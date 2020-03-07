NEWS COMMENTARIES
If you want economic growth, invest in women
AUSSIE DIPLOMACY MATTERS - Steven J. Robinson (The Philippine Star) - March 7, 2020 - 8:00pm

An important part of my job is to help deepen commercial links between the Philippines and Australia. That often means working with business people and attending events that promote more trade. Stronger economic ties are vital to creating jobs for both our countries.

There’s another important, but under-appreciated, factor that drives economic growth: gender equality. Put simply, research shows that if countries want economic growth, they must invest in women. Greater gender equality is critical for growth, development and social cohesion. It’s why promoting gender equality is a major feature of Australia’s development cooperation programs with all our partners.

The good news is that the Philippines ranks as the number one country in Asia for gender equality, according to the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report for 2020. The report puts the country’s overall global ranking at 16th, which is a strong result, although this represents a slip from 8th place in the previous report. This means there are solid foundations from which to build lasting economic and social development in this country.

I’m proud to say that Australia is a reliable friend to the Philippines as it strives to make progress. We’re working across several areas to empower women and girls. In basic education, women make up almost 90 percent of the workforce yet male teachers tend to rise faster through the ranks to senior positions. So with the Department of Education, we’re supporting teachers and administrators to overcome barriers to women teacher’s professional development and career advancement opportunities. This is so that schools and students benefit from having better trained and more productive educators.

In the complex issue of resolving conflict in Muslim Mindanao, we’re applying lessons that show that equal participation of women and men is essential to sustain long-term peaceful development. Through civil society partners in Mindanao, Australia has helped thousands of women to engage with and contribute their perspectives to what eventually became the Bangsamoro Organic Law. On top of this, Australia’s humanitarian work has supported the distinct needs of women and girls affected by the Marawi conflict and is helping to promote their participation in the city’s recovery. 

Gender equality matters in the defence and security fields too. We’ve supported training opportunities for the women in the Armed Forces of the Philippines and I’m pleased to say that a delegation led by the AFP Chief of Staff will participate in the Women, Peace and National Security conference in Australia in April this year, which will be hosted by the Chief of the Australian Defence Force.  

Another program I’m very enthusiastic about is our work on education and scholarships.  Since 2018, Australia has provided postgraduate and management scholarships to 40 Filipino women scientists and researchers to help them take on leadership positions within their organisations. Similarly, through the prestigious Australia Awards scholarship program, more women are taking postgraduate degrees in Australia in 2020.  I encourage more women and men to apply for the Australia Awards 2021 intake which will close on 30 April 2020, to advance their careers and make a difference in their fields on their return.

Lastly, our Investing in Women program supports Philippine employers to promote workplace gender equality, including by collecting and analysing data on issues such as the gender pay gap and the need for more women in senior corporate leadership roles. Australia’s own experience has shown that by having such data, companies can narrow gender gaps and reap the benefits of more diverse teams.

I’m highlighting these programs as we celebrate International Women’s Day with the global campaign called #EachforEqual. It means everyone – from individuals to nation states – can take part in making the world healthier, wealthier and more harmonious by taking action for gender equality.   

The Philippines is well placed to gain from the economic and social benefits that come from striving for gender equality. As always, Australia stands with you.

*      *      *

(Steven J. Robinson AO is the Australian Ambassador to the Philippines. Follow him on Twitter @AusAmbPH)

AUSTRALIA ECONOMIC GROWTH PHILIPPINES TRADE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Desalination
FIRST PERSON - By Alex Magno | March 7, 2020 - 12:00am
Now there is talk about desalinating water from Manila Bay to meet the needs of the metropolitan area. We are beginning to sound like a desert kingdom drowning in petrodollars but desperate for water.
Opinion
fbfb
Wellspringsof gay lingo
LODESTAR - By Danton Remoto | March 7, 2020 - 12:00am
Science and geography are also wellsprings of Philippine gay lingo.
Opinion
fbfb
Never in modern history
SEARCH FOR TRUTH - By Ernesto P. Maceda Jr. | March 7, 2020 - 12:00am
In the City of Costa Mesa, California, a hotly anticipated showdown was avoided when the Federal Department of Health and Human Services decided against using the State owned Fairview Developmental Center as quarantine...
Opinion
fbfb
VFA gone: If Phl can’t defendfisheries, what more territory?
GOTCHA - By Jarius Bondoc | March 6, 2020 - 12:00am
Win some, lose some for China president Xi Jinping.
Opinion
fbfb
No rational consent
A LAW EACH DAY (KEEPS TROUBLE AWAY) - By Atty. Jose C. Sison | March 6, 2020 - 12:00am
This is another case where the carnal intercourse appears to be voluntary but it is still considered as a crime of rape.
Opinion
fbfb
Latest
22 hours ago
EDITORIAL - Haven for dirty money
22 hours ago
With a vaccine for the 2019 coronavirus disease still unavailable, overseas Filipino workers and businessmen have another possible problem to worry about. Near the end of the year, unless legislation is passed, it...
Opinion
fbfb
Every day is Women’s Day
FROM A DISTANCE - By Veronica Pedrosa | March 7, 2020 - 12:00am
It’s International Women’s Day 2020 tomorrow, bringing mixed feelings for me. I think I am a feminist but I dislike the way there’s a special day for women. I want people to treat women better every...
22 hours ago
Opinion
fbfb
How far will Duterte go on VFA, peace talks issues?
AT GROUND LEVEL - By Satur C. Ocampo | March 7, 2020 - 12:00am
Among all of his declared objectives – or promised “legacies” to the people – at the beginning of his presidency in 2016, Rodrigo R. Duterte has shown singular persistence and obduracy in...
22 hours ago
Opinion
fbfb
1 day ago
EDITORIAL - Dirty money haven
1 day ago
Filipino travelers are familiar with the requirement that they must declare to Customs authorities amounts greater than $10,000 that they intend to bring into the country.
Opinion
fbfb
Focus on the boys
SKETCHES - By Ana Marie Pamintuan | March 6, 2020 - 12:00am
Women’s Month reminds me of a lament of our former sports editor: when will there be a Men’s Month, and a Men’s Day?
1 day ago
Opinion
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with