relief and other humanitarian activities.

A ruling on the issue, however, could also impact on another treaty – the country’s withdrawal from the Rome Statute, which puts the Philippines and the Duterte administration beyond the reach of the International Criminal Court. Another petition for clarity on the ICC was never resolved by the SC, until the withdrawal took effect on March 17 last year.

The President has said the SC could not compel him to withdraw his order terminating the VFA. Sotto, an ally of the President, has vowed to maintain the independence of the Senate as he insisted that the chamber’s concurrence is needed in terminating international agreements and treaties.

“This role is particularly important to ensure that the power to forge partnerships with our neighbors and allies remains impartial,” Sotto said. “The Senate must do its part in protecting the checks and balances in our government.”

Another branch that is supposed to provide checks and balances is the judiciary led by the Supreme Court. SC justices should not be distracted from their duty by the hope of appointment to other government posts upon their retirement. The SC has shirked its duty in the case of the withdrawal from the ICC. It should not do the same in the case of the VFA.

