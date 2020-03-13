Slower business as usual

If the declaration of a “public health emergency” can trigger panic buying for alcohol, hand sanitizers and toilet paper, think of what a lockdown of Metro Manila would trigger.

So instead of a lockdown, the government is restricting certain activities in the National Capital Region to prevent the community transmission of the 2019 coronavirus or COVID-19. It’s called community quarantine for the NCR, with optional quarantine protocols for local government units across the country.

Land, domestic air and sea travel in and out of the NCR will be suspended for a month. It’s unclear if this covers private cars and delivery trucks.

Classes will remain suspended for another month.

Shopping malls, hotels and restaurants will remain open, and of course supermarkets, but all retail outlets will be told to limit the number of people within their premises, with enough space for people to maintain a distance of two meters from each other.

Moviehouses may have to close on their own, because no one is watching anyway.

Large public gatherings will be discouraged, so events such as sporting competitions and concerts will have to be canceled – something that organizers are already doing voluntarily because no one is traveling. Religious groups will be given the discretion to continue holding masses and related events.

Work-from-home schemes will be encouraged.

It’s not a lockdown, but close enough without stoking panic. Especially after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a “never before seen” pandemic yesterday.

* * *

The risk of infection has changed life in the mega city. When I take a Grab taxi, I check out the driver for signs of a cold; the driver checks me out and chats me up upon seeing my Tsinoy face, and relaxes only after I speak fluent Filipino.

For our taping of “The Chiefs” yesterday on Cignal TV’s One News, our coordinators asked a guest about his travel history and health condition before he went to the studio; he asked the same about us, the hosts.

The COVID-19 contagion is evolving rapidly. Late Wednesday night, government officials exposed to the husband of the first Filipino fatality went on self-quarantine. More followed suit yesterday, as several government offices were shut down for disinfection.

Malacañang announced on Wednesday afternoon that President Duterte would proceed with his visit to Boracay to drum up domestic tourism. This was reversed in the evening, and Duterte himself underwent COVID testing.

The officials on self-quarantine, now including Bangko Sentral Governor Benjamin Diokno plus several Cabinet members, senators and Metro Manila mayors, are expected to work from home.

What exactly does self-isolation entail?

Dr. Susan Pineda Mercado, special presidential envoy for global health initiatives, told The Chiefs last Wednesday that it means adopting the same precautions recommended when you are with strangers in public places. Keep yourself clean; wash your hands regularly with soap and water; use alcohol or hand sanitizer if you like; observe cough and sneeze etiquette. If you can, observe social distancing: keep other members of the household at least three feet away from you. In Pinoy lingo, galit-galit muna.

* * *

Pineda notes the scare created by the word “lockdown,” and says that in the Philippine context, a better term is “stay at home.”

At this point – Code Red, Sublevel 1 – staying at home is still voluntary. The government isn’t turning our homes into locked cages, with armed state forces wearing hazmat suits preventing us from venturing out.

This reassurance may be difficult to digest for those whose idea of a lockdown are the ghost cities in China. There is also the possibility of community transmission, which will mean raising the alert to Sublevel 2 – in which case a Wuhan-like lockdown may become necessary.

A “lockdown,” however, could worsen yesterday’s bloodbath in the stock exchange.

Naturally, smaller businesses are the worst hit by the COVID-19 threat.

A stall operator at the Greenhills commercial complex, where the first local COVID-19 case moved around before testing positive, lamented on Wednesday that they used to earn an average of P10,000 a day. Since the patient was diagnosed, however, their earnings have dropped to zero, she sighed – and other stallholders are in the same dire straits.

Even Grab rates have fallen as schools close and employees stop eating out and visiting malls. The afternoon rush-hour Grab rate that was over P1,000 only last Friday from the Cignal TV studio on Reliance in Mandaluyong to The STAR office in Manila’s Port Area had plummeted to about P300 on Wednesday for similar classes of vehicles on the same route.

* * *

A lockdown could also worsen panic buying.

George Barcelon, president emeritus of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told The Chiefs yesterday that manufacturers have enough supplies to continue producing basic commodities such as canned meat and fish, and yes, alcohol and hand sanitizers.

Hoarding and panic buying, Barcelon stresses, can only create artificial shortages, and deprive the poor of hygiene supplies.

The same reminder was given by Steven Cua, president of the Philippine Amalgamated Supermarkets Association. The group has agreed to limit consumers to a certain number of alcohol bottles per customer. Cua told us that panic buying started when the state of public health emergency was declared.

Trade and Industry Undersecretary Ruth Castelo also reassured the public that there are sufficient supplies of agricultural commodities such as rice, sugar, meat, fish and produce, so there is no need for panic buying.

Castelo says the government is expanding the coverage of laws against profiteering, hoarding and cartelized operations to include online traders, who are now selling alcohol at up to 10 times their regular price.

Like the other countries hit by COVID-19, the Philippine government is moving to strike the delicate balance between safety and keeping business going.

Castelo describes the current situation as “business as usual… but slower.”

Pineda, a public health expert, says that at the rate the coronavirus is behaving, it’s likely to eventually infect nearly all people around the planet. When that happens, she says, “we will develop herd immunity.”

So don’t panic. Her advice: “Just stay home. Wash your hands if you go out. And avoid people who are sick… we are the answer to this problem.”